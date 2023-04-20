Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1871, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act to quell White-supremacist violence meant to stop Black people from voting all across the southern United States.

The big idea DeSantis, DeScending? A tough week for the Florida governor Let's talk about Gov. Ron DeSantis's recent problems. No, not the insipid reporting (which can safely be fired into the Sun) about former president Donald Trump workshopping nicknames for his potential chief rival for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Even before he formally announces, perhaps next month, the Florida governor has been the most prominent not-Trump candidate in the field. This week, DeSantis got a flavor for some of the static you’re in for when you’re in that position. And he got much of it from Republicans.

To be clear: It’s way too early to guess what impact the past week or so will have on who gets the nod from the GOP next summer. At this point in the race, my colleague Philip Bump noted recently, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani led in 2008 and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush led in 2016. Remember their coronations at the party’s conventions?

But DeSantis is still introducing himself to American voters outside of the Sunshine State. Donors are sizing him up (one billionaire GOP donor recently told the Financial Times he wouldn’t back the governor because of his culture war sorties). So are D.C. Republicans.

How he manages early setbacks or challenges (and Trump’s attacks) will tell us what kind of candidate DeSantis will be. Resilient? Stuck in his ways?

It will also help decide how strong his donor backing will be in the early phase of the race.

And it will populate his stable of surrogates, the kinds of people who not only star in a digital ad for you but also have political networks in important states that they can deploy on a candidate’s behalf, including to raise money. Right now, Trump leads DeSantis handily

The downside of DeSantis

My colleagues Hannah Knowles, Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Maeve Reston had a great dissection of This Moment in DeSantis, who remains (for now?) Trump’s top likely rival and has shown he can pull in energetic crowds.

The trouble?

“Donors, activists and other DeSantis supporters are increasingly voicing worries that DeSantis has made unforced errors or embraced extreme positions that could hurt him in a general election, including the abortion ban he signed last week. He’s had to clarify comments on Ukraine that prompted some criticism in the party. He has struck some Republicans as distant in personal interactions. And Trump has relentlessly attacked DeSantis and expanded his lead over the governor in national polls, while accruing a string of influential endorsements in Florida and beyond,” they reported late Wednesday.

DeSantis seems aware of at least some of the danger: He signed the ban on abortions after six weeks, before most pregnancies are detected, late Thursday night, without media coverage, announcing he had done so in a statement from his office after 11 p.m. A year earlier, he signed a ban on abortion after 15 weeks in front of invited news cameras and a crowd of supporters.

Retail politics, or no sale?

My colleagues detailed Trump’s inroads with House Republicans from Florida, including Rep. Byron Donalds, “a rising star who introduced DeSantis at the governor’s election-night celebration last fall.”

Personal style matters. Trump courted Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) himself. DeSantis had a pollster do it, my colleagues noted.

CNN’s Steve Contorno added two interesting observations:

Also notable: House map DeSantis pushed through last year didn't include Sarasota Co in Buchanan's district—where he lives in & has repped since 2007. Buchanan, chair of FL delegation, wanted to keep his home county. DeSantis didn't speak to him before drawing him out of it. https://t.co/gWF8q9Z8nQ — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) April 19, 2023

Politico’s Rachael Bade had more Wednesday on the chasm that separates DeSantis outreach from Trump outreach, citing Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.).

“DeSantis has never once reached out to him during his five years in Congress nor replied to his multiple attempts to connect,” she reported.

Trump was the first person to phone Steube in the hospital after he was badly hurt in January. “To this day I have not heard from Gov. DeSantis,” Steube told Bade.

The pushback

My colleagues’ piece includes detailed anecdotes from DeSantis supporters about how hard he’s working now at, well, working the room, glad-handing potential supporters. So here, again, the governor seems to understand the potential danger.

How to manage Trump’s attacks, though? We may get a clearer sense very soon, as DeSantis prepares to hit back at the former president’s charges his rival supported cutting Social Security and Medicare, according to Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald. (Both men now say they don’t.)

The 2016 Republican primary was partly defined by the reluctance of Trump’s rivals to take him on directly, in contrast to his eagerness for confrontation. He took them down one by one, starting with the putative frontrunner, Jeb Bush. Does DeSantis understand the danger?

At the end of the day, it’s still an open question whether GOP primary voters will truly want to move on from Trump. If they don’t, it may not matter much what DeSantis does.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Mike Lindell’s firm told to pay $5 million in ‘Prove Mike Wrong’ election-fraud challenge

“MyPillow founder and prominent election denier Mike Lindell made a bold offer ahead of a ‘cyber symposium’ he held in August 2021 in South Dakota: He claimed he had data showing Chinese interference and said he would pay $5 million to anyone who could prove the material was not from the previous year’s U.S. election. He called the challenge ‘Prove Mike Wrong,’” Chris Dehghanpoor, Emma Brown and Jon Swaine report.

“On Wednesday, a private arbitration panel ruled that someone did. The panel said Robert Zeidman, a computer forensics expert and 63-year-old Trump voter from Nevada, was entitled to the $5 million payout.”

House Republicans to vote on barring trans athletes from women’s sports

“The two-page bill proposed by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) would change Title IX’s definition of sex to one based solely on a person’s genetics at birth. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex and opened the door to, among other things, expanded opportunities for girls and women in sports," Marianna Sotomayor reports.

Starship explodes over Gulf after liftoff

“SpaceX’s Starship lifted off the pad in Southern Texas and cleared the launchpad, its first milestone, but then began tumbling as it was preparing for stage separation and the vehicle came apart some four minutes into flight,” Christian Davenport reports.

U.S. to focus on national security, not trade, in relations with China

“In a Washington speech, [Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen ] will say that Biden administration policies are not aimed at slowing China’s economic growth — only limiting its ability to threaten the U.S. militarily, according to excerpts of her remarks released by the Treasury Department,” David J. Lynch reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Top GOP lawyer decries ease of campus voting in private pitch to RNC

“A top Republican legal strategist told a roomful of GOP donors over the weekend that conservatives must band together to limit voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters, according to a copy of her presentation reviewed by The Washington Post,” Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner report.

“Cleta Mitchell, a longtime GOP lawyer and fundraiser who worked closely with former president Donald Trump to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, gave the presentation at a Republican National Committee donor retreat in Nashville on Saturday.”

Abortion divides 2024 candidates and confounds many within the GOP

“Among Republican strategists and candidates looking to the 2024 presidential primary, abortion has become the trickiest political issue and a divisive one internally for the party, according to GOP officials, campaign strategists, donors and others involved,” Josh Dawsey, Colby Itkowitz, Caroline Kitchener and Maeve Reston report.

“The ruling last summer encapsulated a 50-year push by Republicans to overturn Roe and was viewed initially by many Republican politicians and activists as a seismic policy and cultural win. Conservative lawyers cheered what they long viewed as a bad ruling in Roe, and Republican politicians issued hundreds of statements praising the court. But in the aftermath, it has become a political headache.”

… and beyond

House GOP eyes rescinding unspent covid money as part of its fiscal plan

“House Republicans demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the nation’s debt limit have rallied around a seemingly straightforward proposal: recalling billions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds that Congress approved but have not been spent,” the New York Times’s Catie Edmondson and Madeleine Ngo report.

“Top Republicans regard the idea of rescinding unspent pandemic emergency money — an amount estimated to be between $50 billion and $70 billion — as an easy way to save money while avoiding more politically perilous options like cutting funding for popular federal programs.”

U.S. Afghanistan watchdog tells Congress he can’t guarantee American aid is ‘not currently funding the Taliban’

“The US government’s Afghanistan watchdog told lawmakers Wednesday that he cannot say with certainty that US aid to the country is ‘not currently funding the Taliban,’” CNN’s Haley Britzky, Oren Liebermann and Jeremy Diamond report.

The Biden agenda

Biden team invites donors to Washington as reelection launch nears

“President Biden will meet with top Democratic donors in Washington at the end of next week as he moves closer to launching his reelection campaign, according to people familiar with the plans,” Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report.

“Biden’s team has invited roughly 50 to 100 of the party’s top fundraisers and bundlers to a Friday night event with the president with the goal of rallying support ahead of an official announcement, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private event.”

McCarthy’s debt-limit plan would ‘take a hatchet’ to key programs, White House says

“The White House on Thursday stepped up criticism of legislation unveiled by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that would condition support for raising the debt limit on deep spending cuts, arguing that the approach would 'take a hatchet to programs Americans rely on every day to make ends meet,'” John Wagner reports.

Biden pledges $500 million to curb Amazon deforestation

“President Biden on Thursday announced new plans to fight climate change, including pledging $500 million to help Brazil’s efforts to end deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, and he called on other countries to ‘step up our ambitions’ to stave off devastating global warming,” Amy B Wang reports.

The (lack of) diversity in marijuana dispensary names, visualized

“It has been over 25 years since medical use was made legal in California — and around six for recreational use — and stores are still being named after cannabis. Where’s the originality? As more states legalize marijuana use, it feels like the industry still has some growing up to do to move away from stoner jokes and toward its expanding customer base,” Daniel Wolfe reports.

Hot on the left

Upcoming conflicts of interest for (more) Supreme Court justices?

“As the revelations of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s flagrant corruption continue to unspool, scrutiny of the weak ethics rules binding the Court has intensified. The Senate Judiciary Committee is supposed to oversee the Court, but it has proven itself not remotely up to the task of rooting out judicial corruption. And amid this disturbing situation, a Supreme Court conference this Friday provides an opening for Court conservatives to try to game their few ethical limits in plain sight,” Hannah Story Brown writes for the American Prospect.

The bottom line: “Oil company lawyers are pushing Justice Alito to indirectly decide cases he should recuse himself from.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis group plans field program, showing the expanding role of super PACs

“Activists at 27 universities will soon begin meeting twice a month to organize their peers under the banner of Students for DeSantis. Office space supporting the Florida governor’s presidential ambitions will open in each of the early-voting states. And names have already been gathered by clipboard in Iowa to launch a door-knocking army. But none of these efforts will be a part of the as-yet-unannounced DeSantis campaign. Rather they are being funded and organized by Never Back Down, a technically independent super PAC that unlike federal candidates can accept donations of any value from wealthy individuals and corporations,” Michael Scherer, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Ashley Parker report.

“The arrangement marks a new frontier in the rapidly shifting campaign finance landscape that governs presidential efforts, as outside groups allied with candidates behave more and more like traditional campaigns.”

Today in Washington

At 2:30 p.m., Biden will meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

In closing

Happy (almost) Earth Day!

You’re probably recycling wrong. This quiz will help you sort it out.

“What can go in my blue bin? The answer — and even the bin color — can be different from one neighborhood to the next, so we’ll try to help curb the confusion,” Bonnie Berkowitz, Artur Galocha and Adrian Blanco write.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

