You asked: How much will the youth vote affect the 2024 election?

By
April 17, 2023 at 9:33 a.m. EDT
Brianna Tucker
NextGen deputy politics editor Brianna Tucker answers your Campaign 2024 questions every Tuesday at 12 p.m. Eastern. (Washington Post illustration)
How impactful was the youth vote (voters between 18 and 24) in 2020? And on what front(s)? Wondering how much of a difference it made and what will be important to work towards in 2024.

— Asked March 7, 2023, in our election live chat

The youth vote definitely made a difference in 2020, surpassing turnout in 2016.

And we know that young voters were also enthusiastic about voting in the 2022 midterms.

About 1 in 8 voters overall were under 30, and more than half supported Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, according to early exit polling and AP VoteCast. But support for Democrats among young voters, while still running well ahead of their support for Republicans, eroded somewhat from the 2018 midterms,” my colleague Samantha Chery reported.

I’m Brianna, a deputy politics editor for The Post. Have questions about the 2024 election? Join me and my colleagues for an election live chat every Tuesday at noon Eastern, or ask your question in advance.
One thing we noticed when Dylan Wells was reporting on the Georgia runoff with student voters of this age group is that voters of both parties say their party needs to work on engagement to turn out the youth vote, including in 2024.

It’s actually a common theme we’ve heard from this demographic before while reporting across the country.

