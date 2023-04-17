You asked: How will deepfakes and AI affect the 2024 election?

How do you expect the changes in the social media landscape will affect this election cycle? Will we have some major deepfake dirty tricks? What’s there to protect us?
My colleague Isaac Stanley-Becker interviewed experts who say that the sophistication and accessibility of AI has vastly outpaced regulatory and legislative responses, as well as corporate controls and poses a huge risk on the 2024 election cycle. Thankfully, my colleague Shira Ovide wrote a few tips to help tell if an image is fake:
- Look at the hands. AI software has a history of generating human hands with too many fingers or other glitches.
- Is there garbled text? Look for “gibberish” writing on objects like street signs or billboards.
- Scan the background. AI-generated images may have blurry or distorted details, especially in the background.
