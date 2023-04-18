Democrats still face Feinstein dilemma as replacement bid fails

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats’ plan to replace an ailing senator on the Senate Judiciary Committee fell apart amid Republican opposition Tuesday, leaving the party still grappling with a dilemma over stalled judicial nominees that has inflamed some in the Democratic base and complicated the Senate race to succeed her in California. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republicans prevented Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) from temporarily replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who has been absent since February while recovering from shingles, on the panel with another Democrat on Tuesday evening.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) objected to the move, saying it would allow Democrats to “pass out a handful of judges that I think should never be on the bench.”

That leaves Senate Democrats still grappling with how to deal with their oldest member’s extended absence, which has resulted in some of President Biden’s judicial nominees stalling out in the Judiciary Committee without her tiebreaking vote. The powerful committee, which is probing allegations of financial conflicts of interest against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, also lacks the votes to issue subpoenas in her absence.

“It creates a real dilemma for us,” said Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), a member of the Judiciary Committee. “We’re stuck, if it’s [a] 10-10 [split between Democrats and Republicans]. That’s not an opinion — that’s a reality.”

Feinstein has not provided a timeline for her return, but Schumer, who talked to her on the phone Friday, said he is hopeful she will return “soon.” It’s unclear if Schumer will push for a full vote on temporarily replacing her, but that would take at least 10 Republican votes to succeed that it appears he doesn’t have.

Some Democratic lawmakers have gingerly suggested their patience with Feinstein’s absence has an expiration date.

“If we do not have any sort of timeline upon which Sen. Feinstein can be expected to fulfill her duties in Washington, then there should be a consideration about whether that’s a sustainable path forward,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

But more Democratic lawmakers said Feinstein should be given time to recover this week, and the White House has not echoed calls for her to provide a timeline for her return.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who has said her absence has hampered the committee, said he would not try to “push her into any other decision.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) called the Republican opposition to replacing Feinstein on the committee “mean” and petty but did not see it as increasing pressure on her.

“In America we don’t ask people to resign because they get shingles,” he said.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee also suggested they would cross the aisle and support some of the pending judicial nominees they feel are less controversial in a committee vote Thursday, potentially defusing the talking point that Biden’s nominees are stalled. On Tuesday, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) said he would support a Biden district court nominee in the future, which Durbin thanked him for.

Biden, who recruited Feinstein to serve on the Judiciary Committee and considers her a long-term friend and a political ally, has also given her space. “This is a decision for her to make when it comes to her future,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Tuesday’s White House briefing. “This is a decision she should be allowed to speak to, and we should respect that.”

Biden’s own age at 80 makes it politically fraught to even gently nudge someone to retire, and he also resisted Democrats’ past calls to push Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer to resign to appoint a younger successor — making him an unlikely ally in the effort.

Feinstein has withstood multiple rounds of calls for her to resign over the years, as unflattering anecdotes emerged from some of her colleagues and others about her memory lapses and her perceived cognitive decline, as well as her visible reliance on her aides in public-facing aspects of her job. But the holdup on judicial nominees created by her absence has changed the tenor of the conversation among Democratic activists.

“Something’s going to have to give,” said Brian Fallon, a former aide to Schumer who now leads Demand Justice, a left-leaning judicial activism group. “Just having a deadlocked committee that stalls Joe Biden’s judicial project is not an option.”

Fallon noted that with the House under Republican control, confirming judges quickly is the “main if not only opportunity to advance Joe Biden’s agenda.”

The situation is complicated by the ongoing race for her Senate seat among Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, with their allies taking opposing positions on the calls for her retirement.

“‘You’re coming back when? What’s the date? How long are we going to have to wait?’ I think those are questions that should be asked,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who called on Feinstein to resign last week and is co-chairing Lee’s campaign. He called it “sad” that Feinstein had not yet retired.

Feinstein’s allies, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), who is backing Schiff’s candidacy, have long rebuffed the notion that Feinstein should step down on anyone’s terms other than her own. They have bristled at the calls for her to resign and allow California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to appoint a replacement through the end of her term — categorizing those suggestions as a sexist double standard that is not applied to aging male senators.

Former senator Barbara Boxer, who served with Feinstein from 1992 to 2017, called the refusal of Senate Republicans to give Feinstein the time that she needs to recover “disgraceful,” “divisive” and “disrespectful.”

“If a Republican senator had the same situation happen to them as Senator Feinstein, she would be the very first one calling them and saying, ‘What can I do for you?’” Boxer said in an telephone interview. “What they are doing — because it’s expected, because people know the hardball they are playing — is not getting the discussion that it deserves.”

Seating a new senator on the committee would also take Republican votes, and while some Senate Republicans said this week they would not object to approving a permanent replacement for Feinstein, they were opposed to any temporary measure.

While Feinstein has an insular inner circle and a fiercely protective staff, she believes her expertise on critical California issues, such as her work on the state’s complex drought and flooding issues, as well as wildfire protection and many others, make her the best person to finish out her term, according to people familiar with her thinking who, like others, spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. When confronted with questions about her ability to serve, Feinstein’s allies have long pointed out that a more junior replacement would not have her stature as the second-ranking person on the Senate Appropriations Committee, with the power to steer critical federal dollars back to California.

“The Senate is a club where seniority is king, so a caretaker who is going to be there for literally a few months is not going to have the kind of clout that California needs,” said California Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio.

A Feinstein spokesman declined a request for comment.

Republicans’ refusal to acquiesce to Feinstein’s request for a temporary replacement also has ratcheted up the pressure on Newsom, who counts Feinstein among his mentors dating back to his earliest days in politics.

Newsom, who declined a request for comment, now finds himself in a political bind if Feinstein is unable to return to the Senate. Lee, at one point among Newsom’s top prospects for a potential appointment, is now one of the three prominent Democrats vying to replace Feinstein in 2024.

With no Black women serving in the U.S. Senate after Kamala D. Harris vacated her seat in 2020 to be sworn in as vice president, Newsom faced considerable pressure to appoint a Black woman to replace her. Instead he chose Alex Padilla, who became the state’s first Latino senator. Newsom then promised to appoint a Black woman if another Senate vacancy occurred. At that time, Lee and then-Rep. Karen Bass were viewed as his top choices.

But Bass has been elected mayor of Los Angeles, and allies close to Newsom say it would be politically untenable for him to choose Lee, even though she is now centering her campaign to replace Feinstein on the idea that she would bring an important perspective to the job as a Black woman. Lee has distanced herself from the calls of Khanna, the co-chair of her campaign, for Feinstein to step down.

Newsom allies say that he is likely to hew to his promise to appoint a Black woman to the seat if Feinstein steps aside, and that he would lean toward seeking a caretaker for that role to avoid appearing to put his thumb on the scale in the Senate race. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Angela Glover Blackwell, an attorney and civil rights activist who is the founder-in-residence of the advocacy group PolicyLink, are all potential candidates on his list, they say.

Mitchell and Blackwell did not respond to The Post’s request for comment on whether they would accept a Senate appointment should that situation arise.

“Senator Feinstein has expressed her determination to serve, and we respect her decision,” a spokesman for Weber said.

Porter declined to comment when asked about Feinstein on Tuesday, and her campaign aides did not respond to The Post’s questions about Feinstein’s absence. Instead her aides pointed to her comments in a recent local news interview, where she said that she believed Newsom should keep his word but demurred on whether it would be appropriate for him to appoint Lee as a potential replacement.

“This is ultimately, unfortunately for me, not a decision that I have to make,” she replied.

A spokesman for Schiff said he wishes Feinstein a “speedy recovery.”

“He and the senator both strongly believe the work of confirming judges is paramount, and he knows she’ll do everything to get back as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

Matt Viser and Tyler Pager contributed to this report.

