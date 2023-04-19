Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: Senators renew efforts to curb online child sexual exploitation, and Snap says it doesn’t contribute to social media addiction. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Big Tech critics looking for their next House antitrust champion House Democrats will soon lose their top advocate for antitrust legislation targeting the tech giants, with Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) set to step down from Congress and leave his post as the ranking minority-party member on a key subcommittee.

Ahead of the departure, over two dozen advocacy groups last week urged the House Judiciary Committee to select a successor “with a similarly steadfast commitment to anti-monopoly policies,” according to a letter first shared with The Technology 202.

The pick could set the tone for how aggressively Democrats push to revive a major package of antitrust bills spearheaded by Cicilline. The legislation died last Congress amid a major industry lobbying blitz and skepticism about the effort on both sides of the aisle.

House Republican leaders have made their opposition to the legislative push clear, making its prospects under GOP rule dim. And its proponents were dealt a blow when GOP leaders passed over a top Republican ally, Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.), for the subcommittee gavel. But antitrust advocates say Cicilline’s role will still be critical toward building their movement.

“Cicilline’s successor will have an enormous platform for helping to keep the momentum going both in the short term and likely in the long term as well when Democrats next take the majority,” said Dan Geldon, a consultant and former chief of staff to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

So far, no current panel members have publicly expressed interest in the role — and several are bowing out.

A trio of California Democrats are passing on the prospect. Rep. Eric Swalwell is not interested in succeeding Cicilline on the subcommittee, spokesperson Jessica Gail said.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren said in a statement to The Technology 202 that she is currently serving as the ranking member on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and does “not plan to leave that post to serve as the top Democrat on a subcommittee.”

Rep. Ted Lieu said he will not seek the gig since he’s serving as vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus. “Sharing the wealth, giving other people a chance,” he told me.

Lofgren and Swalwell, whose states are home to many major tech companies, have been among the most vocal Democratic critics of antitrust legislation targeting Silicon Valley.

Lieu backed moving the antitrust package out of committee during a marathon markup in June 2021, but said he was withholding judgment on whether to vote in favor of it on the floor.

Their decisions not to seek the role, particularly Lofgren and Swalwell, will likely be welcome news to antitrust advocates who have sharply criticized their views on antitrust.

The rest of the Democrats on the antitrust panel, including several who helped lead its legislative efforts last Congress, were noncommittal.

Spokespeople for Reps. Hank Johnson (Ga.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Mary Gay Scanlon (Pa.), Lucy McBath (Ga.) and Steven Cohen (Tenn.) did not return requests for comment.

Johnson led a bill taking aim at app store giants like Google and Apple. Jayapal led one of the most aggressive bills targeting tech giants that run potentially conflicting lines of business. Scanlon led a bill seeking to make it easier for users to transfer their data between platforms.

Rep. Joe Neguse (Colo.), who had served as vice chair of the subcommittee under Cicilline, said “no comment” when asked Monday about the role and referred the inquiry to his office, which did not return requests for comment. He led a narrower bill to raise merger filing fees.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (Md.), a freshman member, said the successor “should be someone on the committee who will maintain a steadfast commitment to anti-monopoly policies while also building on Congressman Cicilline’s legacy.” He did not address his own interest level.

A spokesperson for Rep. J. Luis Correa (Calif.), another critic of the antitrust push, declined to comment.

It’s possible an unexpected contender may still emerge from the broader committee or caucus, but it could create added procedural hurdles.

With Cicilline stepping down in June, it may still take months to hash out the role.

After Cicilline resigns and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) appoints a new member to Judiciary, Democratic members will meet to repick their subcommittee assignments in order of seniority, according to a Democratic committee aide who was not authorized to comment publicly. Senior members will get the first crack at top slots they may want. (Jeffries led another one of the antitrust bills, giving antitrust advocates a high-ranking ally.)

Members have not traditionally held multiple top subcommittee roles or held one while leading Democrats on another full House panel, the aide said, which may knock out some contenders.

Johnson, Jayapal and Scanlon serve as the top Democrats on other Judiciary subcommittees, complicating matters.

Democrats are not expecting a major shake-up of their subcommittee rosters, the aide said.

Senators renew push to weaken tech’s legal shield over child abuse material

The Senate Judiciary Committee has added the EARN IT Act, a bill aimed at curbing child sexual exploitation, to the lineup for a Thursday markup session. But the bill, led by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), has faced scrutiny over its potential impact on privacy and speech.

The bill would expose platforms to greater civil liability for hosting child sexual abuse material by creating a fresh carve out to Section 230, while also launching a new commission tasked with developing best practices for how digital platforms can combat such material.

The bill advanced out of the committee last year with bipartisan support, but some cybersecurity and privacy advocates expressed concern it could weaken encryption protections. Digital rights and LGBT groups have also said the bill could have a chilling effect on free expression online.

A survey of The Cybersecurity 202’s network of experts last year found that 81 percent opposed the bill.

Additionally, the committee has listed for consideration a related bill called the STOP CSAM Act, which directs tech companies to remove child exploitation material and updates penalties for those who are in violation of hosting such content, as well as the Cooper Davis Act, which is aimed at cracking down on drug trafficking on social media platforms.

FTC plans to target abusive, deceptive uses of AI technologies

Federal Trade Commission leaders intend to crack down on companies that deploy or utilize artificial intelligence technologies that perpetrate biases or deceive consumers, Diane Bartz reports for Reuters.

FTC Chair Lina Khan and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya testified yesterday to a House panel, where they spoke about the agency’s fiscal 2024 budget request and were “asked about concerns that recent innovation in artificial intelligence, which can be used to produce high quality deep fakes, could be used to make more effective scams or otherwise violate laws,” Bartz writes.

Khan said that anyone pushing malicious uses of AI should be put “on the hook for FTC action,” while Slaughter said the agency would be ready to adapt to the emergence of new AI tools.

The popularity of advanced AI offerings like ChatGPT “has prompted calls for regulation amid concerns around the world about the possible use of the innovation for wrongdoing even as companies are seeking ways to use it to enhance efficiency,” the report says.

Snap claims ‘ephemeral’ messaging shields it from social media addiction suits

Snap says it cannot be sued for allegations claiming it makes young people addicted to social media because its “ephemeral” messaging design distinguishes the company from its competitors, Malathi Nayak reports for Bloomberg News.

“Unlike these other platforms, Snapchat is primarily used for direct communication between people who already know each other in real life,” Snap’s attorneys said in a filing, which seeks dismissal of the cases.

Platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Google are mentioned in “almost 200 lawsuits filed across the US on behalf of adolescents and young adults — and at least two dozen complaints by public school districts,” Nayak writes.

But Snapchat, who is also named in the lawsuits, argues the app is fundamentally different than its co-defendants because of its design. While the companies filed a joint request for dismissal, Snap submitted an additional filing arguing that it stands out.

“Snapchat doesn’t feature ‘like counts’ used to show positive reactions to content or ‘other public vanity metrics,’” Nayak writes, citing Snap’s filing. Snap also says that media exchanged by users on its platform including pictures and messages disappear shortly after being seen.

Twitter users respond to the platform’s removal of policies that protect transgender users. Author Racheline Maltese:

I mean the user experience has made that pretty obvious but: https://t.co/VLeTCk2lmN — Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) April 18, 2023

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis:

This decision to roll back LGBTQ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest, and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their trans users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) April 18, 2023

Human Rights Campaign’s official Twitter account:

This policy change makes Twitter more unsafe for trans and non-binary users and paves the way for outright discrimination.



Twitter has an obligation to protect people on the platform, not expose them to hate and vitriol. https://t.co/0nFvxLjBIQ — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 18, 2023

Daybook

The Telecommunications Industry Association convenes its two day Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Success Summit beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The American Enterprise Institute holds its Section 230 Spring Summit beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Bipartisan Policy Center holds an online discussion titled “Data Privacy and Law Enforcement: Balancing Rights and Responsibilities” at 10 a.m.

The House Energy and Commerce communications and technology subcommittee convenes a hearing and legislative session on broadband deployment efforts at 10:30 a.m.

The House Energy and Commerce oversight and investigations subcommittee will convene a hearing titled “Who is Selling Your Data: A Critical Examination of the Role of Data Brokers in the Digital Economy” at 2 p.m.

Toddler busts through WH fence. "It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96-meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches." https://t.co/T0fp4F76ox — Pranshu Verma (@pranshuverma_) April 18, 2023

