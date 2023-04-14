Dutch prosecutors investigate activist who desecrated Quran

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An anti-Islam activist who tore pages out of the Quran and called it a “fascist book” in front of the Dutch parliament building in January is being investigated on suspicion of insulting Muslims, prosecutors said Friday.
While desecrating Islam’s holy book is not a crime in the Netherlands, prosecutors said comments that Wagensveld made while damaging the Quran amounted to an unlawful insult to the Muslim community.
In a written statement, the Public Prosecution Service of The Hague said his comments are suspected of breaching an article of the Dutch penal code “which states that deliberately insulting a group of people because of their religion or belief is a crime.”
The statement did not refer to Wagensveld by name, in line with Dutch privacy rules, but referred to a 54-year-old Dutch national who lives in Germany.
“The suspect will be questioned on this matter by the Dutch police,” prosecutors said.
On Twitter, Wagensveld retweeted a post by a supporter calling the action an abuse of power.