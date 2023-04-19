Biden to huddle with donors next week as 2024 launch nears

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is summoning top Democratic donors to Washington next week as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection, but aides say he feels little pressure to formally launch a campaign, especially since he’s warded off any serious challenge from within his party for the nomination.
Biden in recent months has been focused on implementing the massive infrastructure, technology investment and climate laws passed during his first two years in office and drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans as Washington gears up for a fight over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. Aides believe those priorities will burnish his image ahead of his reelection campaign.
News of the gathering was first reported by The New York Times.