Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1945, the Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondent Ernie Pyle was killed by enemy fire while covering the U.S. attack on Okinawa. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea The reality of global sanctions on Russia Let’s talk about global economic sanctions on Russia: President Biden invokes the economically punishing regime adopted to punish Moscow for its expanded war in Ukraine as evidence of unity of purpose among the United States and its allies.

The Daily 202 has written several times about the sanctions, most recently to note they seem to be hurting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economy but have not brought about the outcome for which they were designed: making him decide the war isn’t worth it.

The wave of sanctions triggered after the February 2022 expansion of the conflict — remember, Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed the strategically valuable region of Crimea — was impressive. Many, many household name brands promised to desert Russia.

McDonald’s! Renault! By one measure, more than 1,000 companies have announced they are or will be cutting back on operations inside Russia to a greater extent than required by international sanctions.

But new reporting on the sanctions from my colleague Robyn Dixon, The Washington Post’s Moscow bureau chief, could be fuel for a more critical assessment of the U.S-driven international response, in particular the private sector’s commitment.

The exodus that wasn’t

“Only a small percentage of the hundreds of companies that promised to leave Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have exited, according to several groups keeping a scorecard — and for those that dawdled, departing has only become more expensive and complicated,” Robyn reported over the weekend.

“[T]he continuing presence of so many companies has undermined the Washington-led effort to crush Russia’s economy, contributing taxes that help keep Russia’s war machine running and allowing Russians to maintain their prewar comforts and quality of life, even as Russian missiles destroy Ukrainian lives,” she wrote.

just 211 have actually left , according to the Leave Russia 468 foreign companies announced plans to leave, but, according to the Leave Russia project run by the Kyiv School of Economics, Robyn found. And 1,228 are staying.

Fewer than 9 percent of European Union and Group of Seven companies that operated in Russia had left as of November, according to a study by the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, Robyn reported.

U.S.A, U.S.A.!

Don’t rush to blame only Europe. On the Ukraine’s National Agency on Prevention of Corruption list of 19 foreign firms deemed war sponsors because they’re still operating in Russia, three are American, including Procter and Gamble, which makes such iconic American brands as Pampers diapers, Bounce fabric softener, Tide detergent and Bounty paper towels.

Some American firms have done less than they promised, Robyn reported. So while Coca-Cola said it would not do business in Russia, “its part-owned Swiss bottler, Coca-Cola HBC, continues to produce cola as well as other drinks under another name in Russia,” Robyn reported. (Have a Dobry Cola and a smile, I guess?)

“Coke rival PepsiCo announced it would produce only essential items in Russia, but these include potato chips, and Unilever, employing the same justification, sells Magnum ice cream products in Russia. Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, is leaving, but Mega shopping malls owned by the same company are still operating,” Robyn found.

Tough timing

Reporting on the sanctions hasn’t been just — or even mostly — happy talk. It’s easy to find sweeping articles about how the United States and its partners may be abiding by sanctions but much of the rest of the world isn’t. South Africa and India have retained their historic ties to Russia.

Still, they seem to be having an effect. We’ll highlight the Wall Street Journal’s assessment from late March in no small part because Russian authorities detained one of the journalists that put together this piece, Evan Gershkovich, shortly after it ran.

But doubts about sanctions’ effectiveness would come at a tough time for Ukraine after public analysis and leaked U.S. national security documents have painted a glum picture of the way forward for Kyiv.

The Washington Post has Ukraine’s military risks falling “well short” of retaking Russian-occupied areas this spring, the ostensible goal of what is expected to be a major counteroffensive,has reported

New York Times reported. One February document said core parts of Ukraine’s air defense systems could run short of ammunition later this month or in early May, thereported.

Neither of those is a bombshell revelation, but both are potentially morale-sapping — or fuel for those who argue the United States and its partners must do more to help Ukraine.

The next few months of the conflict may show us which it is.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden to sign executive order that aims to lower cost of family care

“The forthcoming directive aims to provide financial relief to families at a time when locating open spots at day-care centers or providing aid to a sick loved one remains difficult and costly. Even before the pandemic, more than 76 percent of parents said they struggled to access affordable, dependable child care, according to the White House, which stressed that the burden fell hardest on women and people of color,” Tony Romm reports.

Republicans ready debt ceiling bill amid new fears of June deadline

“House Republicans are preparing to begin debate as soon as next week on a bill to raise the debt ceiling temporarily and slash federal spending, even though simmering internal tensions — and a fast-approaching, uncertain deadline — threaten to upend their plans,” Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

McConnell opposes allowing Democrats to replace Feinstein on Judiciary Committee

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday voiced his strong opposition to allowing Democrats to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on the Judiciary Committee, stymieing a move sought by Democrats to strengthen the party’s hand in confirming judicial nominees during Feinstein’s extended absence,” John Wagner and Liz Goodwin report.

Russia rejects U.S. journalist Gershkovich’s appeal of spying arrest

“The whole proceeding lasted barely 90 minutes, and the appeal was rejected, meaning [WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich] will remain in prison while awaiting trial,” Mary Ilyushina reports.

Jury selected in Dominion v. Fox News trial

“Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday now that a jury has been selected in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News," Jeremy Barr reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Abortion-pill rulings could break the FDA, drug companies say

“The industry contends that by nullifying years of evidence-based regulations by the Food and Drug Administration, the two rulings would eviscerate FDA authority more broadly and undermine the legal underpinnings of U.S. pharmaceutical research and development,” Christopher Rowland reports.

Joe Tacopina is pretty sure he can get Trump out of this

“It’s obvious why Trump would hire Tacopina to represent him in a Manhattan courtroom. Tacopina is a flashy, brawny bulldog of an attorney, like a stock photo of a New York City trial lawyer come to life. Like Trump, Tacopina is a tabloid figure, earning superlatives ranging from ‘New York’s most hated attorney' (The Daily Mail) to ‘New York’s hottest attorney’ (GQ). He’s experienced at trial, and has another important skill: He knows how to be a lawyer on television,” Kara Voght reports.

“And why would Tacopina represent Trump? He has two criteria for taking on a case: ‘If I think someone’s been really wronged, and I really fall in love with a person,’ Tacopina says. To him, the former president meets both.”

Following the Discord leaks

Fun interactive

Shopping for an electric vehicle? Start here.

“The electric-vehicle market is suddenly brimming with choices, from hatchbacks to trucks to roomy SUVs … To help simplify things, we have compiled a guide that lets you compare price, battery range and the estimated environmental impact of manufacturing and driving some of the hottest electric cars on the market,” Evan Halper, Jeanne Whalen and Shannon Osaka report.

… and beyond

As migrant children were put to work, U.S. ignored warnings

“Over the past two years, more than 250,000 migrant children have come alone to the United States. Thousands of children have ended up in punishing jobs across the country — working overnight in slaughterhouses, replacing roofs, operating machinery in factories — all in violation of child labor laws, a recent Times investigation showed. After the article’s publication in February, the White House announced policy changes and a crackdown on companies that hire children,” the NYT’s Hannah Dreier reports.

“But all along, there were signs of the explosive growth of this labor force and warnings that the Biden administration ignored or missed, The Times has found.”

Joint Chiefs shuffle: Biden’s top contenders to replace Trump’s military leaders

“As many as five members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the eight most senior uniformed leaders who advise the president on military issues, are scheduled to leave their assignments this year. Besides the Joint Chiefs chair, the heads of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and potentially the Air Force are all set to leave. Three of the military’s top operational commanders are changing over as well: The heads of Northern Command, Space Command and Cyber Command,” Politico’s Lara Seligman and Connor O’Brien report.

The latest on covid

FDA okays second omicron booster for people at high risk from covid

“The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the way for people who are at least 65 years old or immune-compromised to receive a second updated booster shot against the coronavirus, an option designed to bolster protection for the most vulnerable Americans even as the pandemic recedes,” Laurie McGinley and Lena H. Sun report.

The Biden agenda

White House nears unprecedented action on U.S. investment in China

“Unprecedented rules limiting American investments in China are expected later this month — and the administration has begun briefing industry groups like the Chamber of Commerce on the broad outlines of the executive order, which is expected to require companies to notify the government of new investments in Chinese tech firms and prohibit some deals in critical sectors like microchips,” Politico’s Gavin Bade reports.

Why Joe Biden has slow-walked his way to a 2024 run

“Preparations have accelerated, according to people involved in and briefed on the planning sessions, even as those involved discuss the pros and cons of delaying a formal announcement into early summer, seeing little advantage in interrupting Republican infighting,” the NYT’s Shane Goldmacher and Reid J. Epstein report.

“At the same time, there has been increasing discussion among the broader Biden team about the notion of a low-key video announcement on April 25, the fourth anniversary of his entrance to the 2020 race — the kind of symmetry that Mr. Biden is said to appreciate.”

The rise of anti-trans bills, visualized

“As of April 14, legislators have introduced more than 400 such bills, compared to about 156 last year, and more than were introduced over the previous four years combined, according to a Post analysis of data compiled by the ACLU,” Annys Shin, N. Kirkpatrick and Anne Branigin report.

Hot on the left

Will Clarence Thomas get the invite to a future Supreme Court ethics hearing?

“Senate Democrats are eyeing an invitation to Justice Clarence Thomas — whose friendship with a billionaire GOP donor has drawn heightened scrutiny in recent weeks — for a forthcoming hearing on the Supreme Court’s ethical standards,” Politico’s Katherine Tully-McManus and Burgess Everett report.

“Democrats on the Judiciary Committee met Monday evening in Chair Dick Durbin’s (D-Ill.) office to discuss details of the hearing, which is still in the planning stages.”

Hot on the right

House GOP puts on united front as conflict brews behind the scenes

“After 100 days in control, House Republicans have not reached consensus on how they will handle a vote on raising the debt ceiling — a critical piece of legislation that, if not passed, has global economic implications,” Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

“They have not agreed on what their budget should, or should not, include, with various factions of the conference preparing their own versions. They are once again uncertain about when to vote on a major midterm promise — border security legislation — after not being able to secure support for its passage. And behind all of these public debates, skepticism and distrust is growing among GOP leaders.”

Today in Washington

At 2 p.m., Biden will speak about child care.

In closing

The man, the myth, the shorts-clad legend

Fetterman: It’s good to be back pic.twitter.com/K8ySWA5bWB — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

