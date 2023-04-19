Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: The details on the Biden administration's plan to keep coronavirus vaccines free for the uninsured. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated a law restricting the political activities of federal employees, the Office of Special Counsel determined. But first …

What the justices do today could have major ramifications for access to mifepristone

All eyes are on the Supreme Court.

Sometime today, the majority conservative court is set to again weigh in on abortion less than a year after overturning Roe v. Wade. Since the landmark ruling, antiabortion and conservative groups reignited efforts to restrict medication abortion — and what happens today could have huge repercussions for access to mifepristone, one drug in the two-step regime for medication abortions commonly used in the United States.

Here’s our guide to what the courts have done so far, and what the Supreme Court could do:

The lower courts

A quick recap: Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk — a devout Christian who has long opposed abortion — blocked the federal government’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, though he paused his ruling from going into effect for a week. The Justice Department quickly appealed the ruling.

On the same day, a federal judge in Washington state ordered the FDA to leave the current mifepristone regime in place for 17 states and D.C., further complicating the path forward.

Then, access to the pill became even more convoluted. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit temporarily blocked Kacsmaryk’s suspension of the drug’s approval. But it reinstated strict regulations around the pill from before 2016, such as preventing the drug from being mailed directly to patients and changing the approved use of the pill from up to 10 weeks into pregnancy back down to seven weeks.

That brings us to today. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. has granted the Biden administration’s request for a pause on the rulings until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

What will SCOTUS do?

We, like other legal scholars we interviewed, are hesitant to use our crystal ball when it comes to the Supreme Court. But here are some of the potential options for what the nation’s highest court could decide to do later today.

Option 1: The justices could allow the 5th Circuit order to go into effect while the case winds its way through the courts.

This would create a complex legal environment for mifepristone. Danco Laboratories, the pharmaceutical company that makes and markets mifepristone, wrote in a court filing that the drugmaker would have to revise its product labels and packaging, as well as get the FDA to approve a supplemental New Drug Application. Abortion providers would need to decide whether to offer the drug off label to women further along in their pregnancies.

Option 2: The high court could pause the appeals court decision while the case continues.

That’s what the Biden administration, Danco, abortion rights groups and pharmaceutical companies want the justices to do. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote in a filing last night to the Supreme Court that, “absent a stay, the lower courts’ unprecedented nationwide orders would scramble the regulatory regime governing a drug that FDA determined was safe and effective … and that has been used by more than five million American women over the last two decades.”

On the other side … A group of antiabortion doctors challenging mifepristone’s approval asked the justices to leave in place the 5th Circuit order, arguing the Food and Drug Administration and the drugmaker “continually placed politics above women’s health.”

Option 3: The Supreme Court could take up the case on an expedited basis and hold oral arguments as soon as this summer or fall.

If the court opts for a full review of the case, the antiabortion groups wrote in their filing that the justices should look at additional questions that could further impact abortion access, our colleague Robert Barnes notes. That includes whether the 19th-century Comstock Act’s prohibition against mailing articles “intended for producing abortion” includes mifepristone; whether pregnancy is an “illness” for purposes of the FDA’s accelerated approval of new drugs; and whether the medication provides a “meaningful therapeutic benefit” over other abortion alternatives.

Some legal experts expressed doubt that the court would take up its own oral arguments so quickly. “It’d be somewhat atypical for them to add this to the docket while things are proceeding at the 5th Circuit and at the district court,” said Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at the University of California at Davis.

Bear in mind: There are certainly more permutations of how the Supreme Court could weigh in, such as pressing pause for longer on making a temporary decision or knocking the case out due to standing. But if it goes back to the 5th Circuit for the appeals court to rule on its merits, the justices would likely again be faced with a decision on how accessible to make mifepristone.

Thoughts from University of Texas School of Law professor Steve Vladeck:

On #mifepristone, four possible results from #SCOTUS today:



1) Grant stay pending appeal;



2) Deny stay pending appeal;



3) Weird mixed ruling; or



4) No ruling.



(1) means no change to mifepristone access anytime soon; (2)-(4) mean big changes starting Thurs. My money’s on (1). — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) April 19, 2023

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine shots will remain free to uninsured under Biden plan

The Biden administration will spend more than $1 billion on a new program to ensure uninsured adults continue to have access to free coronavirus vaccines, treatments and tests through next year, our colleague Dan Diamond reports.

Under what officials are calling the “bridge access program,” the federal government will continue to purchase and distribute some coronavirus vaccine doses to local health departments and centers nationwide — even after the shots shift to the commercial market later this year.

Federal agencies also will set up contracts with pharmacies to ensure they continue to administer vaccine shots at no cost. Questions remain about a number of aspects of the program, including how much funding will be apportioned for vaccine shots vs. treatments, Dan notes.

Zooming out: Biden officials characterized the program as a “temporary solution.” Congress has repeatedly rebuffed the administration’s requests for additional covid response aid or funding sought by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide vaccines to adults without health insurance. And while vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer have pledged to create assistance programs to help cover the costs of the shots for the uninsured, it remains to be seen how exactly those programs would work in practice.

The New York Times and Politico first reported the initiative.

Politico’s Adam Cancryn:

New: Biden admin to roll out its Covid program for the uninsured this week, per sources.



Plan is much the same as POLITICO reported in February, relying on ~$1.1 billion to stockpile limited set of shots, treatments and tests. Full story: https://t.co/2C5XpKMfHf — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the FDA backed a second omicron booster for high-risk groups

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the way yesterday for older adults and people with weakened immune systems to be able to receive a second dose of the updated coronavirus booster shot this spring, our colleagues Laurie McGinley and Lena H. Sun report.

The details: People who are eligible for an extra dose of the bivalent vaccine, which targets omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain, might be able to get them as soon as this week. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scheduled to meet today to discuss the second booster, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the plan quickly.

The policy change will be “permissive” — meaning that people may receive the shot, but federal officials won’t push people to get it.

Those who are at least 65 will be able to get a second dose of the updated vaccine four months after they received their first omicron-specific shot.

People with weakened immune systems can get the additional dose two months after receiving the first bivalent shot. After that, they can receive extra doses at intervals decided by their doctors.

Also … The FDA authorized using the bivalent formula in all coronavirus vaccines moving forward and retired the original shot. That means anyone who is not vaccinated will get a single updated shot from now on. The shift is aimed at making it easier to switch to a once-a-year vaccination schedule in the fall.

Mark W. Kline, chief medical officer at the Children’s Hospital New Orleans:

FDA announced today its authorization of a second bivalent COVID-19 booster dose for individuals who are 65 yo or older, or immunocompromised. I would have liked to see broader authorization, but additional protection for the most vulnerable is a start. https://t.co/tRSX5ORdAc — Mark W. Kline, M.D. (@MarkWKlineMD1) April 18, 2023

Agency alert

HHS secretary violated Hatch Act by advocating for senator’s election, report finds

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated a law that restricts political activities of federal employees when he advocated for the election of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute event in the fall, The Post’s John Wagner writes.

The Office of Special Counsel found that Becerra violated the Hatch Act when he spoke “in his official capacity” at the institute’s annual awards gala in September, Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner wrote in a letter relaying the finding to President Biden yesterday.

In a response to the findings, Becerra said he regretted what he described as an “inadvertent violation.” Becerra added that he had received “additional counseling” on the Hatch Act from his department’s ethics division and that he would “work hard to ensure that there are no future violations.”

Notable: Under most legal interpretations of the Hatch Act, the president in office at the time is the only person who can fire or reprimand his political appointees when they act illegally. During the Trump administration, numerous officials violated the law without consequence, John notes.

In other health news

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) isn’t expected to include imposing stricter work requirements on families with dependents between ages 7 and 18 in the food stamp program in debt ceiling legislation because the proposal didn’t have widespread support within the conference, The Early 202 reports. in the food stamp program in debt ceiling legislation because the proposal didn’t have widespread support within the conference,reports.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a proposal yesterday that will provide Illinois more Medicaid funding for eligible children receiving Medicaid-covered health-care services in schools. that will provide Illinois more Medicaid funding for eligible children receiving Medicaid-covered health-care services in schools.

The coronavirus pandemic may have originated with two separate, accidental leaks at Chinese labs engaging in research with risky pathogens, according to a according to a new report from Senate Republicans which doubled down on the lab leak theory.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok is on SCOTUS granting the government’s request for a stay until Wednesday. It also features the Jonas Brothers: https://t.co/wsbRRnHOXV pic.twitter.com/sqFBTAyua4 — carmella (@carmellaboykin) April 17, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

