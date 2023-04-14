How DeSantis backed a six-week abortion ban — while barely talking about it

A ban on abortions after six weeks was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on April 13 after the legislature passed the bill earlier in the day. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was triumphant last April as he gathered press and supporters at a church to sign a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A screen behind him bore the words “Florida is Pro Life” in both English and Spanish. “This will represent the most significant protection for life in this state in a generation,” the Republican proclaimed.

Then the Supreme Court gutted Roe v. Wade. Neighboring states quickly enacted near-total bans and Florida became a magnet for out-of-state patients, driving up the number of abortions. DeSantis’s team took note and believed they could face significant criticism for not going further to restrict the procedure, according to a person in the governor’s orbit with knowledge of the situation, who, like some others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

On Thursday night, DeSantis did just that, signing one of the strictest abortion laws in the country: a six-week ban advanced by a GOP-dominated legislature that kicks in before many know they are pregnant. But this time there was no fanfare and no live media coverage — just a photo posted to social media shortly after 11 p.m.

The governor’s quiet embrace of the six-week ban reflects his team’s political calculations heading into 2024, as he gears up for a presidential primary where hard line activists and voters wield influence. It underlines the continued pressure in the GOP for politicians to embrace tighter laws — even as numerous Republicans, including some DeSantis allies, worry that abortion bans have helped sink their candidates in critical general elections. And it highlights DeSantis’s longtime reluctance to make abortion a signature part of his public profile, though he has enacted major changes to laws on the procedure.

“The numbers show that Florida is a destination” for abortion, said Chad Davis, a candidate for the state House who worked for ex-state senator Kelli Stargel, the sponsor of the 15-week ban. “That’s an embarrassment to him.”

DeSantis has generally avoided talking about abortion, even as he tours the country touting other legislation he’s signed. Rather than roll out the six-week bill as a major agenda item, he gave vague endorsements: “I’m willing to sign great life legislation,” he told one reporter who put him on the spot. A six-week ban has proved divisive in his orbit, with some donors strongly opposed and other Republicans eager to simply move on.

“It would be nice to find some sort of compromise to get this thing off the front page,” said Francis Rooney, a former GOP congressman from Florida who likes DeSantis and once co-sponsored a federal six-week ban but now sees 15 weeks as a good middle ground.

From the rejection of antiabortion ballot measures in conservative states such as Kansas and Kentucky last year, to Democratic wins in key midterms races and a critical Wisconsin Supreme Court case, voters have turned out in droves to support abortion access and made the issue a liability for Republicans.

But antiabortion activists have lobbied the governor and his staff in meetings, and DeSantis has allied himself with hard-liners on many social issues. He has spent the legislative session racking up conservative policy victories he expects to boost his case in a 2024 primary.

“Abortion is not an issue that motivates him, I can tell you that,” said the person in DeSantis’s orbit with knowledge of the situation. “But it’s one of those … what choice do you have here?”

The governor’s office and representatives for his political team did not respond to requests for comment for this story. “We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a written statement Thursday night noting he had signed the six-week ban.

DeSantis is embracing a strict new ban at a time when he and other Republicans appear eager to focus on other issues. Trump, who is running for president again, has backed off the issue of abortion despite his role reshaping the Supreme Court, and has told advisers it is a topic that does not help Republicans. Several Trump advisers said they were puzzled by DeSantis’s embrace of the bill.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who just launched a presidential exploratory committee, recently ducked a question on a 15-week federal ban, saying that he’s “certainly 100 percent pro-life,” before endorsing a 20-week national limit in another interview.

But former vice president Mike Pence, who is considering a presidential run, has leaned into his long career advancing abortion restrictions, and declared presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson signed a near-total abortion ban into law as governor of Arkansas. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) — who is seeking reelection and was DeSantis’s predecessor in the governor’s office — said Thursday that he would have signed the six-week ban. Scott argued in a recent Noticias Telemundos interview that state legislation ought to reflect the public’s support for “reasonable restrictions” such as a 15-week ban with exceptions.

DeSantis, who is Catholic, has supported restrictions on abortion from the start of his political career, backing legislation in Congress to block funding to Planned Parenthood and to restrict the procedure after 20 weeks of pregnancy. But he has not showed the same outward zeal he brings to fights against what he calls “woke ideology” on race, gender identity, sexual orientation and more — a far more unifying agenda for conservatives who believe the issue has general-election appeal.

DeSantis’s top staff have been highly involved in the abortion issue, according to several people familiar with his office. Many members of his leadership team are devout Catholics and are more passionate about the abortion issue than the governor is, one of the people said. “He doesn’t want to talk a lot about it,” the person said.

DeSantis never joined the more than 170 fellow House Republicans who signed onto the federal six-week ban in 2017 and 2018, even as some of his closest colleagues and most of the Florida GOP delegation became co-sponsors. Running in a tough gubernatorial primary, DeSantis said through a spokesman in 2018 that he would sign a “heartbeat bill” for Florida.

But neither DeSantis nor his GOP primary opponent, Adam Putnam, called outright for Roe v. Wade to be overturned when pressed on the issue during a debate, saying only that Trump’s next Supreme Court pick should be a “constitutionalist.”

By 2021, with a newly conservative court preparing to rule in a case that could take down Roe, DeSantis was dodging questions about a six-week ban.

“I have a 100 percent pro-life record and very much have … supported, when I was in Congress, and signed pro life as governor,” he told reporters at a news conference, stumbling a bit.

“He knows that it’s unpopular with the American people and with Floridians, because he’s very awkward about it,” said Florida House Rep. Anna Eskamani (D), noting that DeSantis often avoids “the a-word.”

With the Supreme Court about to issue its decision on a 15-week ban in Mississippi, Republicans in Florida moved last year to enact a similar limit. DeSantis’s office did not participate in drafting that 15-week ban, said two Florida Republicans who helped shepherd the legislation. While he is “very pro-life,” one said, he did not get involved beyond publicly expressing support for the bill and signing it into law.

The legislative session had wrapped by the time a draft opinion leaked, showing that the Supreme Court would strike down Roe entirely. When the ruling came in June, one Republican said, Florida lawmakers began discussing the possibility of further abortion restrictions.

As another session loomed, Democrats hoped that Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo — a more centrist Republican — would stand in the way of the strictest abortion bans. In a vacuum, Passidomo would prefer not to further restrict abortion in Florida, according to Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D), who says she is close with Passidomo and says she speaks to her regularly about abortion.

“I know her heart on this issue. She has young girls,” Book said in an interview earlier this year. Late last year, Passidomo said her hands were tied until the Florida Supreme Court ruled on the constitutionality of the existing 15-week ban — a decision expected in the coming months — and then said that she would support a 12-week ban with exceptions for rape and incest.

But Passidomo surprised lawmakers and advocates from both sides of the aisle last month when the six-week bill debuted with her support. One state lawmaker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said they got a clear message from the Senate president: If they wanted changes to the bill, they had to take it up with DeSantis, implying that he was a critical player in the process.

A spokeswoman for Passidomo did not comment directly on that but pointed to the Senate president’s comments to reporters this week.

“I don’t feel pressured,” she said when asked if “the Plaza” — the first floor of the Capitol, home to DeSantis’s office — had pushed her on abortion or other issues. She said she agreed to the six-week bill to secure exceptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks.

The measure passed on largely party lines, though more than a dozen Republicans either skipped the House vote on Thursday or joined Democrats in opposition.

“They’re going to pay for this at the polls, trust me,” protester Debra Ellick muttered to herself from the Senate gallery last week as GOP senators stood to explain their support. A few seats over, attorney Julie Keefe used a selfie stick to film video for her TikTok account, “AngryFloridaDemLady.”

Andrew Shirvell was also disappointed as he watched nearby — for opposite reasons. The Florida antiabortion activist has pushed Republicans for a total abortion ban and said he met last year with DeSantis’s “very pro-life” chief of staff, James Uthmeier, who did not respond to a request for comment. He took note of DeSantis’s public reticence on abortion.

“If you’re not out there defending the right to life and you’re not putting that out there at every opportunity, you really lose something in the long-term debate,” Shirvell said. “So we need a fighter.”

Tom Ascol — a Florida pastor chosen to deliver prayers at a DeSantis reelection rally and, earlier this year, DeSantis’s inauguration — said the six-week ban “may get us three or four yards further down field, but it’s not anywhere near the goal line.”

A runner-up to lead the Southern Baptist Convention, he has said he believes women who get abortions at any stage of pregnancy should face homicide charges — an idea vehemently rejected by most antiabortion advocates.

Tim Craig contributed to this report.

