You asked: Could D.C. and Puerto Rico ever become states?

If the Dems controlled both houses of Congress and the White House, do you think they would push for statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico? Would they expand the size of the House?
Most recently in 2021, a bill for D.C. statehood did pass in the House, but it failed to get enough support in the 50-50 Senate, as my colleagues Teddy Amenabar and Meagan Flynn reported. Because of the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes rather than 51 for legislation to pass, a simple majority of Democrats in the Senate isn’t enough to pass statehood.
Therein, a bill for D.C. statehood would need the support of at least 10 Senate Republicans as well, and Republicans were pretty vocal about their opposition — every House Democrat who cast a ballot voted for the bill, every House Republican voted against it, and the Senate has never voted on D.C. statehood.
Presidential candidates for 2024
Four Republicans have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has yet to officially announce he is running but has said he intends to stand for office again in 2024. Activist and author Marianne Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.