He quit his job over Sunday work. Should his boss have been more flexible?

LANCASTER, Pa. — As a part-time mail carrier in this rural stretch of central Pennsylvania, Gerald Groff knew he would have to be flexible, filling in for full-time colleagues on holidays and weekends. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. Postal Service position seemed ideal, a respected role in the community where Groff grew up and, since there is no Sunday mail delivery, days off to worship on the Christian Sabbath. His route took him past his great uncle’s tomato farm, the horse-drawn buggies of the local Amish community and the Mennonite Church where he attended Bible school as a kid.

Groff had every intention of turning his part-time gig into a career, he said, until the Postal Service began Sunday deliveries for the online retail giant Amazon. Then, Groff said, he was forced to choose between his work as a mail carrier and his religious practice. He resigned and sued the Postal Service for discrimination.

“To give that all up to deliver Amazon parcels is a lot to ask,” Groff, an evangelical Christian, said in an interview, describing his Sabbath observance. “It was a job I enjoyed until it became miserable.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Groff’s case. The lawsuit tests whether civil rights law should protect individual religious practice in the workplace in the same way the law requires accommodations for people with disabilities and pregnant women — even if doing so would burden employers and co-workers.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State urged the court to consider the potential hardships on other workers in setting the standard for when religious accommodations are required.

“Our civil rights laws rightly require religious accommodations for workers,” Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement. “But religious freedom does not mean we can shift the burden of practicing our faith onto other people.”

The case provides an opportunity for the court’s conservative majority to reexamine a nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling that has drawn criticism from some right-leaning current justices, but also from liberals at the time it was decided.

At issue is Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits religious discrimination in the workplace and requires employers to reasonably accommodate an employee’s religious observance or practice unless doing so would impose an “undue hardship” on the business. In 1977, the court defined such a hardship as an accommodation that would impose more than a minimal burden, or “de minimis cost,” on the company’s operations.

Groff’s legal team from First Liberty Institute says that ruling, in Trans World Airlines v. Hardison, should be overturned because it gutted the civil rights statute’s protections by allowing employers to deny accommodations whenever they would impose anything more than a trivial inconvenience.

Religious conservatives have had remarkable success at the court in recent years and in this case are drawing on the writing of the late liberal icon, Justice Thurgood Marshall. The civil rights leader and first African American to serve on the court dissented in the 1977 decision and said the majority set such a low bar that it “makes a mockery” of Title VII’s protections.

“The ultimate tragedy is that despite Congress’ best efforts, one of this Nation’s pillars of strength — our hospitality to religious diversity — has been seriously eroded,” Marshall wrote. “All Americans will be a little poorer until today’s decision is erased.”

Protecting religious exercise

The Biden administration has urged the justices not to overturn precedent, which it says has been interpreted by many lower courts and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to provide “meaningful protection for religious observance without imposing substantial burdens on employers and co-workers.”

Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar acknowledged in the government’s brief that some lower courts have “sometimes rejected claims that should have been allowed,” but said the court should clarify that its earlier decision requires substantial protection — rather than tossing past precedent. Title VII, the government said, was not intended to require employers to operate shorthanded or regularly pay extra to secure replacement workers.

The government’s position is supported by the trade association for the major U.S. airlines and the labor union representing postal workers, which say a ruling for Groff could undermine labor agreements and employee scheduling systems based on seniority that allow the airlines, for instance, to operate around the clock.

The American Postal Workers Union AFL-CIO told the court to reject Groff’s “demand for a special, religious preference to avoid weekend work to the disadvantage of his co-workers who observe a different or no faith. That is not merely an act of self-expression. It is a claim of preferential entitlement based on a religious test.”

Religious liberty scholars, however, said in their brief that making allowances for the special needs of religious workers does not discriminate against others without similar needs. Religious accommodations, they said, should be treated no differently than allowances for disability, pregnancy and family medical issues.

Religious conservatives have viewed this Supreme Court as an opportunity to transform decades of jurisprudence. Last term, the court sided with a former public high school football coach who was disciplined for postgame prayers at midfield and said the city of Boston was wrong to deny a Christian group’s request to fly its flag at city hall when it had never turned down other organizations. Both rulings focused on when the public expression of religion may be considered coercion; Groff’s case, in contrast, is about individual religious practice.

Members of the court’s conservative majority have already expressed interest in overturning the precedent central to Groff’s case. In 2020, the court declined to take the case of a Seventh-day Adventist who was fired after refusing a Saturday shift that his employer, Walgreens, said was an emergency. While Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch, agreed not to accept the case, they said it was time to consider overruling the 1977 decision, which Alito wrote “does not represent the most likely interpretation” of the statute.

“Title VII’s right to religious exercise has become the odd man out. Alone among comparable statutorily protected civil rights, an employer may dispense with it nearly at whim,” Gorsuch wrote. “The only mistake here is of the Court’s own making—and it is past time for the Court to correct it.”

Douglas Laycock, an expert in religious liberty law at the University of Virginia’s law school, said conservatives on the court have repeatedly shown they are “gung-ho about protecting religious exercise.”

Groff’s lawsuit may also get support from some of the court’s liberals, he said, because it seeks to protect individual members of minority religions against businesses.

Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, for instance, were part of a unanimous 2015 ruling that prison officials had violated federal law by preventing a Muslim prisoner from growing a beard he said his religion requires.

‘I had to choose my faith’

Outside the two post offices in Lancaster County where Groff had hoped to spend his career, there are now help wanted signs.

But Groff will not be putting in an application.

He got his start as a rural carrier associate in 2012, after years serving on Christian missionary trips to Mexico, Africa and Asia, including stints as an English teacher. He was determined, he said, to live his life in a way that pleases God and to reserve Sundays for worship and rest.

Filling hundreds of mailboxes a day was solitary but satisfying work, said Groff, who would listen to Christian music along the route in his silver Honda CR-V, a U.S. Mail magnet attached to the door.

Less than a year into the job, the financially troubled Postal Service entered an agreement with Amazon to deliver packages on Sundays in an effort to boost revenue. (The Washington Post is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.)

When the new schedule took effect at Groff’s station in 2015, there were sufficient carriers available on Sundays, and Groff was exempted from those shifts to observe the Sabbath. A year later, however, the union representing postal workers entered into an agreement with the Postal Service governing Sunday work. As a part-time carrier, Groff was told, he would have to be available on Sundays. In 2016, he transferred to a smaller station not yet making Sunday deliveries. But that station soon began Sunday service as well.

His new boss tried to find other carriers to cover for Groff and even delivered mail himself when no one was available. He offered to schedule Groff later on Sundays so he could come in after church.

Groff’s absences began to create a tense atmosphere among colleagues, both sides agree.

Groff’s refusal to work on Sundays led other mail carriers — most of whom were also church-going Christians — to resign, transfer or cover for him, according to court filings. Groff acknowledged in court documents spending some Sundays watching NASCAR after attending church.

Eight times over two years, Groff was ordered to attend disciplinary hearings after missing Sunday shifts.

On the days he reported to work, Groff said in the interview, he was like Eeyore the donkey from Winnie the Pooh, walking around with a dark cloud over his head, convinced it would be the day he would be fired.

Groff said he knew there were laws in place protecting his religious practice and hoped the Postal Service would find a way to accommodate him. Instead, he was suspended, first for seven days and then for two weeks.

In 2019, Groff reluctantly turned in his badge, mail bins and the orange, flashing light for the top of his car.

While looking for a new job, a contact suggested getting in touch with the Independence Law Center, a Pennsylvania-based religious liberty law firm that initially took Groff’s case.

Groff lost his legal challenge at the federal District Court and U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. Accommodating Groff every Sunday, the trial judge said, would have imposed an undue hardship on the Postal Service and violated the terms of the labor union agreement laying out the process for filling those shifts.

The appeals court agreed in a divided decision. Groff’s absences, the court said, had “actually imposed on his co-workers, disrupted the workplace and workflow, and diminished employee morale.” In addition, the court said, the missed shifts boosted the workload of others and made it harder to get the mail delivered on time.

Judge Thomas Hardiman dissented in part, saying there was not enough evidence that an accommodation would harm the business — and not just Groff’s co-workers. Hardiman said religious accommodations should not be subject to a “heckler’s veto by disgruntled employees.”

Groff has since landed a fitting new job. He coordinates and oversees mail delivery at a large retirement community, serving as a de facto postmaster.

“I wasn’t doing this to defy authority; I wasn’t trying to make trouble,” Groff said. “I just have to follow my conviction. I had to choose my faith.”

The case is Groff v. DeJoy.

