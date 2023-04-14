Biden to host Colombia leader Petro for White House talks

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is hosting Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House for talks next week, offering a high-profile visit to the leftist leader who has vowed to bring “total peace” to his nation of 50 million after six-decades of conflict.
Colombia’s government and its largest remaining rebel group - the communist-inspired National Liberation Army, known as ELN—launched talks in November shortly after Petro was elected president.
Petro has called the talks with the ELN a cornerstone of his plan aimed at resolving a conflict that dates back to the 1960s.
Some rural areas of Colombia are still under the grip of drug gangs and rebel groups despite a 2016 peace deal with the larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.