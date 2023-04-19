Supreme Court extends nationwide abortion pill access through Friday

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave itself more time to decide whether a key drug that has been used by millions of women to terminate early pregnancies should remain available nationwide, its first major abortion-related controversy since overturning Roe v. Wade’s constitutional guarantee of abortion rights last year.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who had earlier put on hold until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday a lower court’s decision that imposed additional restrictions on the use of mifepristone, extended the stay until Friday.

The justices are considering a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that rolled back the FDA’s actions since 2016 — allowing patients to get mifepristone through the mail, authorizing prescriptions by medical professionals other than doctors and approving the drug’s use up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, instead of seven.

The appeals court action followed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s recent ruling in Texas to undo the FDA’s approval of mifepristone more than two decades ago. More than 5 million women have since used the drug — in combination with a second pill, misoprostol — to end their pregnancies.

The Biden administration, pharmaceutical companies and abortion rights groups called the legal challenges to mifepristone from anti-abortion groups an unprecedented attack on the expertise of the FDA, which relied on data from dozens of clinical trials when it approved the drug. They argued the lower court rulings would create confusion and uncertainty for abortion providers and have devastating consequences for the pharmaceutical industry’s ability to bring new drugs to market.

The challengers, an association of anti-abortion doctors and others, said the FDA had succumbed to political pressure in approving the drug and then lifting restrictions over its use.

“For nearly a quarter-century,” the antiabortion doctors said in their filing to the Supreme Court, the FDA and the manufacturer of mifepristone “have brazenly flouted the law and applicable regulations, disregarded holes and red flags in their own safety data, intentionally evaded judicial review, and continually placed politics above women’s health.”

The legal and political battle over access to abortion medication has intensified since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, in part because, even as more than a dozen states have banned or severely restricted abortion, the pills can still be prescribed through telehealth appointments and mailed directly to patients.

The group behind the Texas challenge, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed the lawsuit in Amarillo, where Kasmaryck, a nominee of President Donald Trump with long-held antiabortion views, is the sole sitting judge. The group has a mailing address in Tennessee, records show, and incorporated in Texas several months before submitting its legal challenge.

Kacsmaryk agreed with the alliance’s claim that the FDA did not follow proper procedure or sufficiently consider safety concerns when it cleared mifepristone for use in the United States in 2000. The judge’s April 7 ruling was the first time a court had ordered the suspension of a long-approved medication, and medical experts said the decision ignored hundreds of scientific studies attesting to the drug’s safety.

Language in Kacsmaryk’s ruling echoed terminology used by antiabortion activists, referring to abortion providers as “abortionists” and to fetuses and embryos as “unborn humans.”

The Justice Department and the pharmaceutical company that makes mifepristone appealed the ruling to the 5th Circuit. In its initial response, a divided panel of judges did not uphold Kacsmaryk’s suspension of FDA approval while the appeal proceeds. But the panel did reinstate regulations that limit how and when mifepristone is used while litigation continues.

The appeals court agreed with Kacsmaryk that the FDA failed to examine relevant data when it loosened regulations and eliminated certain safeguards in 2016. The FDA “relied on zero studies that evaluated the safety-and-effectiveness consequences” of the overall changes, according to the opinion by Judges Andrew Oldham and Kurt D. Engelhardt, both Trump nominees.

The appeals court, which has scheduled oral argument for May 17, also found that the individual doctors and anti-abortion associations probably have legal grounds to proceed with their challenge because of the small percentage of cases in which there are complications from medication abortion that require additional treatment.

“The government callously dismissed these harms as ‘one-off incidents,’ but plaintiff doctors are deeply injured by being forced to perform and participate in elective abortions contrary to their most deeply held beliefs,” the alliance told the Supreme Court in a filing this week.

In response, Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said the challengers were disregarding the “mountain of evidence and experience validating the judgment of FDA and other regulators around the world," and ignoring the significant chaos a ruling in their favor would cause for patients, prescribers and the healthcare system.

“Nor do they justify the harm of denying women lawful access to a drug under conditions FDA determined are safe and effective and instead requiring them to undergo invasive surgical procedures,” Prelogar wrote.

Further complicating the legal situation, on the same day that Kacsmaryk ruled, a federal judge in Washington state issued a contradictory decision n a separate mifepristone-related lawsuit filed by Democratic attorneys general. The judge directed the FDA not to make any changes to the availability of the drug in 17 states and the District of Columbia, all of which joined the litigation.

The cases before the Supreme Court are FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

