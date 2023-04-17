Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Inspectors general testify on Wednesday about Afghanistan withdrawal … The final stretch of the Supreme Court term … but first …

On the Hill

Congress’s jam-packed spring

The House and Senate are back today after more than two weeks away from Washington, and a lot has happened in the meantime.

These issues will only add to or complicate a congressional spring agenda that was already going to be tense.

Here’s what Congress has on its plate for this work period:

THE DEBT LIMIT. House Republicans are threatening to cause a government debt default if President Biden doesn’t agree to spending cuts. Biden says he won’t negotiate over the government’s borrowing limit, but he’s willing to talk outside that process.

The White House urged Republicans to release their plan to reduce the deficit after Biden released his budget last month, and they have decided to do just that.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will give a speech this morning at the New York Stock Exchange, where he will talk generally about the need to cut spending to lift the debt limit as he works to sell Wall Street on the GOP’s risky gambit to use a default as leverage for spending cuts, (R-Calif.) will give a speech this morning at the New York Stock Exchange, where he will talk generally about the need to cut spending to lift the debt limit as he works to sell Wall Street on the GOP’s risky gambit to use a default as leverage for spending cuts, our colleague Tony Romm reports

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to respond in a news conference in the early afternoon.

“The emerging GOP framework could raise the debt ceiling into 2024, covering roughly $2 trillion in spending, according to three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations about a fluid process. In exchange, that proposal would reduce spending at federal health-care, education, science and labor agencies to levels adopted in the 2022 fiscal year, amounting potentially to a roughly $130 billion cut,” Tony and Leigh Ann reported on Saturday. It would also give those agencies new spending caps.

“Republicans further hope to use the legislation to roll back Biden’s recent student debt cancellation plan, recover unspent coronavirus aid funds and advance legislation to pave the way for more oil and gas drilling. And GOP leaders hope to introduce new work requirements for low-income Americans who receive federal aid,” including food stamps and Medicaid.

McCarthy’s team, led by Reps. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), did a “soft whip check” over the two-week recess. One person familiar with the situation said the response was “overwhelmingly positive,” though others acknowledged there is a lot of work to do to win over 218 Republican members.

HOUSE GOP UNITY. There has been some grumbling after McCarthy provided a tepid response to a New York Times story that exposed the speaker’s lack of confidence in House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) and detailed his mistrust of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.).

“Everybody is going to be looking at each other much more suspiciously now,” said a Republican aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal party dynamics. “It’s going to be much harder to do things.”

HEALTH WATCH: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will return to work today after suffering a concussion and a fractured rib a few weeks ago. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will also be back after seeking treatment for depression. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) remains out after suffering a bout of shingles, raising questions about her future in the Senate.

Schumer will attempt to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee since her absence will continue to slow down the confirmation of Biden’s judges. Will Republicans try to block the move?

“I spoke with Sen. Feinstein and she hopes to be back soon,” Schumer said in a statement Sunday night.

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS LEAK: Senators will receive a classified briefing Wednesday afternoon about the massive leak of intelligence documents — many of which appeared on chat app Discord.

While nothing yet is on the books, the House and Senate Intelligence committees are expected to take up the issue, focusing on how a junior guard member had access to the documents, the leak’s damage, how to better secure documents and possibly whether the government is overclassifying documents.

ABORTION: It’s unclear how or whether either chamber will seek to get involved in the court battle over the abortion pill. But abortion is still front and center in the Senate. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) plans to continue his hold on all Pentagon nominees over the military’s policy providing service members with time off and paid travel expenses for abortion.

Democrats say that Tuberville is harming national security and that it is another example of how Republicans are out of step on abortion.

IMMIGRATION: Republicans had planned to move border security bills through the House Judiciary Committee this month. But that plan is expected to be delayed again, because the GOP is not united on a path forward and Republican leadership plans to prioritize — and expend political capital on — the debt limit.

SUPREME COURT ETHICS: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said his committee will act in response to ProPublica reports that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t disclose gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow and Crow’s purchase of Thomas’s mother’s home. Durbin did not specify what action the panel will take, but we anticipate some clarity during this next work period.

TRUMP’S INDICTMENT: Lawmakers left town right before news broke on March 30 that Trump would be indicted. Now they’re back and reporters will ask them endless questions about the case.

Schumer plans to introduce his resolution to reject Trump’s call to defund the FBI and the Justice Department.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a “field hearing” in Manhattan today focusing on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim policies” that Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) says “have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

Bragg has denounced the hearing as a “political stunt.”

ANOTHER HOUSE GOP VOTE ON D.C. House Republicans are attempting to block another D.C. bill. This one would expand public access to police records, including those on police conduct and body-camera footage. Biden has said he will veto the GOP measure if it passes.

What we're watching

Tuesday:

Biden, who returned from Ireland on Saturday, will speak in the Rose Garden about making child care more affordable.

Wednesday:

The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and will hear from four inspectors general from four different government agencies, including the Pentagon.

The select committee on China is holding its third prime-time hearing on Taiwan tabletop exercises.

In a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Elton John will testify (via videoconference) on the 20th anniversary of PEPFAR, the government’s initiative for AIDS treatment and prevention.

Biden is heading to Accokeek, Md., in the Washington suburbs, to speak about the economy.

Thursday:

Embattled labor secretary nominee Julie Su will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Biden will meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House.

From the courts

The final stretch of the Supreme Court term

The Supreme Court has reached the final two weeks of oral arguments in a term marked by blockbuster cases challenging race-based affirmative action and the Voting Rights Act

It is also reviewing the most important abortion access case since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The court temporarily restored full access to mifepristone on Friday, giving the justices more time to review the case until Wednesday, when the administrative stay expires. It’s unclear how the court will ultimately rule

Here are two upcoming cases that caught our eye:

Groff v. DeJoy: On Tuesday, the court will hear a case that questions the extent to which employers must accommodate individual religious practice. Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian and former part-time mail carrier, is suing the U.S. Postal Service for discrimination after the agency began deliveries for Amazon on Sunday, a day that for some is reserved for worship. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“At issue is Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits religious discrimination in the workplace and requires employers to reasonably accommodate an employee’s religious observance or practice unless doing so would impose an ‘undue hardship’ on the business,” which prohibits religious discrimination in the workplace and requires employers to reasonably accommodate an employee’s religious observance or practice unless doing so would impose an ‘undue hardship’ on the business,” our colleague Ann E. Marimow wrote over the weekend. “In 1977, the court defined such a hardship as an accommodation that would impose more than a minimal burden, or ‘de minimis cost,’ on the company’s operations.”

Groff’s legal team argues that the 1977 ruling should be overturned because it allows “employers to deny accommodations whenever they would impose anything more than a trivial inconvenience,” Ann writes.

Counterman v. Colorado: On Wednesday, the court will hear arguments for a case that examines the extent to which online threats are protected under the First Amendment. Billy Raymond Counterman was convicted of stalking singer-songwriter Coles Whalen after sending as many as 1,000 messages to her beginning in 2014.

The question: “To find that a person has made a ‘true threat’ of violence unprotected by the First Amendment, must the government show that the speaker — in this case, Counterman — intended his messages to be threatening? Or is it enough that a reasonable person on the other end — Whalen — understands them that way?” John P. Elwood, made the former argument “To find that a person has made a ‘true threat’ of violence unprotected by the First Amendment, must the government show that the speaker — in this case, Counterman — intended his messages to be threatening? Or is it enough that a reasonable person on the other end — Whalen — understands them that way?” our colleague Robert Barnes wrote earlier this month. Counterman’s lawyer,made the former argument in the petition to the court

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Coffee Break(s)

The 2023 Boston Marathon begins today. It is the 127th race in the program’s history and comes 10 years after two brothers set off bombs at the 2013 Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounding hundreds of others. Netflix recently released a docuseries on the investigation.

