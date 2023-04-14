Mike Pompeo won’t run for president in 2024, says future run possible

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mike Pompeo will not run for president in 2024 because of “personal” reasons, the former secretary of state and CIA director announced Friday. “The time is not right for me and my family,” Pompeo said in a statement discussing the decision. “For now, Susan and I have concluded that we can best serve in roles we’ve been in before — as parents, Sunday school teachers, community leaders and business leaders.”

Pompeo, who was viewed as a likely GOP presidential contender but one who never polled particularly well, did not completely shy away from the possibility of ever running for president.

“To those of you this announcement disappoints, my apologies,” Pompeo said in a two-minute video posted to Twitter. “And to those of you it thrills, know that I’m only 59 and there remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary.”

Advertisement

Pompeo has sought to distance himself from his former boss, Donald Trump, while remaining close to the political groups Trump has come to dominate.

Pompeo chose to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in March, unlike many big-name Republicans such as former vice president Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of whom are likely presidential contenders.

Addressing a CPAC crowd Pompeo attacked Trump without mentioning his name.

“We can’t become the left, following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics — those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” Pompeo said. “We can’t shift blame to others, but must accept the responsibility that comes to those of us who step forward and lead.”

In his speech, Pompeo made a reference to Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, which he also cast doubt on days after Joe Biden had been proclaimed the winner.

Advertisement

When asked days after Joe Biden was declared winner how the State Department would transition under such a situation, Pompeo replied: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” He later evaded further questions during a Fox News interview when he was asked whether he was being serious when he made those comments.

After leaving the Trump administration, Pompeo sought to portray his legacy as one of a hard-nosed statesman.

Pompeo took the side of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia who was found to have ordered Khashoggi’s assassination, and defended at length the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Trump, Nikki Haley, also a former Trump Cabinet member, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have announced their run for the Republican nomination for president. Sen. Tim Scott also announced an exploratory committee this week.

Amy B. Wang contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article