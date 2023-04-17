In defense of Trump, House GOP to target Bragg with a hearing on N.Y. crime

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Republicans are staging a hearing Monday in New York in a bid to portray Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as “pro-crime” and “anti-victim” as he prosecutes Donald Trump on 34 felony charges related to hush money payments to an adult-film actress to conceal an alleged long-ago sexual dalliance with Trump.

Democrats have branded the hearing, to be led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a staunch Trump ally, as a political stunt that belies the reality of what Bragg has described as “the safest big city in America” — and one that on a per capita basis compares favorably with the largest city in Jordan’s district.

Jordan, seeking to sully Bragg’s reputation and bolster his contention that the prosecutor’s priorities are misplaced, has lined up a panel of witnesses who will highlight crimes that have taken place on Bragg’s watch.

Those scheduled to testify include a pair of crime victims turned anti-Bragg activists who have appeared on Fox News and other conservative media to criticize the district attorney, as well as a bodega clerk who was charged by Bragg’s office with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing an assailant inside his shop in Harlem. The charges were later dropped. A Democrat on the New York City Council who has been critical of Bragg’s policies is also being featured.

Bragg has not been called to testify.

Ahead of the hearing, New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee whose district includes part of Manhattan, are scheduled to hold a news conference at which they are expected to blast Jordan’s efforts. During an appearance last week, Adams called the hearing a “charade.”

Other Democrats have also taken aim at Jordan. In a joint statement, Reps. Daniel S. Goldman and Adriano Espaillat, both New York Democrats, characterized the hearing as the latest attempt by the chairman and other House Republicans to “interfere in an ongoing criminal investigation.”

“At the explicit direction of Donald Trump, they are coming to the safest big city in America with the sole aim of abusing their power to serve as a taxpayer-funded arm of Donald Trump’s legal defense team,” the pair said.

Jordan and Bragg have been involved in an escalating fight over Jordan’s attempts to intervene in the case against Trump. Even before Trump was charged, Jordan demanded materials related to the district attorney’s investigation into the hush money payments — which Bragg’s office rebuffed.

Last week, after Jordan persisted by trying to subpoena a former Bragg associate, Bragg filed a federal lawsuit decrying what the prosecutor said was a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” by members of Congress on his criminal prosecution of Trump.

Monday’s hearing is expected to include claims and counterclaims about the nuanced state of crime in Manhattan.

Crime in New York has increased since the pandemic — though it remains far below 1980s levels — and city statistics show that of the seven severe categories of crime, five are down relative to this point in 2022.

In a tweet last week, Bragg said that compared with a year ago, murders in Manhattan were down 14 percent, while shootings were down 17, burglaries were down 21 percent and robberies were down 18 percent.

Jordan’s hearing, meanwhile, has been advertised as an examination of how “Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

While Republicans, who control the committee, have stacked the deck against Bragg, Democrats are also using the witness list to try to score some points.

Among those they have invited to testify is an advocate of gun control in the city, as well as a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) who now runs a left-leaning think tank on crime.

Jordan has repeatedly insisted that no crime was committed by Trump, who pleaded not guilty to the 34 charges.

Jordan’s demands of Bragg’s office have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who pointed out that the right-wing lawmaker ignored a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6 committee later voted to refer Jordan and other GOP lawmakers who had also defied its subpoenas to the House Ethics Committee.

In one of his last acts as president, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian award — to Jordan in January 2021. The White House at the time praised Jordan, one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in his first Senate impeachment trial, for his work to “unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption” and for his efforts to “confront the impeachment witch hunt.”

