Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Reactions to Julie Su’s confirmation hearing … IRS whistleblower says administration is mishandling probe of Hunter Biden … The GOP’s trickiest campaign issue: Abortion … but first …

On the Hill

Three takeaways from McCarthy’s debt limit bill

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) finally unveiled his debt limit proposal on Wednesday, kicking off the next phase of this year’s will-the-government-default-on-its-debts drama.

Advertisement

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said he'll bring the bill to the floor “early next week.”

The bill “would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, or suspend it until March 31, 2024, whichever occurs first,” as our colleague Tony Romm reports — which would set up another debt limit fight heading into an election year.

It would cut federal spending to the levels of two years ago while likely sparing spending on defense and veterans. It would impose new work requirements on Medicaid and food stamp recipients. And it would repeal Democratic priorities such as some of the tax credits for electric vehicles included in the climate bill the party passed last year.

Now McCarthy has to pass it.

It’s too soon to say whether he has the votes, but here are three early takeaways from unveiling day:

Advertisement

Some moderate Republicans are on board — and so are some conservative firebrands.

Few House Republicans are more vulnerable than Rep. Mike Garcia (Calif.), who represents a district in the Los Angeles suburbs that President Biden won by more than 12 points in 2020. George Whitesides, a Democrat running against Garcia, raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of the year, leading the Cook Political Report to shift his race on Tuesday from “Lean Republican” to a toss-up.

But Garcia says he’s supporting the bill, and he doesn’t have any concerns about explaining the vote to his constituents.

“As long as we communicate clearly, I think most Americans want fiscal responsibility,” Garcia said. “They want the Congress to stop the spending spree and spend responsibly.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who represents a district Biden won by more six points, also said he had no qualms about voting for McCarthy’s proposal.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the majority whip, “had dozens and dozens of meetings, five or six [lawmakers] at a time,” Bacon said. “So this has been, for lack of a better word, focus-grouped really well. These are the things that are, I think, easy for most Republicans to get behind.”

No conservatives have come out against the bill, either, and some tentatively endorsed it.

Advertisement

“I plan to be on board,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), one of the conservatives who withheld his vote for McCarthy for speaker in January.

The support from these members is a good early sign for McCarthy, but many of the most moderate and the most conservative Republicans haven’t weighed in yet.

Reps. Michael Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Jen A. Kiggans (R-Va.), both freshmen who represent districts that Biden carried, declined to answer questions about the proposal in the hallway hours after the text came out.

McCarthy can lose only four Republicans to pass the bill.

Republicans haven’t detailed some of the most painful cuts — and probably won’t have to.

The bill would make $130 billion in cuts to discretionary spending next year — but it doesn’t lay out exactly what programs would be axed, leaving the appropriations committees to hash them out if they were to become law. (It won’t.)

“Will they be hard decisions? Will they be emotional conversations? Yes,” Garcia said. “But getting back to that responsible spending — very important.”

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre said this morning in a The White House has tried to warn about the impact of such cuts , arguing they could cause flight delays, slow Social Security checks and cut financial aid for the poorest college students. “Every House Republican who votes for this bill is voting to cut education, veterans medical care, cancer research, Meals on Wheels, food safety, and law enforcement,” White House press secretarysaid this morning in a statement on McCarthy’s bill

But Republicans have avoided putting out details, so all Democrats can do is guess which programs would be hit.

And because McCarthy’s bill will never pass the Senate or be signed into law, Republicans likely won’t need to have any emotional conversations. That makes it easier for moderates to back McCarthy’s measure.

Democrats are still united in opposition.

Biden has refused to negotiate over the debt limit, and Democrats still feel confident they are in a strong position regardless of whether House Republicans manage to pass a bill.

Former treasury secretary Jack Lew, a veteran of the 2011 debt limit standoff, attended a closed-door Democratic meeting led by House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) on Wednesday morning and said “Democrats’ unity has been impressive.”

Democrats are already going after McCarthy’s bill.

Biden said in a speech Wednesday that Republicans were threatening a catastrophic default unless he agreed to their “wacko notions.” The party’s challenge will be convincing voters that Republican proposals meet the “wacko” test.

“Driving toward default puts them in a really vulnerable position with voters,” said Jesse Ferguson, a longtime Democratic strategist, of Republican voters. “People think that the country should be responsible, pay its bills and not be turned into a deadbeat.”

Advertisement

Democrats have pointed to a recent poll from the liberal firm Navigator Research that found 76 percent of people are concerned about losing access to Social Security and Medicare and 69 percent are concerned about the United States defaulting. While McCarthy has pledged not to cut Social Security or Medicare, a default could put the programs (and much else) at risk.

Garcia pushed back against concerns about Social Security and Medicare on Wednesday.

DC has spent much of this week debating the debt ceiling. Many seniors are concerned their Social Security and Medicare will be affected. Let me be clear: I will always fight to protect your Social Security/Medicare and will never support legislation that jeopardizes them. — Rep. Mike Garcia (@RepMikeGarcia) April 19, 2023

Tom Davis, a former National Republican Congressional Committee chairman, said Republicans who represent battleground districts would likely be safer voting for the bill than tanking it and making Republicans look incapable of raising the debt limit.

Still, Davis lamented that Republicans in tough seats were being put in such a position at all. When he was in Congress, Republican leaders tried to prevent vulnerable moderates from taking “tough votes on these kinds of things because it could hurt them,” Davis said.

Advertisement

“Now what happens is the leadership throws them to the wolves,” he said. “And it's the people with these safe seats that have no general election problem that are the holdouts.”

Correction: A previous version of this story said that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) led a Wednesday morning meeting attended by former treasury secretary Jack Lew. House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) led the meeting. This version has been updated.

What we're watching

In the Senate

Julie Su, Biden’s nominee to succeed Marty Walsh as labor secretary, will have her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee today. We’ll be watching how Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) respond to her testimony. While none of those senators are on the committee, all of their votes are needed for her to be confirmed — and they haven’t yet said they’d support her.

At the White House

President Biden will host Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the country’s first leftist president, at the White House today as the administration continues to step up its efforts to stem the flow of migrants and fentanyl across the southern border.

Advertisement

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics including economic and security cooperation as well as efforts to combat climate change, address migration and counter drug trafficking, Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden is also expected to bring up the United States’ willingness to ease sanctions on Venezuela if it moves toward freer elections.

Petro, a guerrilla turned politician, has promised to end Colombia’s decades-long internal conflict and made fighting climate change a key pillar of his agenda.

The visit itself is a significant sign of potential cooperation between the administration and Petro, and we’ll be watching for signs of where that cooperation may be most immediate. Combating the drug trade? Climate change? Venezuela?

Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), are also expected to welcome Petro on the Hill today.

On K Street

Today’s the deadline for filing lobbying disclosures for the first quarter, which will give us our first glimpse of how K Street is faring under divided government.

At the White House

IRS whistleblower: Administration is mishandling probe of Hunter Biden

An unnamed IRS agent who is overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax returns has asked for whistleblower protection so that they can testify before Congress about “political interference and improper handling of the case by the Biden administration,” Matt Viser and Jacqueline Alemany report.

Advertisement

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” the attorney, Mark D. Lytle, wrote to top lawmakers on several House and Senate committees in a letter obtained by The Washington Post Wednesday afternoon.

Committee action: Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax matters, told our colleagues that the panel is interested in meeting with the agent.

“We appreciate this outreach and look forward to sitting down promptly with this individual to better understand the scope and detail of the concerns raised,” Smith said in a statement. “The committee takes seriously any allegations of misconduct by government officials or offices and will, on behalf of American taxpayers, look into concerns that are brought to our attention.”

“We will go where the facts lead and conduct a review of this matter in an appropriate and timely manner,” he added.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys didn’t immediately comment. The White House declined to comment and referred questions to the IRS and the Justice Department. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

The campaign

The GOP’s trickiest campaign issue: Abortion

A sticky situation: Our colleagues Josh Dawsey, Colby Itkowitz, Caroline Kitchener and Maeve Reston analyze the Republican Party’s inability to reach a consensus on abortion ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Abortion has been a galvanizing issue for women and a political headache for the GOP following the fall of Roe v. Wade in June, our colleagues write.

“Republican National Committee officials plan to argue that the issue was one of the biggest reasons the party did not perform as well as expected in the 2022 midterms, and some of the party’s leaders are meeting frequently about how to deal with the issue.”

Meanwhile, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has privately circulated polling to candidates that show Americans broadly support a 15-week abortion ban, while privately expressing concerns about a six-week ban, our colleagues write. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to candidates that show Americans broadly support a 15-week abortion ban, while privately expressing concerns about a six-week ban, our colleagues write. Florida(R) signed a six-week ban into law last week.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Today’s the day

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article