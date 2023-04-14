Trump details business holdings in belated financial disclosure

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump on Friday filed his first personal financial disclosure since leaving the White House, offering insight into his post-presidency earnings. The disclosure, required because Trump is once again a candidate for president, was made just in time to avoid a $200 fee from the Federal Election Commission, levied if the disclosure is made more than 30 days late.

The 100-page filing enumerates the former president’s management positions at a pair of businesses involved in marketing digital trading cards of him and promoting his speaking engagements, as well as at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that made his social networking site, Truth Social.

Because the value of those companies, and the income Trump is deriving from them, is disclosed in broad ranges, it is not possible to know precisely his earnings from the ventures. He disclosed making more than $5 million from a company called CIC Ventures that manages his speaking engagements and as much as $1 million from CIC Digital, which has sold digital images of him in the form of non-fungible tokens.

Trump Media, which had been expected to merge with an investment vehicle that would provide an infusion of financing, was estimated to have value between $5 million and $25 million. Trump disclosed having a 90 percent stake in the company but taking income of no more than $200.

Friday’s filing also offers a window into Trump’s proceeds from his company’s new overseas dealings.

Last year, a Saudi real estate developer, Dar Al Arkan, announced that it had inked an agreement with the Trump Organization for a $4 billion project in Oman that will bring a Trump-branded golf course, hotel and villas to the Gulf state. But the statement did not divulge the financial details of the agreement.

Trump’s new disclosure suggests that he is making more than $5 million from the deal, via a firm called DT Marks Oman LLC. The LLC is almost entirely owned by another corporation that Trump has traditionally used for his business trademarks.

A Trump campaign spokesman did not respond to a request for comment about the filing.

The disclosure offers valuable insight to voters as they decide whether to put Trump back in the White House, said Richard W. Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School and the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration. It may also open him up to criticism from his Republican rivals, Painter added.

For example, the filing shows that Trump owns stock in Pfizer as well as Johnson & Johnson, pharmaceutical giants that have come under criticism from parts of the GOP base for producing and marketing two of the coronavirus vaccines.

The financial disclosure is mandated under an anticorruption law that dates back to the Watergate era. Trump’s previous disclosures, dating back to 2015, have detailed his earnings on everything from real estate projects to branded products to book royalties.

Candidates for president are required to file the disclosures with the FEC within 30 days of launching their campaigns. An attorney for Trump sought and received two 45-day extensions to that deadline.

Last month, the Trump lawyer, Derek Ross, sought an additional 30-day extension, citing the “complexities of his financial holdings.”

But the acting general counsel of the FEC denied the request, writing that a fine of $200 would be levied if the filing was delayed more than 30 days after the March 15 deadline. The FEC’s letter also noted that an additional personal financial disclosure is due May 15.

Friday’s filing shows that Trump is still earning significant royalties from his 1987 book, “The Art of the Deal.” His income from the book, which helped make him a household name, is between $100,001 and $1,000,000.

Rosalind S. Helderman, Jonathan O’Connell and Aaron Schaffer contributed to this report.

