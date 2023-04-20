Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: Meta begins another wave of layoffs, and tech companies want narrowed TikTok legislation. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oversight board urges Meta to keep covid-19 rules in place, for now Meta’s oversight board is recommending that the social media giant “maintain” its current policies against covid-19 misinformation as long as global health authorities deem it an international health emergency, according to an advisory opinion released Thursday.

But the board is also urging the Facebook and Instagram parent company to revisit which misleading claims it will remove going forward and to open that debate to a broader audience.

It marks the first time the group has directly weighed in on Meta’s rules governing pandemic-related content, which sparked heated debate in Washington over whether platforms were doing too much or too little to police harmful posts.

The board, staffed by experts on free expression and created by the tech giant to advise it on its thorniest content calls, said the company would be “justified” to continue taking the “exceptional measures” of removing false information about the virus that’s likely to lead to harm.

But the group took umbrage at Meta’s “insistence” on using a single global rule book for dealing with the pandemic, writing that it “frustrated the Board’s efforts to reconcile competing viewpoints … on how to best address harmful COVID-19 misinformation.”

Suzanne Nossel, a board member and the CEO of PEN America, said the blanket approach “obliterates the opportunity to take into account local context, the state of the pandemic … and all kinds of factors that might affect the likelihood that misinformation leads to harm.”

The board called on the company to launch a “transparent and inclusive review” of the list of 80 misleading or false claims it takes action against.

“There wasn't really a clear mechanism for people to raise dissenting views,” Nossel told me.

“We thank the Oversight Board for its review and recommendations in this case,” Meta spokesman Corey Chambliss said in an email. “As Covid-19 evolves, we will continue consulting extensively with experts on the most effective ways to help people stay safe on our platforms.”

Meta has 60 days to publicly respond to the board’s nonbinding recommendations.

Democrats have pressured Meta to vigorously enforce its policies against misleading and false covid-19 claims, while Republicans have accused it and other social networks of stifling discussions about the virus.

President Biden in July 2021 accused social media platforms like Facebook of “killing people” by not policing misleading health claims more forcefully, a broadside he later scaled back.

Republicans, meanwhile, have accused platforms of buckling to government pressure to crack down on conservative viewpoints about the virus, renewing claims of “censorship.”

The debate reached a fever pitch when Facebook expanded the list of posts it could take down in February 2021 to include claims that “COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured.” It reversed the decision a couple months later after facing major blowback, citing “ongoing investigations” on the topic.

The board briefly touched on that change, writing, “Broader consultation and greater transparency on that input is essential for better decision-making and to guard against unjustified censorship.”

Meta’s board also urged the company to be more transparent about its handling of government requests to review or take down content.

The group wrote that it’s “particularly problematic where governments make requests to crack down on peaceful protesters or human rights defenders, to control conversations about the origins of the pandemic, and to silence those criticizing or questioning government responses.”

The board issued the policy advisory opinion, its first in relation to the pandemic, in response to a request by Meta in July 2022.

Twitter, which also created new rules on covid-19 misinformation at the onset of the pandemic, quietly disclosed it would no longer enforce them after Elon Musk’s takeover.

The World Health Organization, whose guidance Meta has relied on to craft its covid-19 policies, said in January that it still considers the virus to be a global health emergency but that it’s at a “transition point.”

Biden signed a Republican-led measure formally ending the coronavirus national emergency in the United States last week.

While the advisory arrives years after the pandemic began, Nossel said its recommendations could also shape Meta’s approach to future emergencies.

“The decision is less perhaps about the covid pandemic per se or exclusively than about … how Meta should handle its responsibilities in the context of a fast moving public health emergency,” Nossel said.

Meta begins another wave of layoffs among engineers, technical staff

Facebook parent Meta initiated another round of layoffs on Wednesday as the company continues a broad restructuring plan involving the elimination of 10,000 roles in multiple waves, our colleague Naomi Nix reports.

“Employees on the company’s technical teams were notified early Wednesday morning that their jobs were being cut,” Naomi writes, citing people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

“One internal analysis estimated that the company could shed 4,000 workers in Wednesday’s layoff, according to a different person familiar with the matter,” the report adds.

Meta is also set to announce new teams and management structures as it seeks to build its virtual reality Metaverse vision and beat out TikTok in the short-form video space.

U.K. regulator greenlights Google’s proposed changes to in-app payment system rules

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) signed off on proposals made by Google that would allow app developers to use alternative billing systems outside of the Google Play Store, Aby Jose Koilparambil reports for Reuters.

The company’s proposals follow concerns brought by the CMA in June where the competition regulator alleged that Google’s dominance in the in-app payment space forces app developers and users to make transactions through the Google Play billing system, which stifles competition and hurts consumers.

“The CMA said on Wednesday that Google's proposals would allow app developers to offer a different payment system ‘of their choosing’ or give users a choice between an alternative payment system and Google Play’s billing system,” the report says.

Google said the rollout of the approved U.K. billing system would be adapted from payment structures it has introduced in other parts of Europe and the rest of the world.

“Under the commitments, developers will be able to add an alternative in-app billing system, alongside Google Play’s billing system, for their mobile and tablet users in the UK,” Google said in a blog post, which added that at checkout, users will have a choice in what billing system they can use.

The U.K. regulator invited comments on the matter through May 19, where it will make a final decision on enforcement, according to the report.

U.S. tech companies push for narrowed TikTok ban legislation

U.S. tech companies are pushing for more limited legislation tackling TikTok, amid concerns efforts to ban the app in Congress are too far-reaching, Anna Edgerton and Emily Birnbaum report for Bloomberg News.

“The Information Technology Industry Council, which represents companies including International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc., is among groups lobbying to narrow the legislation, according to people familiar with those conversations who asked not to be named discussing the politically sensitive issue,” according to the report.

Hardware and software developers say current legislation connected to a TikTok ban may inadvertently sweep extraneous tech companies under the rug.

“Tech executives, who declined to speak on the record, said they’re concerned the measure could expose their companies to national security reviews over even a minor piece of hardware or a line of code if the bill were to become law because most of their systems include some Chinese technology,” Edgerton and Birnbaum write.

The legislation, called the RESTRICT Act, is led by Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) and would direct the Commerce Department to evaluate the security risks of foreign technologies and make recommendations about whether they should be ejected from the United States.

Thune told Bloomberg News on Wednesday that he is taking feedback from the tech industry on RESTRICT’s current scope.

Before you log off

