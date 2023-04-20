Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’ll begin with the quote from conservative attorney Cleta Mitchell, recorded during a presentation made last weekend to Republican donors. “What are these college campus locations?” Mitchell said. “What is this young people effort that they do? They basically put the polling place next to the student dorm so they just have to roll out of bed, vote and go back to bed.”

We’ll get more into Mitchell and the accuracy of this statement, parse the hypocrisy that it hints at. But before we do that, let’s ask a question of our own.

So what?

So what if it’s super easy for college students to vote? Why shouldn’t it be? Why shouldn’t it be this easy for everyone? This is, in a sense, the point of universalizing mail-in ballots: anyone can roll out of bed, fill out their ballot and send it in. But even without that, why shouldn’t it be easy for everyone to cast an in-person ballot? Why should we scoff when it’s easy for anyone to do so?

Mitchell is not just any conservative lawyer, of course. If you are familiar with her name, it’s probably because she was intertwined with Donald Trump’s efforts to retain power despite losing the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell was on the call in which Trump tried to cajole Georgia’s secretary of state into flipping the state out of Joe Biden’s win column.

In that context, Mitchell’s disparagement of college students voting makes sense. In 2020, voters under 30 preferred Biden by a 24-point margin. Voters in Mitchell’s age cohort preferred Trump by 4. She was happy to sit next to Trump as he sought to have the votes of Biden-supporting Democrats in Georgia rendered useless; why wouldn’t she similarly disparage the idea that young Democrats should be able to vote easily?

The political right has been very effective at depicting expansions of access to voting as hopelessly partisan, particularly to its base. To some extent, that’s because the status quo is often unbalanced. It’s often easier for older, wealthier and White Americans to access polling locations so increasing physical access to casting a ballot often means that you’re aiding younger, poorer and more heavily non-White voting blocs — groups that vote Democratic. Such efforts are depicted as “rigging” the election, as though the most representative democracy is the one in which the correct people face higher hurdles to casting a ballot. Making it easier for infrequent voters to vote means getting more representation in our representative democracy. It’s unrigging the system.

(The arguments against this are often themselves hostile. That college students aren’t from the states where they vote — though those states are happy to take their spending money and to leverage the schools’ cachet. Or that younger voters are more poorly informed — as though every older voter spends hours poring over candidate statement sheets.)

We can pivot from Mitchell’s derision about college-age voters to see how the system is rigged in the favor of her party and her cohort.

Shortly before the 2020 election, the Center for Public Integrity (CPI) released a report looking at shifts in where polling places were located. For that analysis, they compiled polling location data from a number of states, including descriptions of those places.

Using that data set, The Washington Post evaluated the frequency with which polling places in various states were located at colleges or universities, comparing it with the number of times polling places were instead located at senior centers or senior housing complexes. This is a rough analysis based on the names of the facilities (and excluding things like, say, University Hill Elementary School). But in 28 of the 35 states for which data were available for 2020, there were more polling places in senior-oriented facilities than college-oriented ones. In some states, like Utah, Massachusetts and Montana, the difference was lopsided. (All figures below are percentages of all listed polling locations.)

Nationally, there are three polling places in senior facilities for every two at a college. What is this old people effort that they do? They basically put the polling place next to the senior center so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed.

There are caveats, of course. Anyone can vote at any of these polling places. Faculty or neighbors can vote at the college; neighbors can vote at senior centers. Nor are these all in places where people live, like dorms or senior housing. But it also underrepresents the issue: Basically every polling place in the Florida community of the Villages is a polling place designed to make it easier for an older voter to cast a ballot, for example.

One of the most common locations for a polling place is a church. On average, 1 in 7 polling locations in the states for which CPI compiled data was in a church — excluding synagogues and mosques (and things like locations on Church Street).

For what it’s worth: Protestants preferred Trump by 19 points in 2020, Catholics by one point.

Mitchell doesn’t care about polling places at senior centers or in the Villages because those voters tend to vote for the candidates she supports. Mitchell and her allies, like those Republican voters, oppose making it easier for college students to vote because they don’t want college voters to vote. It’s not complicated.

It is, however, a good reminder that one reason older voters vote more heavily than younger ones is that the systems in place make it easier for them to do so — often because they are carefully tended by people like Mitchell.

