In today’s edition … Biden’s comments about the Black and Tans leave some Brits feeling black and blue … What we’re watching: SCOTUS watch … What we know about the Discord Leaks … Democrats turn up the heat on Thomas — again … but first …

🚨: Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy Thursday after the GOP-controlled legislature passed the bill earlier in the day. “The six-week ban — which includes exceptions for rape, incest, medical emergencies and ‘fatal fetal abnormalities’ — outlaws the procedure before many people know they’re pregnant,” our colleagues Lori Rozsa and Caroline Kitchener report.

The campaign

J.B. Pritzker is already raising money for the Democratic convention

Five questions for … Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker: We spoke with Pritzker, who won his second term in November, about how he helped Chicago beat out Atlanta to host next year’s Democratic National Convention, fighting crime in Chicago and the salience of abortion rights heading into 2024. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: How did you convince President Biden to choose Chicago for the convention?

Pritzker: The very first conversation that was had about Chicago as the home of the ‘24 convention was when I was at the White House in the summer of 2021. I was alone with the president in the Oval Office. We had a number of topics we were talking about: [the] assault weapons ban, abortion. And at the end of it, I said, “Mr. President, we think that you should be renominated for the presidency in Chicago at the best convention that anybody’s ever had.”

And I probably had 10 different opportunities where I was with the president — either in Washington or here in Chicago — in which I had a similar conversation with him.

In fact, it became almost a running joke for him because he knew when he saw me, that at least one of the things I would say to him would be, “Hey, Mr. President, you know, what's the best city in the country to host a convention for you to get reelected?” And he would laugh because he knew that was coming.

The Early: You’ve pledged to raise money to help fund the convention. Have you committed personally to helping to fund it?

Pritzker: I did pledge and still do pledge to be a major fundraiser for this Democratic convention. I will absolutely be one of the leaders of the fundraising. You can imagine, in the hours after I found out that we were going to host the convention, I was already on the phone with companies and individuals that I knew would be lead sponsors.

The Early: Chicago saw nearly 700 murders last year, which is lower than 2021 but much higher than the murder rate before the pandemic. How large did crime loom in conversations that you had about the convention? And how did you address any concerns about it?

Pritzker: Let’s be clear that crime rates in Chicago are decreasing. It’s been vital to our effort to win the convention that we show that we understand how to stand up for public safety — that Republicans’ idea that putting more police on the street alone is not enough. And remember that the messaging of, “Hey, they've got a lot of crime in Chicago,” is coming from a party whose leading candidate is currently under indictment and wants to defund the Department of Justice.

The Early: You spoke at Harvard on Monday about how you and Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson are aligned on a long-term strategy of combating gun violence through addressing poverty. Where are you on the same page and where do you differ when it comes to the short- and medium-term solutions to crime in Chicago?

Pritzker: There’s no effort to reduce the number of police in Chicago or in Illinois. In fact, we’ve increased the number of police here, and we want to continue to do that and make the investments that are necessary. But there is an issue all across the country of the labor market being extraordinarily tight. So whether you're looking for police or firefighters or you're looking for people to work in manufacturing, assembly plants — every industry is short staffed.

The Early: You organized a fundraiser last month that raised $5 million for Janet Protasiewicz’s campaign to become a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and the group supporting her. What are your takeaways from her victory about the importance voters place on abortion rights?

Pritzker: Look at what happened. This is a state that’s 50-50 Republican and Democrat, and the liberal pro-choice woman won by 11 points.

Even the Brandon Johnson win was in part a win about abortion rights.

If you look at the mail that was sent and the victories that he had in wards across the city that are full of single women or married women, and the messages that were sent to people who were pro-choice — it was a pro-choice victory for Brandon Johnson. We're coming into the ‘24 election with some real advantages.

White House Notebook

Biden’s comments about the Black and Tans leave some Brits feeling black and blue

White House reporters Tyler Pager and Matt Viser file this week’s White House Notebook:

DUBLIN — As President Biden prepared to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, his aides received a barrage of questions about the president’s loyalties.

Was it true that Biden, a proud Irishman, “hates the United Kingdom,” as one Northern Ireland politician argued?

Biden’s aides took offense to the questions, emphatically denying the president has any animus toward the British.

“I think the track record of the President shows that he’s not anti-British,” Amanda Sloat, the senior director for Europe at the National Security Council, told reporters. “The President has been very actively engaged throughout his career, dating back to when he was a senator, in the peace process in Northern Ireland.”

But after a brief stop in Belfast, Biden headed down south to the Republic of Ireland for a two-and-half day ancestral journey — and almost immediately made a gaffe that only revived the loyalty questions.

While wrapping up a speech at The Windsor Bar and Restaurant in Dundalk, Ireland, Biden sought to honor his distant cousin, Rob Kearney, a rugby player, who joined him on the visit to County Louth.

“He was a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans,” Biden said.

The problem?

Kearney’s squad defeated the All Blacks, New Zealand’s rugby team. “Black and Tans,” meanwhile, is a pejorative name for British officers who fought the Irish Republican Army in the 1920s during the war of independence.

The White House corrected the official transcript of the president’s remarks, and his aides downplayed the gaffe.

“I think for everyone in Ireland who is a rugby fan, it was incredibly clear that the president was talking about the All Blacks and Ireland’s defeat of the New Zealand team in 2016,” Sloat told reporters.

While some Irish commentators relished the gaffe as “delicious,” others remain offended. (Biden’s selfie on Thursday with Gerry Adams, the Irish politician who’s been accused of being a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army — which he’s denied — might not help.)

“Here you had a US president often accused by unionists of being rabidly republican, apparently bragging about his family beating the British,” a reporter for Sky News wrote. “In that context, the remark was deeply unfortunate.”

Biden has not addressed the gaffe, and instead, has continued to have “the time of his life” in Ireland, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Follow all of Tyler's reporting here

What we're watching

SCOTUS watch: The Justice Department is expected to ask the Supreme Court to completely block U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s ruling today after an appeals court allowed parts of his order to stand, including restrictions on a key abortion medication’s use and distribution. The justices must respond to the DOJ’s request before this evening.

In the agencies

What we know about the Discord Leaks

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was arrested by the FBI on April 13 in the investigation of leaks of classified military documents. (Video: WCVB)

FBI agents arrested Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira, 21, Thursday afternoon as part of the Justice Department investigation into leaks of highly classified U.S. military and intelligence documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Thursday that Teixeira was arrested for the unauthorized removal of classified national defense information. Teixeira could make his first court appearance today and, if convicted, could face a years-long prison sentence, per our colleagues Shane Harris, Samuel Oakford, Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein.

All about Jack Teixeira: Teixeira, who enlisted in the National Guard on Sept. 26, 2019, is stationed at Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod, Mass, per our colleague Ben Brasch.

Teixeira “had access to highly classified military intelligence through a Defense Department computer network known as the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System,” through a Defense Department computer network known as the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System,” our colleagues Dan Lamothe, Evan Hill, Alex Horton and Missy Ryan report . “The system would have allowed Teixeira to read and potentially print classified documents, though there are guidelines to handle those in accordance with the law.”

Another revelation

The Post has reviewed U.S. intelligence showing that Russia’s military forces are dwindling. “The war in Ukraine has gutted Russia’s clandestine spetsnaz forces and it will take Moscow years to rebuild them,” per our colleague Alex Horton.

From the courts

Democrats turn up the heat on Thomas — again

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his financial relationship with wealthy Republican donor Harlan Crow are under renewed scrutiny following another ProPublica report Thursday that Thomas and his relatives sold several properties to Crow in 2014 without disclosing the sales — an apparent violation of a federal disclosure law.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee that oversees the federal courts, pressed the Judicial Conference to refer the issue to the Justice Department. (The Judicial Conference is the federal courts’ policymaking body. A referral from the conference could trigger an ethics investigation.)

Whitehouse’s Thursday appeal to the Judicial Conference follows a similar request from the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington ethics watchdog, regarding Thomas’s luxury trips.

Justice Abe Fortas had been accepting. Fortas eventually resigned.” “If the Judicial Conference were to refer the case to the Justice Department, it could lead to a remarkable historical moment,” ProPublica’s Brett Murphy writes . “One of the few instances of a federal investigation into a sitting Supreme Court justice occurred in 1969, when Justice Department officials signaled an inquiry into outside payments thathad been accepting.

Whitehouse also renewed calls for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to investigate Thomas’s relationship with Crow.

It’s unclear whether Roberts will investigate Thomas who is also the longest-serving justice on the bench. In the absence of such an investigation, the task will likely fall to Congress or the Justice Department.

More reactions from lawmakers:

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee:

The Media

Weekend (must) reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

The award for “Dad Joke of the Year” goes to …

