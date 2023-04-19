Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … What we're watching: The Supreme Court … House Republicans may not have the votes to pass immigration bill … but first …

On the Hill

House Republicans may pass a debt ceiling bill — but to what end?

House Republicans are deep in negotiations over a bill to lift the debt limit and reduce government spending.

But that bill, should it ever pass the House, will go nowhere.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus are pushing to add more conservative priorities to the bill. That’s putting more moderate Republicans under pressure to vote for proposals that might not be popular in their districts.

House Republican leaders hope to vote on the bill next week and expect plenty of negotiating, changes and hand-wringing in the interim.

The state of play

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) went through the framework of his plan in a Tuesday morning closed-door conference meeting, launching a day of frantic negotiations and meetings with members, including those who want more spending cuts than the $2 trillion proposed, in an attempt to coral the needed 218 votes.

Freedom Caucus members told McCarthy they want a repeal of the green energy tax credits in the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, cuts to the IRS budget and the inclusion of more stringent work requirements for some social safety net programs.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), a member of the Freedom Caucus, said that after a day of meetings, he’s optimistic.

“I would say I feel very positive about the prospects for a plan coming together and being passed in the House promptly,” Bishop said.

Going too far?

But whatever plan McCarthy can cobble together to pass with Republican votes will immediately be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate and President Biden.

This debt limit/spending cut plan has one purpose: To attempt to open negotiations with Biden, who has said repeatedly that he won’t talk to McCarthy until McCarthy shows him his budget plan.

But McCarthy’s potential appeasement of the right at this stage is mystifying to some Republicans who say they worry that passing a plan that is loaded down with so many policies Democrats oppose could do the opposite of kick-start negotiations.

“There’s a bit of a risk that we could pass what we’re trying to do, and it have so much stuff in it, that our friends on the other side of the Capitol just reject it completely, and do their own deal,” Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) said. “We get real giddy about the fact we can pass something. But in the end, we may not be so giddy about the final result.”

Any potential agreement with Democrats is unlikely to maintain the support of any Freedom Caucus member.

Moderate pressure

While some members on the right are pushing for deeper cuts and the inclusion of conservative policies, Republicans in swing districts are concerned.

“Some folks can’t just take good — they want their own perfection,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who represents a district Biden carried. “Their perfection isn’t our perfection.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is on notice.

“House Republicans are seriously mistaken if they think voters will support cuts to essential programs millions of families depend on,” DCCC spokesperson Tommy Garcia said in a statement. “Any vulnerable Republican who supports this move, after holding the full faith and credit of the United States hostage, will be held accountable.”

And Biden is expected to warn about the Freedom Caucus’s demand to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act in a speech today in Maryland, according to a White House official.

The Goldilocks plan?

While all the focus is on trying to find 218 votes, the real question is what can be signed into law.

Enter the Problem Solvers Caucus. The group released a bipartisan framework this morning. While its move isn’t endorsed by leaders in either party, it does have the support of all 64 of its members, equally divided among Republicans and Democrats, and could be, they say, the basis of an eventual compromise.

“How else are we going to get 60 votes in the Senate and navigate the four-vote GOP margin?” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), co-chair of the group. “It’s going to have to be a two-party solution. So why don’t we just start on that now? Why are we doing this?”

Their plan would suspend the debt limit until the end of the year to allow for the normal budget and appropriations process to play out. The debt limit suspension would then turn into a debt-limit extension until February 2025 and set up an independent, bipartisan commission to address the long-term debt and deficit. The bipartisan group plans to have more detailed ways to address spending soon.

Democratic leaders standing by

Democrats are sitting back and watching House Republicans scramble.

“Let’s see what the Republicans are able to do,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said. “We’re not even clear that the extreme MAGA Republicans can pass their own plan. If they do that, then we can figure out what the next step is at that point.”

Work requirement rollback

Conservatives want to ensure work requirements are expanded in social safety net programs. But there’s one GOP expansion idea that is probably on the chopping block.

McCarthy is not expected to include imposing stricter work requirements on families with dependents between ages 7 and 18, an idea floated by Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) for the food stamp program.

Such a move could have denied benefits to 4 million children, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal-leaning think tank.

McCarthy has omitted the proposal because it didn’t have widespread support within the conference, according to a Republican lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Thanks to Marianna Sotomayor for help reporting.

What we're watching

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will decide by midnight whether to uphold two lower-court rulings that restricted access to the abortion pill mifepristone pending the Justice Department’s appeal.

A ruling in favor of antiabortion groups would upend abortion access for millions of people nationwide.

It’s the most significant abortion access case to appear before the Supreme Court since June, when the court struck down Roe v. Wade.

The justices will also release more opinions today and hear oral arguments for a case challenging the scope of First Amendment protections.

The House

The House is scheduled to vote on a Republican plan to block another D.C. crime-related bill.

This one would expand public access to police records, including those on police conduct and body-camera footage, and is similar to a policing bill House Democrats passed in the last Congress.

Thirty-one House Democrats backed a previous GOP bill that blocked the city’s proposed overhaul of its criminal code. The Senate passed it easily and Biden signed into law last month, in a sign that the party is nervous about crime ahead of the 2024 election.

We’re watching whether more Democrats vote with Republicans this time — an indication they remain fearful of looking weak on crime.

Afghanistan hearing

House Republicans will hold another hearing scrutinizing the chaotic U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee will hear from inspectors general from four government agencies, including the Pentagon and the State Department.

Two weeks ago, the White House admitted that the evacuation should have happened sooner, as part of its internal review of the withdrawal.

“No single hearing can tell two decades’ worth of decisions that could’ve been made differently. Those decisions are debatable. What is not debatable is the catastrophe the Biden administration delivered in the war’s final months, weeks and days,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the committee, is expected to say in his opening remarks. “Today, the Taliban flag flies over Kabul. … This is Joe Biden’s legacy.”

Biden administration officials have sought to blame former president Donald Trump for the crisis, noting that Biden was left with few options after Trump signed a deal with the Taliban in 2020 that required U.S. forces to leave the country.

Democrats are expected to echo those points.

“Understanding what led to collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces is vitally important, but it requires looking comprehensively at the dynamics of this massive, decades-long military and nation-building effort — not just the last few months,” Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, is expected to say.

There’s widespread agreement that Congress should examine the war in Afghanistan and the U.S. withdrawal. We’re watching whether the hearings serve as purely partisan exercises or reveal new information and some consensus on the lessons that should be learned.

The Senate

Senators will receive a closed-door briefing today from top intelligence officials, including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, about the leaks of classified documents on Discord.

We’re watching to see whether senators are told there was no real intelligence fallout, as Biden has suggested, and whether Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) say additional hearings or actions are necessary.

On the Hill

House Republicans may not have the votes to pass immigration bill

Several House Republicans will vote against a border security package on the House floor if it includes legislation the Judiciary Committee is set to take up this morning, effectively killing the bill unless it gets significantly reworked, Marianna Sotomayor and Theo report.

As many as a dozen Republicans would vote against the bill in its current form if it makes it to the House floor, according to five people familiar with the dynamics. The number of “no” votes remains fluid, roughly 10 other people familiar with the negotiations said.

“The threat to scuttle the legislation is an escalation in a months-long debate among House Republicans over how to fulfill a campaign pledge to address border security,” Marianna and Theo write. In some ways, the disagreements over the legislation have only gotten more complex.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Tuesday morning that House Republicans were still working to find consensus on the asylum language and concerns over E-Verify, parole authority, visa overstay and how to treat unaccompanied minors at the border.

Agricultural interests are among those concerned about the E-Verify provisions.

“A large percent of the workforce on our farms and ranches today will not pass an E-Verify test,” said Chuck Conner, president and chief executive of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, which has been lobbying against similar proposals for a decade and argues that the proposal would exacerbate an agricultural labor shortage.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old White man, was charged with two felonies on Monday after police say he shot Ralph Yarl, a Black 16-year-old who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings. Here’s the latest from our colleague María Luisa Paúl.

Hundreds of Staley High School students and staff walked out today in support of their classmate Ralph Yarl https://t.co/102IkC9x2G pic.twitter.com/18w0YEtoCi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 18, 2023

