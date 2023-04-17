US approves F-16 upgrade after Turkey eases stand on NATO

WASHINGTON — The U.S. agreed Monday to sell Turkey $259 million in software it has long sought to upgrade its fleet of U.S. F-16 fighter jets. State Department approval of the sale comes about two weeks after Turkey dropped its objections to Finland joining NATO.
Turkey also still wants to buy 40 new F-16s from the U.S., but some in Congress oppose the sale until Turkey approves NATO membership for both Nordic countries.
Turkey fell out of grace with the U.S. on high-tech military aircraft purchases after it decided in 2017 to acquire Russian air-defense missiles.
Turkey was kicked out of a U.S. program to develop the next-generation F-35 fighter plane and Turkish defense officials were sanctioned. The U.S. said the Russian missiles posed a threat to the F-35 and strongly objected to their use within the NATO alliance. Turkey sees the F-16s as an interim option to build up its air capability.
Monday’s approval of the software sale will let Turkey update the avionics of its existing F-16 fleet. The State Department said the upgrade includes improvements in communications and security programs like the ground avoidance system. It called it an “interoperability and basic safety-of-flight issue” for Turkey and its allies.
