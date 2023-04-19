Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover Sen. Joe Manchin III's criticism of the Environmental Protection Agency's new emissions standards for cars and trucks.

House Republicans fall short of overriding Biden’s water rule veto. But legal challenges loom.

House Republicans failed in their second effort yesterday to undo President Biden’s new rule expanding the definition of waterways protected under the Clean Water Act.

By a vote of 227-196, they fell short of overriding the veto Biden issued this month. Under his rule, the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate more waters than allowed under the Trump administration, including interstate waterways and upstream water sources. Ten Democrats joined them.

“We want to be on the record supporting the American economy and the American farmer. What they’re doing on the waters of the U.S. is ridiculous,” House Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer (Ala.) told The Climate 202.

Republicans have slammed Biden for rapidly finalizing more stringent environmental rules to fulfill his campaign promise of using the federal government to tackle climate change with more urgency. They knew they’d be unable to overrule Biden’s veto. But they wanted to “show them in the White House that at least every Republican is on board saying this is good policy and you should listen to us,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) told us Tuesday afternoon.

“Despite today’s vote, stopping this overreaching, burdensome WOTUS power grab has the support of bipartisan majorities in both Houses of Congress, and a majority of states have fought to stop its implementation,” Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), who introduced the bill through the Congressional Review Act, said in a statement.

Tuesday’s vote marks a small win for the administration’s goals, but the rule still faces an array of legal challenges from states and industry groups.

“I just see endless litigation,” said Mark Ryan, a former EPA attorney who focused on water rules.

The details

Republicans would have needed a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to override Biden’s veto.

“It’s a good vote. It’s a righteous vote. I wish we could pass it,” Armstrong said ahead of the vote. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to get a lot of Democratic support.”

The House and Senate in March approved the initial joint resolution seeking to overturn the Biden administration’s revised Waters of the United States regulation, arguing it would place unnecessary burdens on farmers and small businesses and is a federal overreach.

Nine House Democrats — Reps. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (Ga.), Jim Costa (Calif.), Angie Craig (Minn.), Henry Cuellar (Tex.), Don Davis (N.C.), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Tex.), Jimmy Panetta (Calif.), and David Scott (Ga.) — voted with Republicans twice in favor of overturning the new water rule. On Tuesday, Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.) joined the bunch.

One House Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), opposed it both times.

What the rule does

Water regulation has long been a point of contention for environmentalists, who want to ramp up limits on pollution, and industry groups, who say such regulations are too onerous. Since the Clean Water Act became law in 1972, Congress and the courts have limited and expanded its authority on multiple occasions.

Biden’s rule is meant to restore some Obama-era efforts to improve the health of degraded rivers and lakes after the Trump administration significantly rolled back the EPA’s water pollution authority.

But industry advocates, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the revised water protections could lead to regulatory uncertainty that ultimately slows the process of getting major infrastructure projects underway.

“They want to regulate ditch water,” Palmer said. “It’s just more impediments on the economy, but particularly on the ability of our farmers to produce all we need to meet our food needs.”

In a letter to Congress after vetoing the GOP resolution, Biden said the opposing plan would “negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams.”

I just vetoed a bill that attempted to block our Administration from protecting our nation's waterways – a resource millions of Americans depend on – from destruction and pollution.



Let me be clear: Every American has a right to clean water.



— President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2023

Legally speaking

Biden’s water regulation is now temporarily blocked in more than half the country.

Last week, a federal judge in North Dakota issued a preliminary injunction against the controversial rule in 24 states. And in March, a federal judge in Texas issued a separate preliminary injunction against the water rule in Texas and Idaho. A Kentucky federal judge declined to halt the rule’s implementation there this month.

“This is a victory for the states because this rule, if allowed to be implemented, will upset the balance of power between the states and the federal government without clear statement from Congress,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement. “It creates unneeded delays and costs for farmers, contractors, ranchers and anyone who cares about economic activity.”

Jon Devine, head of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s federal water policy team, opposed that notion.

“What we're facing is a return to gross pollution of our rivers, lakes and streams,” he said.

Still, Armstrong said, “we’re fighting about something that quite frankly is never going to be law because the courts understand you can’t legislate like this from the executive branch.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to rule this year on Sackett v. EPA, which concerns an Idaho couple that has been barred for years from building a home on their property because of its potential to harm nearby wetlands. The court’s conservative majority raised concerns during oral arguments about the Clean Water Act’s broad reach over development on private property.

“All bets are off until we read that decision,” Ryan said.

On the Hill

House GOP eyes climate law repeal in debt limit talks

House Republicans are considering repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats’ signature climate law, as part of their bill to raise the debt ceiling, The Washington Post’s Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Rep. Kevin Hern (Okla.), the head of the Republican Study Committee, the largest GOP bloc in the House, has pushed party leaders to revoke the climate law, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the deliberations.

But party leaders have questioned whether rescinding parts of the Inflation Reduction Act would complicate the math behind their own bill, since some of the programs would raise revenue — and a repeal would eliminate potential savings.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) presented his conference with some options for the debt ceiling package at a private meeting Tuesday morning. Party leaders are hoping to begin debate on the package as soon as next week, although simmering internal tensions could affect that timeline.

Manchin slams ‘dangerous’ EPA auto emissions rules

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday blasted the Environmental Protection Agency's new emissions standards for cars and trucks, in his latest salvo against the Biden administration's climate agenda.

The rules, announced last week, could lead to 67 percent of all new passenger car and light-duty truck sales being electric by 2032.

“To meet these timelines will mean strengthening our reliance on minerals and technologies controlled by the Chinese,” Manchin said in a statement, adding, “I don’t believe that making progress on climate change should come at the expense of our national and energy security. I fully support Congress overturning these dangerous EPA regulations.”

Manchin helped insert provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that would require automakers to reduce their reliance on Chinese firms for electric vehicle battery components. Congress could vote to overturn the EPA rules under the Congressional Review Act, although President Biden would almost certainly veto such an effort.

Gensler defends SEC climate rule from GOP attacks

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler yesterday defended the agency's landmark climate disclosure rule from Republican attacks during a tense House Financial Services Committee hearing, Karl Evers-Hillstrom reports for the Hill.

Gensler told lawmakers the commission was carefully considering public comments on the proposed rule, which would require all publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from climate change.

“We’ve gotten 15,000 comments,” he said. “On the investors’ side, it’s almost uniformly supportive of mandating climate risk disclosures.”

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), who has argued that the rule exceeds the SEC’s authority, said that when he requested documents related to the proposal, the agency provided only publicly available information. “Frankly, it’s insufficient and unacceptable what has been going on,” Huizenga said.

The hearing comes as the SEC faces intense pressure to weaken the proposal by dropping a requirement that businesses disclose emissions from their customers and suppliers. Environmentalists argue that the commission has clear authority to enforce this requirement and the broader rule.

Environmental justice

Heat, drought and fires worsen air in the West. Minorities suffer the most.

People in Western states are breathing dirtier air because of worsening heat, drought and wildfires, with communities of color disproportionately affected by high pollution levels, according to a report released Wednesday, The Post’s Amudalat Ajasa reports.

The report from the American Lung Association found that nearly 120 million people across the country — more than a third of the population — lived in counties with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution between 2019 and 2021.

Particle pollution was worst in several cities in the West affected by drought and wildfires, including eight cities in California and three in Oregon. More than 64 million people of color lived in counties with elevated air pollution, accounting for more than half of all those living with unhealthy air.

In the atmosphere

