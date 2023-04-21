Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Below: Twitter removes legacy verification check marks, and lawmakers want to help Taiwan counter Chinese cyberthreats. First:

Fox, Lindell get invoices for 2020 election claims, but the impact is uncertain

Election denialism has had a costly week.

On Tuesday, Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems, which sued the network for defamation over its role in spreading false claims about the vendor, for $787.5 million. On Wednesday, an arbitration panel said that election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell should pay $5 million to Robert Zeidman, who took the MyPillow CEO’s challenge to prove that his alleged Chinese election interference data was not from the previous year’s U.S. election.

It’s not clear whether there will be expenses for both Fox News and Lindell in coming trials. Also hazy: whether any of this will bring full accountability to those who advanced election lies, and if those lies will die down.

Many aren’t confident.

“There are people who are so committed to the perpetuation of this narrative that it won’t die completely,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (R), a top election official in Arizona’s largest county, said in a story by my colleagues Patrick Marley and Jeremy Barr. “There are organizations, candidates, fundraisers who this has been their life for a few years, and one settlement isn’t going to make them probably throw away their entire business model.”

More optimistic, at least a little, is David Levine, election integrity fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy.

“I expect that baseless allegations about election officials, vendors and others will continue,” Levine told me. “But I do think that these developments are significant. And I’m hopeful that they can, potentially in a small way, help improve faith in elections, and send a signal to others that there’s accountability in other election falsehoods, particularly when you should know better.”

‘Prove Mike Lindell Wrong’

Lindell had held a “cyber symposium” in South Dakota in August 2021. There, he said he would give $5 million to anyone who could prove his alleged Chinese interference data wasn’t from the 2020 election.

A private arbitration panel decided on Wednesday that Robert Zeidman, a computer forensics expert and 63-year-old Trump voter from Nevada, was entitled to the $5 million.

Two responses, directly from the story by my colleagues Chris Dehghanpoor, Emma Brown and Jon Swaine:

In a statement to The Post, Zeidman said he was “really happy” with the arbitrators’ decision. “They clearly saw this as I did — that the data we were given at the symposium was not at all what Mr. Lindell said it was,” he said. “The truth is finally out there.”

Lindell said in a text to The Post: “They made a terribly wrong decision! This will be going to court!” (That would be hard to do, as the story details.)

Everyone’s surely pretty familiar with the Dominion-Fox case by now, but my colleagues Sarah Ellison, Josh Dawsey and Rosalind S. Helderman got behind the scenes of how the settlement arrived.

A little difference?

The Fox case was worth pursuing for Dominion, one of the few leading voting vendors, because it can make use of the settlement money, Levine said.

“For those with deep pockets, relatively, that this can provide a little hope that purveyors of election mis- and disinformation can be held accountable,” he said.

It’s not clear how much of the $787.5 million settlement will go to Dominion workers, who the company’s lawyers said had faced “hell.” Dominion attorney Davida Brook told NewsNation that the “many” Dominion employees who are shareholders in the company will be sharing “in the benefits” of the settlement.

In a statement, Fox said it acknowledged “the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.” The statement also said that the “settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

Fox didn’t have to issue an on-air correction or apology, and its statement was read on the airwaves by media reporter Howard Kurtz , my colleagues Paul Farhi, Elahe Izadi, Jeremy and Patrick reported.

Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson called the settlement a “ringing endorsement for truth and democracy.”

If there had been an “adverse result” in the Fox case, it could’ve been bad for the industry, Levine said.

“That could have sent real ripples throughout the industry. It could have sent a message that even if lies are directed at you that have no basis in fact that you’re under siege and you can be run out of town,” he said. “I shudder to think what that would’ve meant.”

The people who spoke with Patrick and Jeremy leaned more pessimistic. But Levine and Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at UCLA and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, agreed that one likely result is that election deniers are probably going to be more cautious about mentioning individuals and companies specifically.

More to come

There are more than a dozen election defamation-related suits making their way through the courts, as Lisa Hagen reported for NPR. Dominion is also suing Lindell, who court documents indicated is one of Fox’s top advertisers.

And there hasn’t been any “accountability or consequences” yet for other parties who have advanced election denialism, such as attorney Sidney Powell or others reportedly involved in a plot to take copies of voting software, said Susan Greenhalgh, senior adviser on election security at Free Speech For People.

“The Department of Justice and Special Counsel have failed to fully grasp how broad and damaging the effort is to undermine elections,” she told me via email. “Not only does the lack of accountability or consequences send the message that these unlawful acts are okay, it prevents us from fully understanding how these tactics may play a role in efforts to undermine future elections.”

The keys

Musk’s Twitter removes legacy blue checks, prompting security concerns

Twitter began the removal of legacy verified blue check marks on Thursday, fulfilling a commitment that owner Elon Musk made when he bought the platform.

“Notable figures who had lost their badges included Pope Francis, former president Donald Trump, singers Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, the company’s former CEO, also appeared to have lost his check mark,” our colleagues Rachel Lerman and Faiz Siddiqui reported Thursday as verification stamps disappeared.

Security and technology experts on the platform have already highlighted possible security risks that may flare up as people use the blue check exodus for scams, a behavior that began on Twitter as the “Twitter Blue” $8 per month subscription verification offering rolled out last year.

Rachel Tobac appearing to show a screenshot of a fake City of New York Twitter account. She noted that “the impersonation has begun.” Social Proof Security CEO shared a tweet appearing to show a screenshot of a fake City of New York Twitter account. She noted that “the impersonation has begun.”

As the legacy blue checks departed, Princeton University technology professor Jonathan Mayer tweeted findings from a new research paper examining Twitter’s paid verification structure, saying: “Most people don’t understand what blue checks now mean” and added that Twitter Blue accounts are “disproportionately crypto bros, Elon stans, new, and conservative.”

Concerns of account impersonation on Twitter began with the rollout of the Twitter Blue subscription offering, where the company initially retreated on the service’s launch as mass impersonation of accounts spread across the platform. Post columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler was twice able to impersonate Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) on the platform, with Markey’s permission.

Major news accounts like NPR have recently backed away from Twitter as users and corporations question that platform’s usefulness and adherence to how the company labels notable accounts.

Group-IB finalizes exit from Russia with global expansion goals

Cybersecurity firm Group-IB finalized its exit from Russia in an effort to pursue global growth, according to a company announcement on Thursday.

Dmitry Volkov, the company’s co-founder and CEO, sold his stake in the firm’s Russia-based business to local management, the release said, adding that “Group-IB’s branding and trademarks will not be permitted in Russia.”

“Everything was fine, until the moment when the war started last year. Since that time it was really hard to actually explain why we still had Russian assets,” Volkov told Reuters’s Alexander Marrow.

The firm in 2019 moved its headquarters to Singapore and has launched operations in Dubai and Thailand, according to the Reuters story. The company will now be focusing on non-Russian markets, it adds.

“Punitive Western sanctions against Moscow since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, including restrictions on technology exports to Russia, and the departure of many foreign brands from the country are driving Russia further away from long-term technological success,” Marrow wrote.

Lawmakers introduce bill to increase U.S. cyber cooperation with Taiwan against China cyberthreats

Lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday aimed at strengthening Taiwan’s resilience against potential Chinese cyberattacks, Ines Kagubare reports for The Hill.

“The bill, called the Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act, would require the U.S. Department of Defense to broaden and strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with Taiwan by conducting cyber training exercises, defending the country’s military networks, infrastructure and systems, and leveraging U.S. cybersecurity technologies to help defend Taiwan,” Kagubare writes.

The bill has bipartisan and bicameral support, led by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), as well as Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.).

The legislation comes amid increased tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as increasing concerns about a potential conflict between China’s military and Taipei. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen recently met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other lawmakers in the United States.

Chat room

Twitter begins removing legacy blue check verifications for accounts of journalists, celebrities, organizations and other public figures not subscribed to Twitter Blue. InfoSec expert Mikko Hypponen:

Journalist Yael Grauer:

ooh my blue check is gone. i feel free now, like a bird. — Yael Grauer @yaelwrites@mastodon.social (@yaelwrites) April 21, 2023

Reporter Hamed Aleaziz:

“Please beware of imposter accounts,” the government agency that oversees the immigration system warns. https://t.co/TW2vtOyzdt — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) April 21, 2023

Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton:

I can practically *feel* the coming uptick in scamming. pic.twitter.com/H1h0j76nUb — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) April 20, 2023

Our colleague Will Oremus:

Say what you will about Elon, he's always thinking a step ahead. For instance, he made sure to jack up the price of the Twitter API before turning the blue check into a mark of shame, so now no one can easily build a tool that lets you autoblock all the Twitter Blue subscribers. — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) April 20, 2023

Daybook

Alejandro Mayorkas DHS Secretary delivers the state of Homeland Security address at the Council on Foreign Relations at 8:30 a.m.

Secure log off

*Blue checks disappearing on Twitter*



Me, who never had a blue check to begin with: pic.twitter.com/zYJlZcRUjm — David DiMolfetta (@ddimolfetta) April 20, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

