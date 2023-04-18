Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: More states join an antitrust lawsuit, and another news outlet backs away from Twitter. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FTC funding push faces GOP head winds House Republicans on Tuesday will get their first chance to publicly grill Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan since both of the agency’s GOP members resigned, one in uproarious protest over Khan’s alleged “lawlessness.”

The session, slated to consider the FTC’s 2024 budget request, may reveal how much fresh GOP head winds will hurt the agency’s push for a major funding boost — which could prove critical for its efforts to rein in Silicon Valley giants.

Khan and the FTC’s two other Democratic commissioners are set to spell out their request for $160 million in added funds, which would bring the agency’s annual budget to $590 million.

“While we constantly strive to enforce the law to the best of our capabilities, there is no doubt that — despite the much-needed increased appropriations Congress has provided in recent years — we continue to lack sufficient funding,” the agency wrote in its official testimony.

The agency said the funds would allow it to hire 310 additional staffers and to bring on “expert” witnesses for litigation against “large, well-financed defendants."

And the FTC said it’s looking to bring on new “child psychologists and youth development experts” — which could factor into its work around children’s online safety. (The FTC declined additional comment on the testimony.)

But those requests could face hurdles as Republicans increasingly speak out about concerns about staff morale at the agency and over its expanding enforcement actions.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) plans to issue a warning on the request at the session, saying that “concerns raised by current and former employees at your agency do not reassure us that you’ll put the American people first.”

“What is clearly needed before Congress considers any new authorities or funding are reforms, more guardrails and increased transparency to ensure you are accountable to the American people,” she will say, according to prepared remarks shared with The Technology 202.

The five-seat FTC is led by only Khan and Democrats Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya after its two Republicans, Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson, resigned in recent months after speaking out about Khan’s leadership at the agency.

Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), the top Republican on the Senate’s commerce panel, said he’s ardently opposed to the funding request, calling it “analogous to giving gasoline and a lighter to an arsonist.”

“It would be irresponsible for Congress to grant the agency’s request for more taxpayer money so the FTC can continue engaging in the very regulatory activism that caused the last remaining Republican commissioner to resign,” Cruz told The Technology 202.

Republicans have also stepped up pressure against the FTC’s months-long probe into Twitter’s security practices, accusing the agency of targeting its new owner Elon Musk.

The FTC has made more than 350 demands to Twitter since Musk acquired the company, including knowing the identities of journalists engaging with Twitter. Biden is using the FTC to pressure those not willing to bow down to Democrats’ censorship demands. Accountability is coming! pic.twitter.com/bnWNyHPLXk — Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) March 14, 2023

FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar responded to the criticisms in a Twitter thread last month, saying the agency’s probes “are straightforward and nonpolitical.”

Tech industry groups, some of whose members are locked in legal battles with the agency, are urging lawmakers against granting the FTC’s funding request.

The Consumer Technology Association, a tech trade group known for hosting the annual CES, told lawmakers they should not increase the FTC’s funding while it is “exhibiting significant mismanagement, and subjecting U.S. companies to ideologically based attacks that harm consumers and American competitiveness.”

NetChoice, another tech trade group that counts Google, Amazon and Meta as members, is also planning to submit a comment to the panel pushing back on the funding request.

“Congress must not give this rogue agency an increase in funding,” NetChoice Vice President Carl Szabo said in a statement ahead of the hearing.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The hearing is also slated to dig into new FTC initiatives targeting so-called “junk fees” and “commercial surveillance,” according to a memo prepared by the majority staff on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which is hosting the session.

Nine more states join U.S. Google ad tech antitrust suit

Nine more states have joined a Justice Department lawsuit against Google that claims the company is in violation of antitrust law for its alleged abuse of the digital advertising market, Kanishka Singh reports for Reuters.

Those states are Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington and West Virginia. The lawsuit was first filed in January alongside eight other states which “argued that Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite because it illegally abused its dominance of online advertising,” the report says.

Google has previously asked the case to be dismissed and has denied the suit’s allegations. A related case filed by the Justice Department in 2020 over the company’s alleged dominance in the search engine and search advertising market goes to trial in September.

E.U. lawmakers urge world leaders to convene AI regulation summit

European lawmakers on Monday called for a global summit to discuss policy solutions to slow the development of advanced artificial intelligence technologies, Martin Coulter and Supantha Mukherjee report for Reuters.

“The 12 MEPs, all working on E.U. legislation on the technology, called on U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to convene the meeting, and said AI firms should be more responsible,” they write. The lawmakers argue that the acceleration of AI, as tools like ChatGPT hit the market, means that they “see the need for significant political action.”

The U.S. Commerce Department recently suggested the creation of an AI auditing system to assess potential risks and biases from the technology.

A European parliamentary committee is debating the AI Act, which would classify AI tools with various risk levels. The committee hopes to reach common ground on the bill by April 26, Coulter and Mukherjee write.

CBC to pause Twitter usage following ‘government-funded media’ stamp

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on Monday is pausing its use of Twitter after the platform under owner Elon Musk labeled the news outlet’s public Twitter account as “government-funded media,” Rob Gillies reports for the Associated Press.

“Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way,” CBC spokesman Leon Mar said.

The outlet argues the label is inaccurate because the Canadian Parliament funds it through a voted-on appropriation and its editorial independence is protected by the nation’s Broadcasting Act.

The label was encouraged by Opposition Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had criticized Poilievre's stance, calling it an “attack on a foundational Canadian institution,” Gillies writes.

In the past week, similar U.S.-based outlets including NPR and PBS have suspended their activity on the platform over labeling concerns.

