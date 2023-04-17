You asked: Why are Republicans so focused on ‘wokeness’?

If you ask voters, their biggest problem with Biden is inflation. Yet all Republicans seem to talk about is “wokeness.” Why not more time on the price of eggs and less time on the state of people’s genitals?
“Wokeness” is shaping up to be a defining issue in a potentially crowded GOP primary, with everyone looking to demonstrate they will be aggressive on issues that matter to the base and activists, like school teachings on sexual orientation and gender.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is closely associated with many of those fights, won by a nearly 20-point margin in the one time swing state last fall, which gives Republicans some hope these issues have appeal with middle-of-the-road voters.
But plenty of others argue the race to the right here will not help the GOP down the road (and Democrats sure hope so).
My colleague Ashley Parker asked Republicans what they mean by “wokeness” — here’s her story! Some struggled to put it into words.
Republicans use “woke” for social justice issues or positions they view as misguided or performative. But it’s really become a catchall for things the GOP views as liberal excess — from diversity and inclusion programs (DeSantis wants to ban them at state colleges) to school discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation (many state legislatures have restricted that or are moving to).
Presidential candidates for 2024
Four Republicans have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has yet to officially announce he is running but has said he intends to stand for office again in 2024. Activist and author Marianne Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.