Biden unexpectedly meets priest who administered Beau’s last rites

BALLINA, Ireland — When President Biden arrived at the historic Knock Shrine on Friday, he entered the basilica for a moment of private prayer. For a lifelong Catholic who goes to church every weekend and keeps a rosary on his wrist that once belonged to his late son Beau, it marked a quiet moment of devotion.

He didn’t realize how personal and meaningful the stop would soon become.

“The president came as a pilgrim, and as most pilgrims do, they want to talk about their family and themselves and their faith,” said Father Richard Gibbons, the parish priest and rector who accompanied Biden.

Biden quickly brought up Beau, his eldest son who died in 2015 from brain cancer. Gibbons then shared a surprising connection he had just learned of that morning: Friar Frank O’Grady, the priest who read Beau Biden’s last rites at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center nearly eight years ago, was now working at Knock.

Biden, startled, asked for a meeting. “When he met Father O’Grady, he gave Father O’Grady a big hug,” Gibbons said. “He was quite emotional at that point.”

Tears in his eyes, Biden thanked the priest for being at his son’s bedside as he passed away. O’Grady, who served in the military for 30 years and had worked at Walter Reed, returned to Ireland in August and began his service at Knock Shrine in September.

O’Grady began Friday on the sidewalk near the shrine hoping to catch a glimpse of Biden’s motorcade. He happened to be standing near a reporter and mentioned his connection to the president’s son. Gibbons got word of the media report and conveyed it to Biden.

“It all happened very quickly,” said O’Grady, who was ushered past security as soon as Biden requested a meeting.

O’Grady said he had a “delightful” 10-minute encounter with the president, as well as his sister Valerie Biden Owens and his surviving son Hunter.

“He finds great strength in his faith,” O’Grady said in an interview. “He misses his son very much, and he was so happy that he ran into me.”

It was striking, O’Grady said, that the encounter occurred at the Knock Shrine, where Catholics from all over the world come for healing. “His visit to Knock, where healing goes on and people come in their hurt, reverberated in terms of his own son who went through a lot of sickness,” O’Grady said.

Biden invited him to the White House on his next visit to the United States, O’Grady said.

The president said later he was deeply affected by the meeting. “It was incredible to see him,” Biden said during his final speech in Ireland. “It seemed like a sign.”

After their conversation, Biden lit a candle for his family, recited a decade of the rosary and then prayed alone.

Beau Biden died near the end of his father’s tenure as vice president, a major factor in Joe Biden’s decision not to run for president in 2016, and he remains an ever-present force in Joe Biden’s political life. The president often mentions him in speeches and has sometimes cited his son’s experiences when explaining policy decisions.

The president can regularly be seen donning a Beau Biden Foundation hat, as he did on Wednesday when he toured a site in Ireland where his ancestors departed in 1849. And the president often suggests his son is the one who should be serving as president.

“I hadn’t planned on running for president again in 2020,” Biden said Thursday in a speech to the Irish Parliament. “My son, Beau, had just died of stage four glioblastoma after coming back from Iraq after a year. He was the attorney general of Delaware. As a matter of fact, he should be the one standing here giving this speech to you.”

Knock Shrine is a historic Catholic pilgrimage site where locals in 1879 said they saw an apparition of the Virgin Mary. Both Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis have visited the site, which attracts numerous pilgrims every year.

“It has a worldwide appeal to the Irish diaspora, and everybody knows the hymn to Our Lady of Knock,” Gibbons said. Biden “knew about Knock, obviously, and he wanted to spend that moment in prayer. In a schedule that has been hectic and full of political moments, this is the soul moment — a little bit of calm in an oasis of peace.”

Biden’s visit to Knock Shrine came on the final day of a three-day trip to the United Kingdom and Ireland. He began with a brief visit to Belfast to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which sought to end decades of sectarian violence. He then traveled to the Republic of Ireland for a largely sentimental journey through his ancestral homeland, during which he often questioned why his ancestors ever left the Emerald Isle.

During the trip, Biden met with Irish leaders, addressed the Parliament and visited County Louth and County Mayo, two of the areas where the president traces his family lineage. On Friday, he also stopped by Mayo Roscommon Hospice, which Biden visited during his 2017 trip to Ireland, and where a plaque is dedicated to Beau Biden’s memory.

