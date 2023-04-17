The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

You asked: Why are Republicans so focused on ‘wokeness’?

By
April 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Hannah Knowles
Hannah Knowles is a national politics reporter. Join our Campaign 2024 live chat every Tuesday at 12 p.m. Eastern to ask your question. (Washington Post illustration)
Listen
1 min

If you ask voters, their biggest problem with Biden is inflation. Yet all Republicans seem to talk about is “wokeness.” Why not more time on the price of eggs and less time on the state of people’s genitals?

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

— Asked March 7, 2023, in our election live chat

“Wokeness” is shaping up to be a defining issue in a potentially crowded GOP primary, with everyone looking to demonstrate they will be aggressive on issues that matter to the base and activists, like school teachings on sexual orientation and gender.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is closely associated with many of those fights, won by a nearly 20-point margin in the one time swing state last fall, which gives Republicans some hope these issues have appeal with middle-of-the-road voters.

Skip to end of carousel
Hey! This is Hannah, a campaign reporter for The Post. Have questions about the 2024 election? Join my colleagues for an election live chat every Tuesday at noon Eastern, or ask your question in advance.
End of carousel

But plenty of others argue the race to the right here will not help the GOP down the road (and Democrats sure hope so).

My colleague Ashley Parker asked Republicans what they mean by “wokeness” — here’s her story! Some struggled to put it into words.

Republicans use “woke” for social justice issues or positions they view as misguided or performative. But it’s really become a catchall for things the GOP views as liberal excess — from diversity and inclusion programs (DeSantis wants to ban them at state colleges) to school discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation (many state legislatures have restricted that or are moving to).

GOP contenders for 2024 are all jockeying to be the standout fighter against “woke ideology.

Presidential candidates for 2024

Four Republicans have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.

Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.

Democrats: President Biden has yet to officially announce he is running but has said he intends to stand for office again in 2024. Activist and author Marianne Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.

Loading...