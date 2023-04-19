Biden team invites donors to Washington as reelection launch nears

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will meet with top Democratic donors in Washington next week as he moves closer to launching his reelection campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans. Biden’s team has invited roughly 50 to 100 of the party’s top fundraisers to meet with the president, with the goal of rallying support ahead of an official announcement, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private event.

Among those invited are Democratic Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, two of the party’s largest and most prominent fundraisers.

The donor summit comes as Biden’s aides ramp up preparations for a reelection announcement, which could come as soon as next week. The announcement, which is likely to appear by video, could come as early as Tuesday, which would be timed to the anniversary of Biden’s 2020 campaign launch.

Advertisement

While preparations have intensified, some close to the process caution that the announcement could slip later into the spring and possibly even into early summer.

Biden’s team has long eyed President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign announcement in April 2011 as a benchmark for their own planning, but they have repeatedly declined to set a firm timeline.

For months, Biden has signaled that he planned to run for reelection, but he has held off on officially declaring his candidacy.

“I’ve already made that calculus,” Biden told reporters during last week’s trip to Ireland when asked about his reelection plans. “We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.”

His aides have argued that there is no rush to enter the race, as no formidable primary challengers to Biden’s bid have emerged within the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, a fierce battle is shaping up on the Republican side, as former president Donald Trump faces an expected bid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and figures such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also positioning themselves.

Advertisement

Still, Biden aides say they are balancing competing interests: The earlier the president launches a campaign, the sooner they can start raising money. But the later the launch, the more time they can cast Biden exclusively in the role of president while Republicans attack each other.

The New York Times first reported on the donor summit in Washington.

The White House declined to comment, and the Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GiftOutline Gift Article