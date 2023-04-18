Complaints about Justice Thomas’s disclosures sent to judicial committee

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Allegations from congressional Democrats that Justice Clarence Thomas likely violated federal ethics laws in his dealings with a Republican donor have been sent to a committee of federal judges responsible for “addressing allegations of errors or omissions in the filing of financial disclosure reports,” a top judicial official said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) had requested that the Judicial Conference of the United States investigate Thomas’s failure to disclose travel and real estate deals with Republican donor and Dallas business executive Harlan Crow. Whitehouse and Johnson also said the matter should be referred to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“There is reasonable cause to believe that Justice Thomas willfully failed to file information required to be reported under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978,” the Democrats wrote.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, responded Tuesday to say the lawmakers’ complaint had been referred to the authorized committee.

“I have forwarded your letter to the Judicial Conference Committee on Financial Disclosure, which is responsible for implementing the disclosure provisions of the Ethics in Government Act and addressing allegations of errors or omissions in the filing of financial disclosure reports,” Mauskopf wrote in a letter obtained by The Washington Post.

Her short reply did not indicate how or whether the committee would proceed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on April 18 expressed “total confidence” in Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to handle Supreme Court ethics issues. (Video: The Washington Post)

Thomas’s disclosure history is in the spotlight after ProPublica revealed this month that Crow took him on lavish vacations and also bought from Thomas and his relatives a Georgia home where the justice’s mother lives, transactions that were not disclosed on the forms.

Advertisement

In response to the first article, about the vacations, Thomas said in a statement that colleagues he did not name told him he did not have to report the vacations because they were “personal hospitality” and that he has always tried to comply with disclosure guidelines. He has not publicly addressed the property transaction, which was detailed in a second ProPublica piece.

Whitehouse and Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment. Kedric Payne, senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, which had also lodged a complaint against Thomas, said it was significant that the conference acknowledged the letter from the lawmakers and referred it to a committee.

“This is definitely the first step,” Payne said. “It’s encouraging if they work quickly.” His organization has not yet received a response from the conference.

Advertisement

The judiciary’s financial disclosure rules outline a disciplinary process for failing to file the required information, potentially including civil or criminal action in court. The Judicial Conference can refer individuals to the U.S. Attorney General, who can in turn file a civil action or initiate a criminal prosecution for “knowingly and willfully falsifying or failing to report any financial disclosure information.”

Legal ethics experts could not recall any judge or justice sanctioned in a case brought by the attorney general. In 2014, the Justice Department investigated the travel expenses of a federal appeals court judge and declined to prosecute him.

In the past, Thomas has amended his financial disclosure reports in response to reports they were incomplete.

In 2011, after the watchdog group Common Cause raised red flags, Thomas updated years of his financial disclosure reports to include employment details for his wife, conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. The justice said at the time that he had not understood the filing instructions. In 2020, he was forced to revise his disclosure forms after a different watchdog group found he had failed to report reimbursements for trips to speak at two law schools.

Advertisement

Ginni Thomas earned more than $686,000 from the conservative Heritage Foundation from 2003 until 2007, according to the nonprofit’s tax forms. Clarence Thomas checked a box labeled “none” for his wife’s income during that period. He had done the same in 2008 and 2009 when she worked for conservative Hillsdale College.

In 2020, he was forced to revise his disclosure forms after a different watchdog group found he had failed to report reimbursements for trips to speak at two law schools.

In addition, The Post reported on Saturday that over the last two decades, Thomas has reported that his family received rental income totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a firm called Ginger, Ltd., Partnership.

But that company — a Nebraska real estate firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her relatives — has not existed since 2006. That year, the family real estate company was shut down and a separate firm was created, state incorporation records show. The similarly named firm, Ginger Holdings, LLC, assumed control of the shuttered company’s land leasing business, according to property records.

Advertisement

Since that time, however, Thomas has continued to report income from the defunct company — between $50,000 and $100,000 annually in recent years — and there is no mention of the newer firm.

The misstatement might be dismissed as a paperwork mistake. But members of Congress and legal ethics experts said the series of errors on the disclosure forms raise questions about how seriously Thomas views his responsibility to accurately report details about his finances to the public.

Shawn Boburg and Emma Brown contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article