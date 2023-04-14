Republicans look to stave off chaotic primaries in Senate races

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week, Republican officials in Arizona secretly gathered potential candidates for the state’s 2024 Senate race to deliver an urgent message: Play nice. At a meeting in a Scottsdale conference room, state party Chair Jeff DeWit urged the candidates to avoid destructive personal attacks on one another in a bid to avoid a rerun of 2022, when nearly every Republican running for statewide office lost following toxic primaries, according to four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private conversations.

“One lesson that everybody there claims to have learned is that bitter primaries are bad and should be avoided,” one person said.

But one likely candidate wasn’t there to hear the message, despite an invitation: Kari Lake, the former TV anchor and Trump ally who lost her gubernatorial bid last year after torching her GOP rivals and focusing heavily on false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Her absence laid bare the limited power the party apparatus has in battleground states like Arizona to stave off both damaging primary battles and candidates whom they see as having less general election appeal. The situation complicates a push by Republicans to capitalize on a favorable 2024 Senate map that has vulnerable Democrats defending seats in eight states that President Biden lost or only narrowly won in 2020.

Republicans are also concerned about potentially divisive GOP primaries in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Montana, where early signs suggest more extreme candidates are weighing bids, or conservative groups are already fracturing over the potential field. Democrats, meanwhile, are locking down their incumbents, with Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and others recently announcing their intention to run for reelection and staving off the potential for messy primaries.

“They want to ensure as best they can that we have candidates who are sane and can win,” said GOP strategist Doug Heye, a former Republican National Committee official.

Advertisement

But national Republicans’ power to shape the fields is limited, he added. “The reality is any candidate would want support from the party committees in D.C. and so forth, but if they don’t get it they’re very willing to use it as a weapon and say, ‘I’m the outsider, I’m not Washington’s handpicked candidate,’” Heye said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, have made it clear that recruiting candidates who can win primaries and general elections is their top priority. In 2022, deeply flawed Senate candidates like Herschel Walker emerged in swing states with Trump’s blessing, allowing Democrats to expand their Senate majority despite facing political head winds in a midterm year.

Now in Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano is weighing a run to challenge Casey, after Mastriano lost to Democrat Josh Shapiro in the governor’s race by 15 percentage points last year.

Daines has made it clear he does not want Mastriano to run, and is instead encouraging former hedge fund executive David McCormick to make a bid. But local Republicans doubt Mastriano, who ran as a complete party outsider last time with self-declared “prophets” aiding his campaign, cares.

Advertisement

“All the usual levers with him don’t operate because he lives in a world of his own,” said Christopher Nicholas, a longtime GOP strategist in the state. “I think some people, myself included, are kind of resigned to the fact that we have to go through this primary and vanquish Mastriano once and for all and get on with beating Casey.”

Mastriano did not return a request for comment. On his personal Twitter account, he retweeted a fan saying that he “can beat Bob Casey.”

In Montana, national Republicans are hoping to recruit state Attorney General Austin Knudsen or veteran and businessman Tim Sheehy to stave off a situation in which GOP Rep. Matthew M. Rosendale, who lost a Senate bid to Tester in 2018, is set for a rematch. Tester successfully painted Rosendale, who is weighing a run, as a carpetbagger, ultimately clinging to his seat in the ruby-red state. But Rosendale will probably enjoy the backing of the conservative Club for Growth, which spent tens of millions of dollars in the last election cycle, potentially setting up a primary clash between different national GOP groups.

Advertisement

The Club for Growth also recently endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney for Senate in West Virginia, despite national Republicans’ heavy recruitment of Gov. Jim Justice to take on Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) there. “Jim Justice is well liked, but we believe that with runaway inflation, West Virginia Republican primary voters want a principled, pro-growth conservative like Alex Mooney to beat Joe Manchin III,” the group’s president, David McIntosh, said in a statement.

And in Ohio, wealthy auto dealer Bernie Moreno jumped into the race alongside state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians. Trump praised Moreno on Truth Social, saying he would not be easy to beat — suggesting the former president may be poised to again play a large role in shaping that state’s Republican primary. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has said he is running for reelection.

Some Democrats hope the already messy-looking primaries will lead to a repeat of 2022.

Advertisement

“For these GOP Senate primaries it’s going to be a summer of slugfests and whichever candidate manages to crawl out of their intraparty brawl will be deeply damaged and out of step with the voters that decide the general election,” said David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “The truth is that Mitch McConnell and the NRSC’s endorsement in these primaries can be the kiss of death for a GOP Senate candidate and that limits their ability to control these intraparty fights.”

But in 2024, Democrats will be defending three Senate seats in red states that backed Trump in 2020 — and losing just two of them would be enough for the majority to slip out of their grasp.

“Unlike the last election cycle, Democrats are playing much more defense in 2024,” Torunn Sinclair, the spokeswoman for the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund PAC, said in a statement. “There’s a long way to go until Election Day, and Republicans are focused on recruiting top-quality candidates who will win both a primary and general election.”

Advertisement

In Arizona, Lake’s absence was noted by the potential and declared candidates at the meeting, which included Mark Lamb, the Pinal County sheriff who entered the race this week; Blake Masters, a venture capitalist who lost the 2022 general election for Senate; Jim Lamon, a businessman who lost the 2022 primary for Senate; and Karrin Taylor Robson, a developer who lost the 2022 primary for governor following bruising personal attacks by Lake and her allies. DeWit, who is a former Trump campaign official and state treasurer, and the state’s two Republican National Committee members also attended. Masters and Taylor Robson beamed in via Zoom.

As they discussed the race over sandwiches, Lamon expressed doubt that Lake would significantly alter her political approach should she jump into the race, which is expected to be a three-way contest if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) runs for reelection. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is already in the contest.

“Kari Lake remains laser focused on her court case to ensure Arizona has free and fair elections,” Lake spokeswoman Caroline Wren said in a statement. “She is overwhelmingly the most popular figure in Arizona’s Republican Party; if and when she decides to run for the U.S. Senate, she will win.”

Advertisement

While nothing was formally agreed to in the meeting, candidates were told that national conservative groups would probably not invest in Arizona’s race if there was not a viable general election candidate. In 2022, the Senate Leadership Fund PAC pulled millions in ad spending out of Arizona as Masters struggled to compete against Democrat Mark Kelly, the incumbent.

Tyler Bowyer, an RNC committee member and the chief operating officer of Turning Point Action, the political arm of Turning Point USA, suggested a spending cap on primary contests. Lamon announced that he and Lamb had spoken privately and that he so far was supporting the sheriff’s candidacy.

Republicans have lost three consecutive Senate races to Democrats since 2018, and last year, they lost key statewide contests, from attorney general to the governorship.

Advertisement

Democratic-held Republican-held Independent-held Not up for election Won by opposite party in 2020 WA VT* ME* MT MN MA WI NY RI MI CT PA NJ NV OH DE WV CA VA MD AZ* NM HI ND WY NE** IN UT MO TN MS TX FL HI *Held by independent who caucuses with Democrats **Regular and special election Independent-held Republican-held Not up for election Democratic-held Won by opposite party in 2020 Wash. Vt.* Maine* Mont. N.D. Minn. Mass. Wis. N.Y. R.I. Wyo. Mich. Conn. Pa. N.J. Neb.** Nev. Ohio Ind. Del. Utah W.Va. Calif. Va. Md. Mo. Tenn. Ariz.* N.M. Miss. Tex. Fla. Hawaii *Held by independent who caucuses with Democrats **Regular and special election Independent-held Republican-held Not up for election Democratic-held Won by opposite party in 2020 Wash. Vt.* Maine* Mont. N.D. Minn. Mass. Wis. N.Y. R.I. Mich. Wyo. Conn. Pa. N.J. Neb.** Nev. Ohio Ind. Del. Utah W.Va. Calif. Va. Md. Mo. Tenn. Ariz.* N.M. Miss. Tex. Fla. Hawaii *Held by independent who caucuses with Democrats **Regular and special election

Many Republicans privately remain skeptical that a nonaggression pact could work in hard-fought primaries. But in announcing his run for Senate, Lamb declined to say what made him a better candidate than Lake.

“I just don’t believe in negative campaigning,” Lamb said in an interview with The Washington Post. “I believe that I want the people of Arizona to vote for me because of who I am and what I bring to the table.”

GiftOutline Gift Article