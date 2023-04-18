Italy captures brown bear that fatally mauled runner

Andrea Papi, 26, was killed while out on a mountain training run between April 5-6. The Trento provincial authorities ordered the bear killed, but an animal rights group appealed to an administrative court, which suspended the order on April 11.

ROME — Authorities in northern Italy have captured a bear that fatally mauled a runner and became the focus of a battle over what to do with Italy’s growing brown bear population.

Jj4 is the same Alpine brown bear that injured a father and son out walking in the region in 2020. Then too, provincial authorities ordered her killed but a court blocked the move.

She was born to two bears brought to Italy from Slovenia two decades ago as part of a European program to repopulate the brown bear population that had been dwindling but has now rebounded and is increasingly having encounters with the human population.