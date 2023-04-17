Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1991, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 3,000 for the first time. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The high stakes of Dominion v. Fox Get ready to hear a lot about what it means for a news outlet to act with “actual malice.” The voting machine company Dominion’s defamation case against Fox News formally goes before 12 Delawareans this week, raising prospects of a verdict and almost certain appeal with potentially far-reaching effects on the news media and America’s struggles with disinformation.

That’s barring a last-minute deal. My colleagues Rosalind S. Helderman, Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr reported today that the trial’s start was pushed from Monday to Tuesday “to allow both parties to hold conversations about the possibility of a settlement, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.”

But if those efforts founder, the jurors will decide whether Fox’s repetition of Donald Trump’s lies that he was cheated out of a second term in 2020 meet a standard the Supreme Court set in its unanimous 1964 ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan. That standard is whether Fox acted with “actual malice.”

The Daily 202 is no lawyer. But in essence what the Court said is that it’s not enough for a news outlet to have reported or promoted something that wasn’t true about a public figure (or corporation). That news outlet must have known it was lying while it was doing so and acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

The backstory

“Sullivan” was Montgomery, Ala., Public Safety Commissioner L.B. Sullivan, who sued the Times for libel over inaccuracies in an ad brought by supporters of Martin Luther King, Jr. that criticized the police in that city. He won a $500,000 judgment in lower courts.

The Times prevailed at the Supreme Court, where Chief Justice William J. Brennan Jr. wrote the 9-0 decision.

“[D]ebate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide‐open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials,” Brennan wrote.

The standard for libel of a public figure, he said, ought to be whether a news outlet published something “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

A high bar

That standard makes it very hard for public figures in America to win libel cases, a point my colleagues Elahe Izadi, Jeremy Barr and Sarah Ellison made clear in their excellent curtain-raiser on the Dominion versus Fox trial, in which the voting systems company seeks $1.6 billion.

“At its core, the trial will test the limits of libel law and whether Fox News can be held legally accountable for airing false election fraud claims about Dominion Voting Systems in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 loss. Dominion will focus on 20 statements about the voting technology company made by either attorneys associated with Trump — Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — or by Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs,” they reported.

“Some observers also view the trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks, as a symbolic referendum on the truth-challenged ‘alternative facts’ culture that defined the Trump presidency. ‘It appears that disinformation is on trial,’ said Jonathan Peters, a media law professor at the University of Georgia,” my colleagues wrote.

There’s another element.

“All along, Fox has denied Dominion’s allegations and publicly argued that the case has put the rights of a free press on the line. ‘Dominion’s lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall, but the real cost would be cherished First Amendment rights,’ the network said in a statement,” my colleagues reported.

Libel law revisited?

At the New York Times, Jeremy Peters noted some conservatives “see an opportunity for the Supreme Court to eventually take the case as a vehicle to revisit libel law and the ‘actual malice’ standard.”

“The justices have not done that since a 1989 case involving a losing candidate for municipal office in Ohio who successfully sued a newspaper after it published a false story about him a week before the election. The court said that a public figure cannot recover damages unless there was ‘clear and convincing proof’ of actual malice,” he said.

“Some scholars,” Jeremy wrote, “as well as two conservative Supreme Court justices, Neil M. Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas — have argued that ‘actual malice’ should be reconsidered as too high a standard. Justice Thomas specifically cited as a reason ‘the proliferation of falsehoods.’”

Be careful what you wish for

But, if that’s the case, it shows the potential dangers for conservative media of loosening restrictions on libel findings: Fox has a fighting chance here specifically because of the “actual malice” standard. That’s a lesson Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also learning as he pushes legislation to water down news-media protections.

Trump, who made tens of thousands of false or misleading claims in office, promised on the 2016 campaign trail to “open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money.”

At a 2018 Cabinet meeting, Trump said: “You can’t say things that are false — knowingly false — and be able to smile as money pours into your bank account.”

He might make an interesting witness when things get going in Delaware.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

SpaceX scrubs Starship test launch after valve freezes

“The decision to scrub the launch came just minutes before launch when a valve froze. A new effort won’t come for at least 48 hours, SpaceX said,” Christian Davenport reports.

“The test would have been the first test for SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft together, an endeavor that, if successful, would make it the most powerful rocket in the world and could remake space exploration in coming years.”

Judge denies Trump’s request for delay in trial involving rape allegation

“A federal judge on Monday denied a bid by Donald Trump to delay a civil trial involving a rape allegation by author E. Jean Carroll against the former president, rejecting a contention that a ‘cooling off’ period is needed after Trump’s arraignment this month in a criminal case related to hush money payments to an adult-film star,” John Wagner and Shayna Jacobs report.

Fewer electric vehicles qualify for federal tax credits under new rules

“Fewer electric vehicles now qualify for consumer tax credits after the Biden administration on Monday began enforcing tougher rules on where vehicle batteries must originate,” Jeanne Whalen reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Russians boasted that just 1% of fake social profiles are caught, leak shows

“The Russian government has become far more successful at manipulating social media and search engine rankings than previously known, boosting lies about Ukraine’s military and the side effects of vaccines with hundreds of thousands of fake online accounts, according to documents recently leaked on the chat app Discord,” Joseph Menn reports.

Water cuts could save the Colorado River. Farmers are in the crosshairs.

“Alex Jack has spared little expense in the quest to grow vegetables in the desert with less water,” Joshua Partlow reports.

But his 3,500-acre farm still guzzles more of the Colorado River each year than some midsize cities.” “It has cost him $2.5 million over the years to be on the cutting edge of efficiency, installing underground irrigation under alfalfa and lettuce beds, building aerated reservoirs and a network of pipes and pumps to recycle runoff..”

“Now, as the Biden administration moves closer to imposing unprecedented cuts in how much water states can pull from the river, Jack and other commercial farmers in the sun-scorched flatlands of the Imperial Valley are in the crosshairs of those reductions.”

Clarence Thomas has for years claimed income from a defunct real estate firm

“Over the last two decades, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported on required financial disclosure forms that his family received rental income totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a firm called Ginger, Ltd., Partnership,” Shawn Boburg and Emma Brown report.

“But that company — a Nebraska real estate firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her relatives — has not existed since 2006.”

… and beyond

Clarence Thomas to amend financial disclosure forms to reflect sale to GOP megadonor

“Justice Clarence Thomas intends to amend his financial disclosure forms to reflect a 2014 real estate deal he made with a GOP megadonor — an acknowledgment that the transaction should have been disclosed almost a decade ago, a source close to Thomas tells CNN,” CNN’s Ariane de Vogue reports.

“The deal between Thomas and Harlan Crow, a Dallas real estate magnate and long-time friend of Thomas, involves the sale of three Georgia properties, including the home where Thomas’ mother, Leola Williams, 94, currently lives.”

Social-media account overseen by former Navy noncommissioned officer helped spread secrets

“A social-media account overseen by a former U.S. Navy noncommissioned officer—a prominent online voice supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine—played a key role in the spread of intelligence documents allegedly leaked by Airman First Class Jack Teixeira,” Yaroslav Trofimov and Bob Mackin report for the Wall Street Journal.

“A purported Russian blogger known as Donbass Devushka, which translates as Donbas Girl, reposted the files from obscure online chat rooms. The blog is the face of a network of pro-Kremlin social-media, podcasting, merchandise and fundraising accounts. But the person who hosted podcasts as Donbass Devushka and oversees these accounts is a Washington-state-based former U.S. enlisted aviation electronics technician whose real name is Sarah Bils.”

The latest on covid

Covid is still a leading cause of death as the virus recedes

“Federal health officials say that covid remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, tied to about 250 deaths daily, on average, mostly among the old and immunocompromised,” Dan Diamond reports.

The Biden agenda

Pentagon sounds alarm over Biden plan for offshore wind sites

“The Pentagon is sounding alarms over Biden administration plans to advance offshore wind projects along the central Atlantic US coast, warning that almost all of the new terrain eyed for development conflicts with military operations,” Bloomberg News’s Jennifer A Dlouhy reports.

Maps shared with industry stakeholders and seen by Bloomberg News show vast red areas that the Navy and Air Force have deemed ‘highly problematic,’ covering prime real estate the Interior Department last year covering prime real estate the Interior Department last year earmarked for leasing off the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.”

Biden adviser resigns to prepare for House bid in Rhode Island

“Gabe Amo, a special assistant to President Biden, resigned from the White House last week to prepare a campaign for the congressional seat held by retiring Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) in a special election this fall, according to people familiar with the efforts,” Michael Scherer reports.

Where anti-trans bills have been introduced and enacted, visualized

“Four months into this year’s state legislative sessions, more bills targeting LGBTQ rights — particularly transgender rights — have been introduced and become law than at any other time in U.S. history, according to a Washington Post analysis,” Kimberly Kindy reports.

Hot on the left

Some Democrats worry crackdown on TikTok could hurt party

“Democrats have so successfully cultivated TikTok clout and the soapbox it provides for young voters — in contrast to Republicans’ far less enthusiastic embrace — that party operatives are now drawing up detailed plans to dramatically expand its use in the 2024 campaign,” Meryl Kornfield reports.

But that strategy is colliding head-on with the Biden administration’s push to crack down on TikTok. Fearing that the app’s Chinese ownership could pose a security threat, the administration, through a powerful interagency committee, is . Fearing that the app’s Chinese ownership could pose a security threat, the administration, through a powerful interagency committee, is pushing a plan that would require TikTok’s Chinese owners to divest from the popular video app.”

Hot on the right

Trump, facing probes, seeks to assert dominance over GOP at donor retreat

“Donald Trump sought to show his dominance over the Republican Party during a speech to its top donors Saturday night, defiantly bragging in a closed-door speech that he had permanently changed the GOP and would be the nominee in 2024, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post,” Josh Dawsey reports.

“The former president’s 58-minute speech came after two days of other Republicans obliquely critiquing Trump’s focus on the 2020 election and calling for the GOP to move on from his polarizing presidency, as well as some private fretting among party donors about the myriad investigations that engulf Trump and his nascent campaign.”

Today in Washington

Biden has nothing on his public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

The Supreme Court justice who resigned in disgrace over his finances

“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing mounting scrutiny over his finances, after a ProPublica report documented his lavish donor-funded travel and a Washington Post report revealed that Thomas had reported hundreds of thousand of dollars in income from a defunct real estate firm,” The Post reports.

“If Thomas were to resign over his financial dealings, he would not be the first justice to do so. The following story, lightly edited for length and style, originally ran in The Washington Post on May 16, 1969.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

