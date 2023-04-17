Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday! Congrats to Netflix on both discovering and breaking live streaming in one night. Send news tips and technical feedback to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Russians who operated fake accounts boasted about going undetected, and two lawmakers probe Tesla. First:

TikTok, Biden-connected firm split after influencer fly-in campaign TikTok and an influential political consulting firm closely linked to the Biden administration have cut ties, a person familiar with the matter told The Technology 202, leaving the social media giant with one fewer ally in Washington as it faces growing regulatory head winds.

SKDK, a public affairs firm that worked with President Biden’s election campaign, wrapped up its work for TikTok in recent weeks after assisting with its campaign to bring digital influencers to Capitol Hill, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the arrangement.

TikTok tapped the group ahead of a blockbuster congressional hearing last month where lawmakers pressed its CEO Shou Zi Chew about the platform’s alleged security risks.

Federal officials have accused the company, owned by Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance, of posing a threat to U.S. national security by potentially exposing American user data to the Chinese government.

TikTok has disputed the assertions and ahead of the hearing enlisted a swarm of digital creators to push back against a ban in Congress, where lawmakers are considering legislative proposals that could give the White House greater power to restrict or ban the app in the United States.

The creators told my colleague Jesús Rodríguez that TikTok paid for their flights and lodging but did not directly compensate them. Politico first reported TikTok’s hire of SKDK last month.

TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek confirmed it is no longer working with SKDK, and that the social media company paid for creators’ travel and lodging expenses for their trips. A spokesperson for SKDK declined to comment.

By hiring SKDK, TikTok had brought one of Washington’s most influential Democratic communications firms to its side, said Revolving Door Project founder Jeff Hauser.

“They bring people who have at times collaborated with Democrats in public service on progressive issues, so they are not just former colleagues — they are former comrades in arms,” said Hauser, whose watchdog group tracks lobbying and political spending.

The group has ties to key former and current Biden aides, including Anita Dunn, an SKDK founding partner who now serves as a senior adviser in the White House.

The fly-in campaign may have paid off with Democrats.

A growing number of liberal lawmakers have spoken out against a TikTok ban, arguing it would deal a blow to free speech and harm creators and small businesses that rely on the platform.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and other members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus rallied with dozens of TikTok creators against calls for a ban on the eve of Chew’s hearing. TikTok, Bowman said, “has created a community and a space for free speech for 150 million Americans and counting.”

But aligning with TikTok poses political risks for Democratic officials and consultants.

The counteroffensive against a ban has drawn blowback from conservatives, who have accused some Democrats of defending TikTok due to its popularity among younger voters.

Biden has also gotten flack from Republicans for embracing TikTok as a key messaging tool. After Axios reported the White House is ramping up its work with social media creators, including from TikTok, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted, “Biden delivers for #China again.”

The Republican National Committee jabbed Biden over TikTok’s hire of SKDK, writing in a blog post — titled “Biden has a TikTok problem” — “Democrats like Biden want it both ways; they *say* there are ‘concerns,’ but simultaneously keep boosting the platform anyway.”

While TikTok has tapped a deep bench of lobbyists and consultants as it looks to fend off scrutiny, it has been shut out of some tech industry groups that its peers lean on.

“They’ve grown very fast and these are connections that you don’t generally form in your first couple years of growth,” Hauser said.

Our top tabs

Fake Russian social accounts allegedly flagged just 1% of the time

Russian operators of fake social accounts that spread online disinformation claim their accounts are flagged by social media platforms just 1 percent of the time, our colleague Joseph Menn reports, citing documents recently leaked on the chat app Discord.

“The undated analysis of Russia’s effectiveness at boosting propaganda on Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Telegram and other social media platforms cites activity in late 2022 and was apparently presented to U.S. military leaders in recent months. It is part of a trove of documents circulated in a Discord chatroom and obtained by The Washington Post,” Joseph writes.

Many experts say the figure may be exaggerated, though it suggests Russia has improved its ability to spread disinformation.

Jack Teixeira, an Air National Guard member, faces charges for transmitting the classified documents over Discord.

Montana lawmakers pass first-of-its-kind TikTok ban bill

Montana lawmakers advanced a bill that would ban TikTok across the state, the first total ban of the China-linked app in a U.S. state, our colleague Erica Werner reports.

The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), who has previously supported banning the Chinese-linked app on state-owned devices, the report says.

TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter said the bill serves as an attempt to censor Americans’ voices. “We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach,” she said.

The Biden administration has thrown its weight behind a bill that would direct the Commerce Department to study potential national security threats of foreign technologies, including TikTok. It is also pushing for a Chinese divestiture of the app, but the move is expected to face constitutional challenges.

Senators question Musk over Tesla camera recordings

Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Friday wrote to Tesla CEO Elon Musk asking about sensitive recordings from Tesla vehicles’ car cameras that were disseminated by company employees, Steve Stecklow, Waylon Cunningham and Hyunjoo Jin report for Reuters.

“This apparent willful disregard for the privacy of Tesla customers is unacceptable and raises serious questions about Tesla's management practices,” their letter says. “We urge you to take all necessary actions to ensure that any images or videos consensually collected from Tesla vehicles are subject to strict privacy safeguards.”

The inquiry follows a story from Reuters that reported Tesla employees between 2019 and 2022 had used an internal messaging system to share private and invasive recordings from Tesla vehicle cameras. Musk has until May 5 to answer the senators’ questions about the handling of the shared footage.

“Musk and Tesla couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Neither have responded to detailed questions about the Reuters probe,” the report says.

Rant and rave

Twitter’s new API rules are now preventing some accounts from automatically posting. Condé Nast editor Luke Zaleski:

The world’s richest man has taken possession of a global social media platform used by the world’s journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, militaries and health/emergency services to share all vital information—It’s going as you might expect https://t.co/Ax1nbZwyOi — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 16, 2023

Harvard University professor and national security analyst Juliette Kayyem:

⛑️⛑️⛑️Was it something we said?

Last night, Twitter announced changes to all National Weather Service accounts to avoid notification disruptions in an emergency. It then thanks itself for its wisdom. 🤷‍♀️ Thread⬇️ https://t.co/C7ibkUGJyD pic.twitter.com/NRKFmTp3pM — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) April 16, 2023

The @RabbitEveryHour account that posts pictures of rabbits every hour:

Today, Twitter has disabled the V1.1 API access and suspended the bot's access.



V2 Free access has no endpoint for media uploads, which means it's unable to post bunny pics.



hopefully this changes in the near future, but as of now, imgs will be posted periodically and manually. pic.twitter.com/74TsEWbnAV — Bunnies (@RabbitEveryHour) April 14, 2023

Before you log off

