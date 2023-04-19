Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s no question that D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood still bears cultural markers reflecting its once-large Chinese American population. The city has been assiduous about preserving them, about maintaining aspects of Chinese culture in the area, even carving out part of it to house the distinctly non-Chinese sports arena that hosts the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

In 2019, The Washington Post explored how rising rent and broader gentrification had reshaped the area over the preceding decades, pushing out many of the older Chinese families in the process. It is still observably a Chinatown and home to cultural celebrations during the year, but it is no longer overwhelmingly Chinese.

Something to keep in mind when you hear former president Donald Trump invoking it to imply nefariousness on the part of President Biden.

He’s done so more than once in the past few weeks.

Advertisement

There were his comments after his arraignment in New York earlier this month, where he excoriated Manhattan’s district attorney and other investigations while insisting that the legitimate wrongdoing lay elsewhere. For example, he argued, it was Biden, not him, who should face sanction for retaining documents.

“Joe Biden took massive amounts, more documents, even removed many boxes to Chinatown,” Trump said to a crowd at Mar-a-Lago. “Do you believe that?”

Then, on Wednesday, he released several brief videos on the social media platform he owns. One repeated similar allegations.

“So when will they be looking at the Biden documents, many of which were brought in from Chinatown,” he said, his voice rising on that latter word as though it was particularly important — “and then sent to Boston? Is this why China paid him and Hunter [Biden] millions and millions of dollars?”

Advertisement

In compiling a list of common phrases Trump has been using as he again seeks the Republican presidential nomination, I touched on this particular allegation. Given that he’s now working it into his regular patter, it’s probably worth explaining more fully.

The claim comes from an interview conducted by the Republican majority of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. That committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), has made investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter a top priority (while giving members of the former president’s family a pass). They’ve subpoenaed financial records and deposed various people who worked for Biden before his election as president.

One of those staffers is Kathy Chung, who worked with Biden while he was serving as vice president under Barack Obama. According to a news release from Comer:

Advertisement

“Today we learned that when Joe Biden left the vice presidency, boxes containing classified documents, vice-presidential records, and other items were stored in three different locations around the Washington, D.C. area, including an office near the White House, an office in Chinatown, and eventually the Penn Biden Center. At some point, the boxes containing classified materials were transported by personal vehicles to an office location.”

It’s not immediately clear how or whether Comer or Chung could affirmatively state how many, if any, of the boxes transferred from Biden’s vice-presidential office contained classified information — or if that information was actually classified, as opposed to being marked as classified. (This is a central distinction in the documents case involving Trump; his lawyers signed a statement that no documents with classification markings remained at Mar-a-Lago, though some did.) This sort of transitive rhetoric — a box had a document marked classified, an office had a box ergo the office had a marked document — has been a staple of Trump’s efforts to equate his actions with Biden’s.

But let’s say for the sake of argument that at least one box with one document marked as classified was moved to the office in Chinatown. The next question that arises is: So?

It’s not hard to parse what’s happening here. Comer and other Trump allies have focused heavily on payments made from Chinese entities to Hunter Biden and his business partners, implying that the relationships link the Biden family broadly to the Chinese government. Trump makes a similar connection in the video released this week, suggesting with literally no evidence that Biden storing those documents in Chinatown was somehow the prompt for his son’s business deal.

Advertisement

Trump’s been looking for some way to tie Biden to China for a while. You may recall a weird incident from 2019, when Trump, while being investigated for his efforts to pressure Ukraine, publicly asked China to release derogatory information about his likely 2020 opponent. He didn’t get that, it seems, so he works with what he’s got: documents being moved to a neighborhood that for historic reasons includes the word “China” in its name.

In fairness, Trump’s efforts to smear Biden by implying a link to China with these documents paled compared to at least one of his allies. In her Fox News show in January, host Maria Bartiromo cited a Daily Mail article to claim that Chung had been recommended for her position with the vice president by Hunter Biden.

“We don’t know what she knew about the classified documents,” Bartiromo said, implying that Chung might have known anything at all. And then it got worse: “We do not know if she was ultimately reporting back to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Chung was born in South Korea. She serves as an aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Sometimes names can lead people to make grotesque, incorrect assumptions about things, it turns out. And sometimes names can afford an opportunity for insinuations that they think will score political points.

GiftOutline Gift Article