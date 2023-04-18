Groups urge Supreme Court to reinstate restrictions on abortion pill

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of anti-abortion doctors on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to reinstate a lower court decision that suspended government approval of a medication used in more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States, saying the Food and Drug Administration has “stripped away every meaningful and necessary safeguard on chemical abortion.”

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine told the justices that they should leave in place lower court orders that question the thoroughness of FDA’s approval of the drug mifepristone more than 20 years ago. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit did not go as far as a district court in undoing the approval, but rolled back the agency’s more recent actions making the drug more accessible through the mail and approving it use later in a pregnancy.

Last week, the Supreme Court put the 5th Circuit opinion on hold temporarily, and said it would decide by midnight Wednesday whether to maintain full access to mifepristone while the case is appealed. It is the court’s most notable consideration of abortion rights since its landmark decision last June to overturn the guarantee of abortion rights provided in Roe v. Wade.

Advertisement

“For nearly a quarter-century,” the anti-abortion doctors said in their filing on Tuesday, the FDA and the manufacturer of mifepristone “have brazenly flouted the law and applicable regulations, disregarded holes and red flags in their own safety data, intentionally evaded judicial review, and continually placed politics above women’s health.”

“Both the Fifth Circuit and district court orders paint an alarming picture of this lawlessness—all to the detriment of the women and girls FDA is supposed to protect.”

The government, pharmaceutical companies and abortion-rights groups have urged the court not to second-guess the expertise of the FDA, which relied on data from dozens of clinical trials when it approved mifepristone more than 20 years ago. Leaving the ruling in place will create confusion and uncertainty for abortion providers and have devastating consequences for the pharmaceutical industry’s ability to bring new drugs to market, those parties have said.

Advertisement

Further complicating the legal situation, a federal judge in Washington state issued a ruling in a separate lawsuit directing the FDA not to make any changes to the availability of mifepristone in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

“If allowed to take effect, the lower courts’ orders would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and undermine widespread reliance in a healthcare system that assumes the availability of mifepristone as an alternative to more burdensome and invasive surgical abortions,” Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the court in the government’s filing. “Those harms would be felt throughout the Nation because mifepristone has lawful uses in every State — even those with restrictive abortion laws.”

But the anti-abortion groups said under the 5th Circuit’s “reasonable” order, “women will still have access to chemical abortion drugs under the same restrictions that existed for the first 16 years of mifepristone’s use.”

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas on April 7 suspended approval of the drug. The next week, the 5th Circuit panel refused to completely undo FDA approval of mifepristone for now, but reinstated guidelines that the agency had liberalized since 2016.

Prelogar said the Supreme Court should extend a stay while the appeals court reviewed the merits of Kacsmaryk’s decision, but could also quickly schedule full briefing and oral argument to review the case before the court’s summer recess.

If the court opts for a full review of the case, the anti-abortion groups said in their response, the justices should look at additional questions that could further impact abortion access: whether the 19th-century Comstock Act’s prohibition against mailing articles “intended for producing abortion” includes mifepristone; whether pregnancy is an “illness” for purposes of FDA’s accelerated approval of new drugs; and whether mifepristone provides a “meaningful therapeutic benefit” over other abortion alternatives.

Advertisement

Prelogar’s petition said both the Texas judge and the 5th Circuit countermanded FDA’s scientific judgment and would unleash “regulatory chaos.”

The FDA’s conclusion that the drug is safe stretches “across five presidential administrations,” she wrote. The agency modified it the original conditions of mifepristone’s approval “as decades of experience have conclusively demonstrated the drug’s safety.”

Prelogar said the group of antiabortion doctors who challenged the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in Kacsmaryk’s court should never have been granted legal standing, because their interests are not implicated.

“They neither take nor prescribe mifepristone, and FDA’s approval of the drug does not require them to do or refrain from doing anything,” Prelogar wrote.

But the new challenge calls into question just that — the availability of abortion nationwide, as well as the authority of a government agency to decide on the safety and use of certain drugs.

Advertisement

In its filing Friday, mifepristone’s manufacturer, Danco Laboratories, said affirming the 5th Circuit order would abandon the Supreme Court’s assurance last June that it was returning the issue of abortion to the states. “Allowing the Fifth Circuit’s opinion to stand eviscerates the sovereign authority of States that wish to expand and protect access to medication abortion in their jurisdictions,” wrote Jessica Ellsworth, the lead attorney for Danco.

The company was supported by amicus briefs from other companies.

GenBioPro, the only generic manufacturer of mifepristone, told the court it would be forced to halt operations under the 5th Circuit’s ruling, which overturned FDA regulatory actions beginning in 2016. GenBioPro received FDA approval for its generic application in 2019.

In a separate brief, the trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization, industry executives and companies including the global giant Pfizer said the lower-court rulings would upend the FDA’s regulatory authority with repercussions far beyond abortion pills.

Last week, the Supreme Court put the 5th Circuit opinion on hold temporarily.

The cases are FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article