Even though President Biden has justifiably declared himself the “most pro-union President leading the most pro-union administration in American history,” federal labor leaders have complained that major agencies are failing his vision. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now, 26 months into his administration, there is significant forward movement between the largest federal union and the domestic department with the largest staff, as bargaining begins with another major agency that union officials place among the most recalcitrant.

After considerable tension, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reached a tentative master bargaining agreement last week on what the labor organization celebrated as the “largest union contract in the federal government.” On Monday, bargaining on six contract articles will begin with the Social Security Administration, an agency Rich Couture, AFGE’s lead agency negotiator in the talks, said “is in the midst of the worst public service crisis in memory.”

Just last month, AFGE’s National Veterans Affairs Council President Alma Lee accused VA of “acting in a way totally contrary to President Biden’s commitment to be the most pro-union president in history,” after a federal arbitrator ruled the department had committed unfair labor practices. The arbitrator ordered VA Secretary Denis McDonough to issue a notice that repudiates “surface bargaining and bad faith bargaining.”

Lee was more positive this week. “During recent discussions between the negotiating team and VA leaders, including Secretary McDonough, we all agreed that fully staffing the VA is our number one priority,” which, her statement said, will help combat “burnout, high turnover, morale issues, access/backlog problems for veterans, unsafe working conditions, and more.”

McDonough called the tentative agreement “a great step forward,” adding “a unionized VA workforce is a strong VA workforce, and we are proud to work with AFGE to continue delivering world-class care and benefits to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

At Social Security, labor relations still are hung over from the anti-union days of the Trump administration. President Donald Trump used executive orders to sharply weaken the ability of unions to bargain with agencies, including through the unilateral imposition of contract provisions. Union leaders say current Social Security leaders don’t want to give up that authority.

A key example is telework, which Republicans claim there is too much of in the federal workforce. Restrictive telework policies were implemented under Trump and the agency now “doesn’t want to give up its power,” Couture said in a telephone interview. “It doesn’t want to give up its discretion.”

He added, “they won’t guarantee a telework program or telework levels. They won’t negotiate with us over telework, despite at one point promising to do so. That’s a huge issue that they have shown zero actual interest in fixing with us.”

Another key issue is the “very dire situation in terms of service delivery and how much it’s deteriorated in the last couple of years …” Couture said, “stemming from overwhelming workloads, low employee morale … a lack of competitive pay and benefits.”

Social Security beneficiaries will increase by 25 percent this year, while staffing is at a 25-year low, Jessica LaPointe, AFGE Council 220 president, told reporters this week, citing government data. The result:

• The average wait time for a client seeking an initial disability decision is over seven months.

• Almost half the inquiries to call centers go unanswered.

• There are 4.2 million backlogged items, such as resolving benefit questions and correcting records, pending at processing centers.

Telework “was not one of the articles that we mutually agreed to renegotiate,” Social Security said in an emailed response. Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi “has made hiring a critical focus for the entire agency,” according to the agency. “We need to have sufficient staff to handle our growing workloads and reduce backlogs.”

But the agency received only 55 percent of its requested budget increase and much of that goes to fixed cost, according to Social Security. Nonetheless, it is hiring new staffers more quickly and adding “more agency employees than normal,” including 4,000 this year, while attrition is dropping by more than 25 percent this year over last. “Our planned hiring efforts for the remainder of this year will significantly increase the size of our agency workforce,” according to the agency.

As AFGE hashes out contract hurdles at SSA for the 41,000 employees in the bargaining unit nationally, the union also is facing Trump-like problems on a smaller scale at the Rock Island Arsenal, a U.S. Army installation in Illinois. There, the 400 employees the union represents have been “forced to accept a contract that they’ve had little say in,” AFGE complained in a statement. AFGE President Everett Kelley joined an informational union picket line near the Arsenal on Thursday. “It’s a tragedy to come here and see,” he said, “under what is supposed to be the most pro-union administration in history, that some in management at the Department of Defense still haven’t gotten the message.”

Hayley Smith, an agency public affairs officer, would not comment on all issues raised by the union, but said “the Army is committed to fair labor practices,” adding the agency “reiterates our commitment to our employees’ interests and to maintaining a positive relationship” with the union.

But is there a positive relationship to maintain?

“We’ve gone to the table with management multiple times and left thinking that a fair agreement has been reached, only to be met with specific aspects of the contract changed without our input. They’ve actually tried to slip in changes that weren’t even discussed. This has happened five times, and we have not agreed to any versions of the contract,” said Tim Russell, chief steward of AFGE Local 2119. “The latest version of this contract is still being forced on us without our approval. It’s absurd and shows a lack of respect for the crucial work we do.”

