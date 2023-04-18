Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we learned what a “100-year flood” actually means. Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below, we’ll cover House Republicans’ efforts to tie their energy package to debt ceiling talks. But first: Why a little-noticed proposal in the EPA’s vehicle rules is a big deal A little-noticed proposal in the Environmental Protection Agency’s new auto emissions rules would let California go farther than the federal government in limiting emissions from diesel-powered trains.

“EPA is quietly trying to give California even more power to regulate emissions than it already has,” Casey Katims, executive director of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of governors committed to meeting the goals of the Paris agreement, told The Climate 202. “And I say quietly because this provision is stuffed at the back of an otherwise largely unrelated rule for on-road vehicles.”

Environmentalists say stricter limits would help communities harmed by pollution from rail yards, ports and other freight corridors. Yet the proposal could also set up a legal fight with the rail industry, which has argued that California lacks the authority to regulate railroad operators, and that the industry has already made significant strides toward sustainability.

The details

The EPA last week unveiled the strictest-ever emissions limits for nearly all vehicles on the nation’s roads, from passenger cars to big trucks.

Tucked on Page 509 of the 717-page proposed rule on trucks was this sentence: “EPA is proposing to revise its regulations addressing preemption of state regulation of new locomotives and new engines used in locomotives.”

That sentence is somewhat confusing. But simply put, the EPA is saying it might allow California to set tougher emissions limits for the roughly 12,000 trains operating in the state.

California Air Resources Board is Theis expected to vote next week on stringent new rules for locomotives. The regulations would require railroads to replace their oldest, dirtiest trains with the cleanest diesel models — and eventually with zero-emission electric or fuel cell technology.

Yet the Clean Air Act preempts California from setting tougher emissions standards than those of the federal government without approval from the EPA. The agency is sending an important signal that it will probably grant that approval.

The EPA has already issued “waivers” to California to enforce stricter emissions rules for passenger cars and trucks. Six states have agreed to follow California’s rules for both types of vehicles, according to the U.S. Climate Alliance.

Public health benefits

Freight railroads account for a small fraction — roughly 0.5 percent — of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. But they account for a significant share of air pollution in communities near rail yards and ports.

In 2021, the rail industry was responsible for 15 percent of smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions in California and 11 percent of particulate matter pollution in the state, according to the California Air Resources Board.

The board expects the proposed rules to contribute more than 30 percent of the emissions reductions needed to meet federal air quality standards by 2037.

In another set of striking statistics, the board estimates the proposal would lower cancer risk in communities near rail yards by more than 90 percent and would prevent about 3,000 premature deaths from air pollution.

“It’s a positive, necessary position that EPA is taking,” Theral Golden, an environmental justice advocate in Long Beach, Calif., told The Climate 202.

“In our community, we have homes and a middle school right next to railroad tracks” where trains emit pollution that increases cancer risk and worsens smog, said Golden, a member of the Moving Forward Network, a collection of environmental justice groups.

Lys Mendez, a spokeswoman for the California Air Resources Board, said in an email that “CARB staff is currently reviewing U.S. EPA’s proposed rulemaking.” She declined to comment further.

Likely court battle

If the board approves the proposed rules next week, the rail industry will probably sue over the regulations. And if the EPA allows California to enforce the rules, it could be caught in the legal crosshairs.

The Association of American Railroads , a powerful trade group, has argued that only the federal government has the power to regulate the industry.

Interstate Commerce Act and the Clean Air Act. In a public comment on the rule, the association argued that “Congress has enacted multiple statutes that preempt attempts by state and local authorities to regulate railroad operations,” including theand the Clean Air Act.

The industry has also pointed to voluntary climate commitments made by individual railroads, including BNSF’s pledge to reduce its emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

“U.S. freight railroads are very fuel efficient and contribute a minor amount of overall emissions,” Ted Greener, assistant vice president of public affairs for the association, said in an email.

Adrian Martinez, an attorney at the environmental law firm Earthjustice, said that the rail industry "is a very litigious entity, and they’ve fought tooth and nail against every regulation to clean up pollution. So we will see them in court.”

On the Hill

House GOP ties energy bill to debt ceiling talks

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday said Republicans want spending cuts and other policy concessions from the White House — including parts of a GOP energy package — in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling this summer, The Washington Post’s Tony Romm reports.

Speaking at the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy argued that by attaching major provisions in the Lower Energy Costs Act to legislation to raise the debt limit, the nation could save money.

“So not only could we lower energy costs, which will lower inflation, lower the cost of goods, let families keep more money in their pocket, but geopolitically we can make the world safer and, environmentally, we can lower global emissions,” McCarthy said.

That bill, which passed the House last month but is unlikely to clear the Senate, calls for speeding up the permitting process for new energy infrastructure, including domestic oil and gas production or mining, and easing environmental reviews for projects under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The GOP and the White House are locked in a tense standoff over the debt ceiling with huge stakes for the economy. President Biden has expressed openness to meeting with McCarthy to discuss fiscal issues, but the two men have not spoken at length since February, and Republicans have yet to issue a proposed budget.

Pressure points

Fewer electric vehicles qualify for federal tax credits under new rules

Fewer electric vehicle models now qualify for consumer tax credits after the Biden administration on Monday began enforcing tougher rules on where vehicle batteries must originate, The Post’s Jeanne Whalen reports.

The updated list includes 16 domestically manufactured models from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and Tesla. Of those, 10 qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit, while the rest meet requirements for half that amount. Nine other models, mostly from foreign automakers, are no longer eligible.

The tax incentives, a crucial part of the Inflation Reduction Act, are aimed at curbing the nation’s reliance on adversaries such as China for materials used in EV batteries. At the beginning of the year, the Treasury Department allowed most domestically assembled EVs to qualify for the credits. But to comply with the climate law, it is now enforcing additional rules on how much of the battery must originate in the United States or a country with which the United States has a free-trade agreement.

Climate in the courts

Appeals court tosses Berkeley ban on gas hookups

The first American city to ban gas hookups in new buildings had its law struck down by a federal appeals court on Monday, dealing a potential setback to Berkeley and 25 other California cities’ efforts to tackle climate change.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reversed the decision of a lower court that had dismissed the case, siding with the state’s restaurant industry. The appeals court found that a federal law, the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, preempts Berkeley’s local ordinance, which effectively required that new buildings use only electricity for heating and cooking.

The American Gas Association issued a statement celebrating the court’s opinion, calling it a “huge step” that would “safeguard energy choice for California consumers and help our nation continue on a path to achieving our energy and environmental goals.”

But environmentalists said it would have little effect on the electrification movement in California or nationally. Dozens of cities across the United States have enacted similar gas restrictions, but most used a different approach that was not addressed by the appellate court’s ruling, limiting its impact, said Earthjustice attorney Matt Vespa.

Instead of banning gas lines in new buildings, as Berkeley did, most other cities have written tougher efficiency standards into their buildings codes to effectively achieve the same result. Of the 75 California cities with gas bans, 26 including Berkeley could have their bans overturned by the court’s ruling, Vespa said. But “there are a lot of other pathways that governments can take” to ban gas, he added.

Many thanks to our colleague Anna Phillips, a national climate reporter for The Post, for writing this item.

In the atmosphere

