On the Hill

Republicans balk at replacing Feinstein so Biden judges can be confirmed

Senate Democrats’ plan to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on the Senate Judiciary Committee while the 89-year-old remains at home battling a case of shingles is probably unlikely to happen.

Feinstein’s absence is hindering Democrats’ ability to move judicial nominees through the committee, and Republicans on Monday made clear they have no plans to do anything to help President Biden seat more judges, even as a courtesy to an ailing colleague.

Senators in both parties “have needed time away for health issues,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.). “Never, not once, have we allowed temporary substitutes on committees.”

Both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) returned to work on Monday after a month away for health reasons.

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), one of the most moderate Republicans in the chamber, and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a bipartisan dealmaker on the Senate Judiciary Committee, both rejected Democrats’ plan, making it highly unlikely that there will be 10 Republican votes to approve a committee substitute.

Collins portrayed her position as one of deference to Feinstein, although Feinstein publicly endorsed being temporarily removed from the committee. “During the past two years, there clearly has been a concerted campaign to force her to leave the Judiciary Committee,” Collins said. “That’s what’s going on here, and I will have no part in that.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to bring forward a unanimous consent request this week. He acknowledged that it is unlikely his plan for a temporary replacement will work.

“It’s the only right and fair thing to do. That’s the correct thing to do, and we hope they will do it,” Schumer said.

Schumer said Feinstein hopes to return to the Senate “soon,” but he did not elaborate on when that might be.

Democrats’ effort to replace Feinstein, even temporarily, is a strong signal that “soon” might not, in fact, be soon.

What will Democrats do?

Frustration over her absence became public last week, as some lawmakers and activists argued it is preventing Democrats from confirming judges — one of the few substantive actions the party can take with Republicans in control of the House.

Some called on the 89-year-old to resign.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee say 10 judges have been awaiting committee votes to advance to the full Senate while Feinstein has been absent.

“While it is hard to estimate how many nominees have not been confirmed in Senator Feinstein’s absence due to other Senators’ absences, an undeniable impact is being had on Senate Judiciary’s ability to advance nominees out of committee,” Zachary Gima, vice president of strategic engagement at the American Constitution Society, a liberal judicial group, said in statement to The Early.

Democrats were reticent Monday to discuss what happens next.

“I want to hear from her first,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I guess we’ll talk about that soon.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), also a member of the committee, said members should “give her a little time” before they talk about next steps.

“If the Republicans want to play politics with this, it’d be very unfortunate,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), a member of leadership who is not running for reelection next year. “Usually on committee assignments this is something that each caucus decides.”

If Republicans block replacing Feinstein temporarily, “then Sen. Schumer will work with Sen. Feinstein,” Stabenow added.

What will Republicans do?

Republicans, meanwhile, are under pressure from conservative judicial advocates not to make it easier for Democrats to confirm judges.

They are expected to discuss their approach today at their weekly luncheon.

Potential Democratic concessions such as giving Republicans input into who replaces Feinstein — perhaps a moderate such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) or Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) — wouldn’t be enough, said Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network.

“I’m willing to keep an open mind about whether there are concessions that would make it worth it,” Severino said. “But I don’t think this should be something that is a free giveaway from Republicans to Democrats who have not been acting in good faith with respect to judicial nominees.”

Tillis has floated one possible concession: Democrats would pledge not to abolish “blue slips,” the forms that allow any senator to block a district court judge nominee in their home state. Liberal groups have pressed Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) to do away with blue slips to prevent what they view as GOP obstruction.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) seemed open to the idea.

“Being an all-Republican delegation with a Democratic president, you never know,” Cramer said, referring to North Dakota’s congressional delegation. “It might be good to have a little more say.”

But Tillis said he would only be open to the idea if Feinstein decided she wanted to step down permanently from all three of the committees on which she sits, rather than temporarily leaving the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“She sits on Appropriations and Intel, which I consider to be relatively important committees,” Tillis said. “And so why wouldn’t we be talking about that on a broader basis? And if we were, then that’d be something I’d be open to if we also addressed the saber-rattling that we’ve heard about pulling the blue slip process for district court judges.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), another Senate Judiciary Committee member, said he would also be more willing to cooperate if Feinstein decided to leave the committee permanently.

Thanks to Liz Goodwin and Paul Kane for their help reporting.

What we're watching

On the Hill: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will be in Washington today to meet with House Republicans. Reps. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) are among the members hosting a “meet and greet” for DeSantis, a former House member and a possible presidential candidate, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by The Early but first reported by Politico. DeSantis is trying to gain the support of Republican elected officials as former president Donald Trump gains more endorsements.

The Congressional Hispanic Conference — a group of House Republicans that is not to be confused with the Democrats’ Congressional Hispanic Caucus — is holding a news conference today on border security. The House Judiciary Committee plans to mark up an immigration package on Wednesday. It’s not clear that it has the votes to pass.

At the White House: President Biden will sign an executive order this afternoon directing federal agencies to explore whether they “can compel companies that receive federal funds to offer their workers easier, cheaper access to child and family care,” our colleague Tony Romm reports.

At the Supreme Court: Antiabortion groups are expected to submit additional briefs for review to the court by noon. The justices have until midnight Wednesday to review the material and make a decision.

The court is also holding oral arguments today, and it’s expected to issue opinions today and Wednesday.

In Delaware: The $1.6 billion defamation trial between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News kicks off today with jury selection.

It is one of the most closely watched media trials in decades, and The Post has launched a pop-up newsletter anchored by Sarah Ellison that will go out each evening with a recap of what happened in court that day. Sign up here

On the Hill

One hundred days of House GOP rule

Where things stand: “After 100 days in control, House Republicans have not reached consensus on how they will handle a vote on raising the debt ceiling — a critical piece of legislation that, if not passed, has global economic implications,” Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann write.

“They have not agreed on what their budget should, or should not, include, with various factions of the conference preparing their own versions.”

“They are once again uncertain about when to vote on a major midterm promise — border security legislation — after not being able to secure support for its passage.”

“And behind all of these public debates, skepticism and distrust is growing among GOP leaders.”

The rocky road ahead: “The coming battles could have profound effects on the U.S. economy as well as on the 2024 election, as House Republicans pursue numerous right-wing policies that could influence races for Congress and the White House.”

In the agencies

The Post’s Discord Leaks findings

Our Post colleagues are plowing through a trove of highly classified military and intelligence documents that were allegedly posted on Discord by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Many of the documents have not been made public. Here’s what they found:

Egypt backed off plan to supply Moscow with rockets. “Egypt paused a plan to secretly supply rockets to Russia last month following talks with senior U.S. officials and instead decided to produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine,” “Egypt paused a plan to secretly supply rockets to Russia last month following talks with senior U.S. officials and instead decided to produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine,” our colleagues Missy Ryan , Evan Hill and Siobhán O'Grady write , citing according to five U.S. intelligence documents that have not been previously reported.

The United States eavesdropped on U.N. Secretary General António Guterres. Classified reports obtained by The Post “summarize intercepted conversations that shed new light on Guterres’s interactions with top U.N. officials and world leaders, including detailing what they describe as his ‘outrage’ over being denied a visit to a war-torn region in Ethiopia and frustrations toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Classified reports obtained by The Post “summarize intercepted conversations that shed new light on Guterres’s interactions with top U.N. officials and world leaders, including detailing what they describe as his ‘outrage’ over being denied a visit to a war-torn region in Ethiopia and frustrations toward Ukrainian,” per our colleagues Tim Starks and Karen DeYoung

From the courts

Meet Joe Tacopina, Trump’s new lawyer

Our colleague Kara Voght sat down with Joe Tacopina to discuss his decision to represent Trump in a criminal case related to hush money payments made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

Tacopina told Kara that he called some of his celebrity clients and allies, including A$AP Rocky and Meek Mill, to break the news “out of respect, as a courtesy” and to hear their reactions.

Rev. Al Sharpton didn’t hold back. “I’ve said to him, ‘I just wish you had not taken this case — what this man has done is destructive,’” said the civil rights activist, who conceded that everyone needs a legal defense. “We ended it by saying whatever you choose, we’ll remain friendly,” he says, “but you know, I’m going to be taking shots at your client.”

The Data

A record-breaking year for anti-trans bills, visualized: As of April 14, state lawmakers have introduced more than 400 bills targeting LGBTQ rights — particularly transgender rights — compared with about 156 last year, “and more than were introduced over the previous four years combined,” per our colleagues Annys Shin, N. Kirkpatrick and Anne Branigin.

