Doctors can prescribe mifepristone while they wait for the Supreme Court to weigh in

The manufacturer of a key abortion pill has a message after a confusing week for the status of the medication.

“Right now, we are broadly available,” Abby Long, spokeswoman for Danco Laboratories, the pharmaceutical company that makes and markets mifepristone, said in an interview Friday evening. “Our customers and providers can continue to buy from us. Our supply is stable.”

Her comments came several hours after the Supreme Court gave itself more time to review a lower-court ruling that suspended the approval of a pill used in more than half of all abortions in the United States. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. granted the government’s request for a pause on the decision, though only through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

While the status quo remains — at least for now — the legal back and forth has led to immense uncertainty for providers. Clinics and doctors say they’re continuing to prescribe the medication while in legal limbo, but are grappling with a variety of complex questions.

The legal landscape was made even more convoluted by an order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit late Wednesday that temporarily blocked the decision from a federal Texas judge to suspend mifepristone’s approval. But the court reinstated strict regulations, such as further limiting when in pregnancy the drug can be used and preventing the drug from being mailed directly to patients.

Since then, drug companies and their lobbying groups, former FDA officials and others have rushed to submit a flurry of amicus briefs before the Supreme Court officially weighs in. The issue of abortion was returned to the nation’s highest court less than a year after the conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

What’s happening now

The brief stay from the Supreme Court came as a wave of relief to abortion providers, who say they’re still fretting over the medication’s future.

“While we are glad that this stay brings some clarity to our members and patients for the next few days, the biased, unfounded challenge to the FDA’s approval of mifepristone is still creating chaos and confusion for both doctors and patients,” Christopher Zahn, the chief of clinical practice and health equity and quality at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement to The Health 202.

If the 5th Circuit’s ruling stands, prior restrictions on mifepristone would be reimposed, such as changing the approved use of the pill from up to 10 weeks into pregnancy back down to seven weeks.

Doctors could technically choose to prescribe the drug off-label for women further along in their pregnancies, experts said. But late last week, abortion providers and their legal advisers said they were still determining whether to take such a route, with some saying they’d be seeking guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

“We’re still sorting out all of the ins and outs of this, but that’s certainly something that we are looking at,” Jennifer Dalven, director of the Reproductive Freedom Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, said on a press call Thursday.

The court filings

Here’s one thing that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention: Danco told the Supreme Court in a filing that under the appeals court order, the drugmaker would have to revise its product labels, packaging and promotional materials as well as amend its contracts. But even before making those changes, it’d need to get the FDA to approve a supplemental New Drug Application — a process that could take months, according to the company.

“It is unclear whether Danco can continue distributing Mifeprex while that sNDA is pending before FDA even though it would technically be misbranded, or whether doing so would expose Danco to civil and criminal penalties,” Danco wrote in its ask for the Supreme Court to stay the rulings.

The 5th Circuit ruling also appears to impact the generic version of the drug, which was approved in 2019. The drug’s manufacturer, GenBioPro, told the Supreme Court it may be forced to halt operations under such an order, which overturned the FDA regulatory actions beginning in 2016.

Other court filings also poured in. Notably, the major drug lobby, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, issued its most sharply worded statement yet.

“If plaintiffs’ theory of standing were accepted, it would threaten to create instability that could chill investment in development of medicines in the United States and slow innovation,” PhRMA wrote in an amicus brief submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday.

Reproductive wars

The controversial article Matthew Kacsmaryk did not disclose to the Senate

Over the weekend, The Post’s Caroline Kitchener, Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow reported that the federal judge who delivered a high-stakes abortion pill ruling earlier this month removed his name from a right-leaning law review article during his judicial nomination process.

The details: As a lawyer for the conservative legal group First Liberty Institute in early 2017, Matthew Kacsmaryk submitted an article to a Texas law review criticizing Obama-era protections for transgender people and women seeking abortions. But a few months later, Kacsmaryk, who had originally been listed as the article’s sole author, emailed an editor at the law journal that he would be removing his name from the piece and replacing it with those of two colleagues at First Liberty, according to emails and early drafts obtained by The Post.

Kacsmaryk cited “reasons I may discuss at a later date” for the switch. He didn’t mention in the email that he had already been interviewed for a judgeship by his state’s two senators and was awaiting an interview at the White House. As part of that process, Kacsmaryk was required to inform the Senate Judiciary Committee about all of his published works, but his role in the article wasn’t disclosed ahead of his confirmation hearing — where his past statements on LGBT issues became a point of contention.

A spokesman for First Liberty said Kacsmaryk’s name had been a “placeholder.” One former review editor said there was no indication that he had been a “placeholder,” adding this was the only time they’d seen author names swapped out. After the article’s publication, the First Liberty spokesman provided an email showing that Stephanie Taub, one of the people listed as an author on the published article, was involved in writing the article as early as December 2016.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.):

Having questioned Kacsmaryk about these issues, I certainly feel misled—not that he had strong personal views but that he’d proactively conceal & obfuscate his intent to give them free rein from the bench. Another blow to judicial credibility. https://t.co/otcGmxU9zH — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 15, 2023

Coronavirus

Covid is still a leading cause of death as the virus recedes

The coronavirus remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, according to federal health officials who said that the virus is tied to an average of about 250 deaths per day, our colleague Dan Diamond reports.

Despite being a leading killer, few Americans treat it that way. There’s a few reasons why: They aren’t hearing about those numbers, don’t trust them or don’t see them as relevant to their own lives.

The big picture: The actual toll exacted by the virus remains a subject of sharp debate. Since the earliest days of the public health emergency, skeptics have argued that physicians and families had incentives to overcount virus deaths, and pointed to errors by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in how it has reported a wide array of covid data.

Those are criticisms that health experts and federal officials reject. They say they are confident in the CDC’s data, and the figures come from medical examiners and coroners completing death certificates and concluding covid-19 was the primary or contributing cause of death. A top CDC official said the death toll could be an undercount.

More from Dan:

Covid was the No. 3 cause of death in America between 2020-2022.



It's receded a lot - but still on pace to be a top-10 cause of death this year.



“There are still people who are getting wicked sick," an infectious-disease doctor at Mass General told me. https://t.co/yIxoxcKnSc — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 16, 2023

In other health news

The Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to governors Friday detailing what won’t change when the public health emergency for covid-19 ends, such as certain liability protections for providers. detailing what won’t change when the public health emergency for covid-19 ends, such as certain liability protections for providers.

A personalized mRNA cancer vaccine developed by Moderna and Merck greatly cut the risk of death or recurrence of melanoma in patients when combined with an existing immunotherapy drug, according to Stat ’s Angus Chen . when combined with an existing immunotherapy drug, according to early trial results released yesterday that provide the first evidence that the approach can offer clinical benefit, per’s

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a six-week abortion ban into law with little fanfare Thursday, a reflection of his team’s Hannah Knowles, Caroline Kitchener and Josh Dawsey report. a reflection of his team’s political calculations as the potential presidential candidate heads into 2024, our colleaguesandreport.

Health reads

Sugar rush

