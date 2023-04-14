Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. Today I learned the 17th arrondissement of Paris has a website where residents can report having seen a rat. https://signalerunrat.paris The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Food sales to Cuba, long day-care wait lists. Your weekly non political political stories. Farmers complain sanctions hamper food sales to Cuba. The pain of long wait lists for day care. Why trucks (and “trucks”) rule the road. And how Bali copes (or doesn’t) with badly behaved tourists. These are your weekly non political but political stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

Cuba goes hungry

From Robert M. in Blackwater, Ariz., comes this Reuters piece about American farmers blaming Cold War-driven economic sanctions on Cuba for stymieing food sales to the island, which therefore buys pricier imports from places like Europe. Cuba suffers from food shortages and things are getting worse because of the war in Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier.

“A delegation of U.S. farm sector representatives in Havana said that embargo restrictions, despite some exceptions for agricultural products, still complicate efforts to ship food that might otherwise prove a lifeline for Cubans,” Dave Sherwood reported.

“The United States created a loophole to its trade embargo with Cuba in 2000 to allow for food sales, but it still denies Cuba credit, forcing the communist-run government to pay cash up front for products it purchases from U.S. growers.”

The politics: Support for the decades-old embargo in places like Florida and New Jersey makes it hard to weaken. But what has the policy accomplished? What will it accomplish? What happens if a food crisis destabilizes Cuba?

Waiting … waiting … waiting for child-care

Over at The 19th, Chabeli Carrazana documented the disastrous state of America’s child-care industry — which has enormous ramifications for parents’ ability to take and keep jobs.

How bad is it?

“While almost every industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels, child care is still short 60,000 teachers as of last month. Nearly 16,000 centers and home-based day cares closed between December 2019 and March 2021, according to a report by Child Care Aware, a leading child care advocacy organization. That amounts to a drop in the supply of child care of 9 percent overall and 10 percent for family child care homes, a more affordable option for many families,” Carrazana reported.

The politics: As noted above, this isn’t just about whether junior learns ABCs and proper social behavior. The lack of child care complicates parents’ ability to take and keep work, and at such a scale that it affects the entire economy.

TRUCKASAURUS!

That’s a Simpsons reference.

My colleague Andrew Van Dam crushes it every time he writes a column. But I especially loved this deep dive into why trucks — not semis so much as SUVs and pickups — dominate American roadways.

It’s a remarkable public policy puzzle that involves fuel efficiency standards, emissions rules, consumer beliefs about safety, and the chicken tax. (I had never heard about that either until I read the piece, so you should, too.)

The politics: What Andrew’s piece makes clear is how much politics — many individual public-policy decisions — have shaped the rise and dominance of trucks on American roads.

Tourists gone feral

The tourism industry has rebounded from the pandemic, and resorts like Bali, Indonesia, are glad to see vacationers (and their wallets) come back but are struggling with nasty nomads’ behavior, my colleagues Natalie B. Compton and Gabe Hiatt documented.

It’s not just Bali.

The politics: As the grandson of a grocer and wine merchant in a southern French tourist magnet, I know tourism is heavily about economics. Here, the politics is in seeking a public-policy fix to bad tourist behavior without turning visitors away or turning them off.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Leak suspect charged for retention of defense information, willful control of classified documents

“Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member suspected of leaking a trove of classified military intelligence, was charged Friday with retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents,” Mariya Manzhos and John Wagner report.

“Teixeira, 21, appeared shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern before Magistrate Judge David Hennessy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston.”

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to restore access to abortion pill

“The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily allow full access to a key abortion medication after a lower court suspended government approval of the pill used in more than half of all abortions in the United States,” Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report.

French court to rule on the Macron retirement-age hike behind protests

“People across France are anxiously awaiting a court ruling Friday on the legality of controversial legislation to raise the retirement age that has sparked the country’s most significant wave of unrest in years,” Claire Parker reports.

Florida set to lower death penalty threshold as bill heads to DeSantis

“Florida House lawmakers have approved a bill that would lower the state’s threshold for the death penalty and make it one of the few states to allow the death penalty without a unanimous jury recommendation,” Andrew Jeong reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Russia’s commando units gutted by Ukraine war, U.S. leak shows

“The war in Ukraine has gutted Russia’s clandestine spetsnaz forces, and it will take Moscow years to rebuild them, according to classified U.S. assessments obtained by The Washington Post,” Alex Horton reports.

“The finding, which has not been previously reported, is among a cache of sensitive materials leaked online through the messaging platform Discord. U.S. officials attributed their assessments to Russian commanders’ overreliance on the specialized units, which have been put to use as part of front-line infantry formations. Those formations, like the Ukrainians, have suffered massive numbers of dead and wounded.”

He’s from a patriotic family — and allegedly leaked U.S. secrets

“Patriotic zeal appeared common around Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira, 21, who had followed in the footsteps of numerous family members to join the military. Teixeira, slim and boyish in photographs taken in his blue dress uniform, had been assigned to manage and troubleshoot computers and communications systems for the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, according to the Air Force,” Dan Lamothe, Evan Hill, Alex Horton and Missy Ryan report.

How DeSantis backed a six-week abortion ban — while barely talking about it

“On Thursday night, DeSantis…[signed] one of the strictest abortion laws in the country: a six-week ban advanced by a GOP-dominated legislature that kicks in before many know they are pregnant. But this time there was no fanfare and no live media coverage — just a photo posted to social media shortly after 11 p.m. In a speech at the conservative Liberty University on Friday morning, DeSantis made no explicit mention of having signed the abortion ban into law the night before,” Hannah Knowles, Caroline Kitchener and Josh Dawsey report.

… and beyond

Republican 2024 hopefuls look to navigate gun politics at NRA meeting

“On Friday, the most prominent current and potential Republican presidential candidates will address the N.R.A.’s convention in Indianapolis, even as Nashville and Louisville are still mourning the latest massacres in the nation’s gun violence epidemic,” the New York Times’s Katie Glueck reports.

conservative activists and organizations like the N.R.A. still often demand unwavering and virtually unlimited allegiance to the rights of gun owners, complicating any effort by candidates to meet the alarmed mood of the nation without alienating the base.” “Despite a relentless drumbeat of gun violence that has outraged the public, galvanized a youth movement and spurred Democrats and some Republicans to action,

Billionaire Harlan Crow bought property from Clarence Thomas. The justice didn’t disclose the deal.

“In 2014, one of Texas billionaire Harlan Crow’s companies purchased a string of properties on a quiet residential street in Savannah, Georgia. It wasn’t a marquee acquisition for the real estate magnate, just an old single-story home and two vacant lots down the road. What made it noteworthy were the people on the other side of the deal: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his relatives,” ProPublica’s Justin Elliott, Joshua Kaplan and Alex Mierjeski report.

his sale of the Savannah properties. That appears to be a violation of the law, four ethics law experts told ProPublica.” “A federal disclosure law passed after Watergate requires justices and other officials to disclose the details of most real estate sales over $1,000. Thomas never disclosed .”

The Biden agenda

Biden, the American president, seems awfully at home in Ireland

“President Biden stood in a lavishly decorated room at the Irish president’s residence on Thursday, declaring just how comfortable he feels during this visit to his ancestral homeland,” Matt Viser and Tyler Pager report.

“I’m not going home,” the American president said. “I’m staying here because — isn’t this an incredible place?”

“That sentiment pervaded a day of ceremony here as Biden met with Irish political leaders, addressed the Irish Parliament and engaged in Irish sport (which turned out to carry more risks than his speeches, as a ball whizzed by his left shoulder and nearly struck him).”

White House asks agencies to step up workers’ return to offices

“The White House on Thursday asked federal agencies to revise workforce plans as it aims to ‘substantially increase’ in-person work by government employees at headquarters offices and improve services, according to a memo seen by Reuters,” Reuters’s David Shepardson reports.

Where tourists like to go in the U.S., visualized

“For years, the highest share of tourists crossed the Atlantic from Europe, with arrivals from Asia ranking second. But during the pandemic, visits from Europe and Asia plummeted as travel restrictions swept the Eurasian supercontinent. For the first time on record, South America briefly became the top source of international visitors to the United States. It held that spot through most of 2021, before being overtaken by a reopening Europe,” Andrew Van Dam writes.

Hot on the left

Jeffries raises $33.4 million in first quarter as top House Dem

“Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., raised more than $33 million for House Democrats in the first quarter of 2023 — his first as the party’s leader in the House,” NBC News’s Ali Vitali reports.

“Former Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who led the party for more than a decade (and served two stints as Speaker of the House), was a prolific fundraiser for the party during her term in leadership, raising over $1 billion for Democrats. During the first quarter of 2021, the same point in the calendar last midterm cycle, then-Speaker Pelosi raised more than $32 million.”

Hot on the right

Republicans look to stave off chaotic primaries in Senate races

“This week, Republican officials in Arizona secretly gathered potential candidates for the state’s 2024 Senate race to deliver an urgent message: Play nice,” Liz Goodwin and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez report.

“At a meeting in a Scottsdale conference room, state party Chair Jeff DeWit urged the candidates to avoid destructive personal attacks on one another in a bid to avoid a rerun of 2022, when nearly every Republican running for statewide office lost following toxic primaries, according to four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private conversations.”

Today in Washington

The president is in Ireland today, wrapping up his trip.

At 12:30 p.m., he will visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s Family History Research Unit.

Biden will deliver remarks at Saint Muredach’s Cathedral at 4:15 p.m.

At 5:40 p.m., he will depart to begin the trip back to Dover, Del., and then Rehoboth Beach for the weekend.

In closing

We are, in fact, delighted

Dupont Circle fountain’s renewed flow delights D.C.

“In a city bejeweled with fountains whose spouts often run dry, one water feature was flowing afresh this week in Dupont Circle. As temperatures rose into the 80s, visitors and residents delighted in the sparkling rush of cool, clear, D.C. Water-treated H2O,” Justin Wm. Moyer reports.

