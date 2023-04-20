Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover House Republicans' debt limit plan that would repeal clean-energy tax credits. But first: Sen. Markey, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reintroduce Green New Deal to shape climate law implementation Today, Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will reintroduce the Green New Deal, a sweeping but controversial proposal to wean the nation off fossil fuels in a decade while creating millions of well-paying jobs.

Why reintroduce the resolution in a divided Congress? Markey and Ocasio-Cortez say they’re aiming to ensure that Democrats’ landmark climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act, is implemented in a way that upholds the Green New Deal’s core principles.

“The Green New Deal jump-started the movement that won the IRA, a historic accomplishment that represents a major down payment on the Green New Deal goals,” Markey told The Climate 202.

“But there is much more work to do,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s implemented so that front line environmental justice communities, who have for too long borne the brunt of the climate crisis, are getting the benefits which they were promised.”

The Democratic duo first unveiled a Green New Deal resolution in 2019, sparking a national political debate. Activists have hailed the proposal as an ambitious plan for tackling climate change and inequality, while conservatives have lambasted its broad aims in areas beyond the environment, such as universal health care and affordable housing.

At a news conference on Capitol Hill today, the Democrats will unveil an “Implementation Guide” that advises states, localities, tribes and others on taking advantage of the spending in the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law, according to a copy shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

Markey and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) will also announce new legislation, the Green New Deal for Health, that seeks to help the U.S. health care system respond to climate change. (More on that below.)

What’s the deal?

As a nonbinding resolution, the Green New Deal lays out a broad vision for how the nation should reduce planet-warming emissions while righting historic inequities.

It calls for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, with the United States — the world’s biggest historical emitter — taking a “leading role.”

It also says America’s transition to clean energy should create “high-quality union jobs that pay prevailing wages” and should guarantee “direct replacement of lost wages, health care, retirement and other benefits for workers affected by the transition.”

In late 2018, the youth-led Sunrise Movement staged a protest in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to pressure Democratic leaders to support such proposals. Now, some — but not all — of these ideas have shaped the party’s signature climate law.

“When we first introduced the Green New Deal, we were told that our vision for the future was too aspirational,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “Four years later, we see core tenets of the Green New Deal reflected in the Inflation Reduction Act — the largest ever federal investment in fighting climate change, with a focus on creating good, green jobs.”

The guide

The implementation guide provides an overview of federal funding that can help communities meet the principles of the Green New Deal, which it defines as “creating good-paying jobs, promoting justice and equity, and acting on climate with the urgency and scope demanded by the science.”

Every program in the infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act “must be explicitly designed and implemented with these principles in mind — otherwise, these investments could worsen inequality and climate change,” the document says.

As an example, the guide highlights the climate law’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Commonly known as a “green bank,” the fund will provide low-cost financing for clean-energy projects nationwide.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday provided more details on its plans for implementing the green bank. In a win for Green New Deal proponents, the agency said more than half of the spending would go to historically disadvantaged communities.

The health bill

The Green New Deal for Health aims to ensure that Americans have uninterrupted access to health care, especially in the wake of heat waves, wildfires and other extreme weather events fueled by climate change.

The measure would provide $100 billion in federal grants to public and nonprofit medical facilities seeking to cut emissions and improve their resilience to climate disasters.

Community Health Center Fund created by the Affordable Care Act. (The fund is set to expire on Sept. 30, and health committees in both chambers are It also would invest $130 billion over five years in community health centers through thecreated by the. (The fund is set to expire on Sept. 30, and health committees in both chambers are working to reauthorize it.)

The measure won’t pass the Republican-controlled House (and Democrats were unable to pass the original Green New Deal when they controlled Congress). But Khanna said he would encourage GOP lawmakers to support the bill for reasons unrelated to climate change.

“Republicans don’t even have to be for climate science to embrace this,” he said. “They should just be for protecting the health of communities.”

On the Hill

House GOP’s debt limit plan would ax green tax credits

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday unveiled a bill to raise the debt ceiling into next year, slash federal spending by about $130 billion and undo the Biden administration’s recent legislative accomplishments, including some of the clean energy tax credits created by the Inflation Reduction Act, The Washington Post’s Tony Romm reports.

The GOP bill would repeal the solar and wind manufacturing production tax credits established by Democrats’ climate law. It also would eliminate the tax credits for used electric vehicles of up to $4,000 and phase out some of the tax credits for new EVs of up to $7,500.

“By repealing the clean energy provisions I authored in the Inflation Reduction Act, House Republicans are proposing a total surrender to the climate crisis,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement denouncing the plan.

Republican leadership also included their signature energy package, the Lower Energy Costs Act, in the debt-ceiling proposal. The package, which passed the House last month, contains provisions meant to speed up the permitting process for new fossil fuel and mining projects.

McCarthy plans to bring the legislation to the House floor, where he can only afford to lose four GOP votes, as soon as next week. Regardless, the bill is bound to fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

House panel approves bill to undo pause on solar tariffs

The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday voted 26-13 to advance a resolution that would undo President Biden’s two-year pause on tariffs on solar equipment imported from Southeast Asia, Ari Natter reports for Bloomberg News.

One Democrat — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (Ala.) — joined Republicans in voting for the measure, which was introduced using the Congressional Review Act. (Rep. Daniel Kildee of Michigan, a Democratic co-sponsor of the resolution, missed the vote after having surgery Monday to remove a small cancerous tumor in his tonsil.)

Opponents of the measure argue it could leave the U.S. solar industry on the hook for billions of dollars in retroactive tariffs, hamstringing the development of its nascent supply chains. But supporters say Biden’s two-year pause is allowing Chinese companies to circumvent tariffs by assembling solar equipment in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The House and Senate could vote on the measure in the coming weeks. President Biden would almost certainly veto the bill if it lands on his desk, but given the amount of anti-China sentiment on Capitol Hill, it has the potential to gain enough Democratic support to override a presidential veto.

Agency alert

U.S. finds over 100 million acres of old-growth and mature forests

More than 100 million acres of old-growth and mature forest still exist across the country, despite decades of commercial logging, wildfires and climate threats, according to the federal government’s first official count released Thursday, The Post’s Anna Phillips reports.

The report from the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management provides a much higher estimate than previous studies have shown. It marks the culmination of a year-long review ordered by President Biden.

Under the directive, the federal agencies were required to establish an inventory of trees that make up the country’s oldest forests. Now, their next step is to craft and implement policies to protect the old-growth and mature trees from a variety of threats. The order did not specify an age threshold for the trees or explicitly ban logging.

The report’s findings are likely to reignite tensions between environmentalists and the timber industry over what should be classified as an “old tree” and which forests deserve safeguards. Climate advocates and scientists typically see the trees as crucial to fighting climate change because they can store large amounts of carbon. But logging companies are likely to push back extensively against any new limits on their access to the most valuable timber.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

