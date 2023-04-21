Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The big idea

Bettor-backed leagues limit betting. Your weekly non political but political stories.

Sports leagues create a coalition to set rules on gambling ads. French hypermarket chain Carrefour expands health care for female employees. Local newspapers are dying. That crazy Oklahoma recording. You know the one. These are your weekly non political yet political stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

Sports coalition considers limits on gambling ads

Ads promoting gambling — especially online betting — seem to saturate the sports-watching experience these days. The phenomenon has accelerated as states legalize digital wagering. And regulators are taking a closer look at the industry’s practices and promotions.

Perhaps hearing the footsteps, the American Gaming Association unveiled limits on its relationship with colleges in late March. And now a group of sports leagues has announced the adoption of new rules on sports-betting advertising.

“The Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising, announced Wednesday, consists of the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, WNBA, NASCAR and MLS. Media outlets NBCUniversal and Fox have joined the coalition spearheaded by NFL vice president of public policy and government affairs Jonathan Nabavi,” ESPN’s David Purdum reported Wednesday.

The politics: It’s less about the particulars — “Sports betting advertisements should be in good taste?” What? — and more that the announcement reads like an open letter to Congress saying “we’re good, you needn’t bother with new regulations.”

Carrefour expands health benefits

If you’ve never stepped inside a Carrefour box store, think of it as “Le Walmartte.” And now the French retail behemoth has announced new health benefits for female employees, Agence France-Presse reported.

12 additional days off a year for women suffering from endometriosis, in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can be debilitatingly painful.

Three days off to women who suffer a miscarriage.

One day off to women who undergo “an embryo transfer as part of a medically assisted pregnancy,” AFP said.

The politics: Few things are more political than health care — who gets what, when, from whom. And reproductive health care particularly so. And what starts abroad has a way of finding its way to the United States. The Daily 202 has friends who suffer from endometriosis for years before finding doctors trained to recognize the illness.

Local newspapers are dying

Reader Martha M. in Portland, Ore., flagged this opinion piece from self-described populist Jim Hightower, bemoaning the death of local and regional media.

The politics: There’s a handful of issues The Daily 202 consistently bangs on about. You know them: War powers issues, privacy, drought, etc. This is one of them. You know who loves watching hedge funds swoop in and carve up local papers? Maybe your state’s biggest employer. Perhaps your governor. Could be your local extremists. Possibly that shady group using state legislatures to advance what is actually a national agenda. Support your local paper. I subscribe to a few in Vermont, the state where I was born.

More Oklahoma recording revelations

Speaking of local or regional journalism, a newspaper in southeast Oklahoma, the McCurtain Gazette, has now made public the full audio recording it obtained of county officials talking about killing journalists and lynching Black people, the Oklahoman’s Molly Young reported.

The Gazette “reported that the new audio includes more talk of harming journalists, as well as discussion of intimidating the local prosecutor. The Gazette published a summary in its Thursday edition, which hit newsstands Wednesday night. The newspaper does not have a web edition,” Young wrote.

“The entire recording, which was captured March 6, lasts three hours and 37 minutes, the newspaper said. The Gazette said it is publishing the full audio to be transparent and to show the importance of public records,” Young reported.

(One of those allegedly recorded, McCurtain County District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, has resigned, the Oklahoman’s Cheyenne Derksen reported Wednesday.)

The politics: Always nice to know what officials are (reportedly) saying candidly behind closed doors. Yikes.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

The Supreme Court abortion pill ruling is expected today

“The Supreme Court is poised to make its first major abortion-related decision since overturning Roe v. Wade last June. Justices have given themselves until 11:59 p.m. Friday to decide whether mifepristone, one of two drugs used in more than half of abortion procedures in this country, should remain available as courts weigh a challenge to the drug’s safety,” Perry Stein and Amber Phillips report.

Russia bombed its own city, Defense Ministry says

“A Russian warplane accidentally dropped a bomb on a Russian city near the Ukrainian border late Thursday, injuring three people and creating a massive crater on the street — the latest mishap in Moscow’s brutal war against its neighbor,” Mary Ilyushina reports.

Latinos leaving Catholicism and organized religion, study says

“Latinos, like the rest of the country, are increasingly leaving church pews. About 30 percent of Latino adults are not religiously affiliated — a dramatic increase from just 10 percent in 2010, according to a new Pew Research Center report,” Silvia Foster-Frau and Rachel Hatzipanagos report.

Calling beer Champagne leaves French producers frothing

“For years, Miller High Life has used the ‘Champagne of Beers’ slogan. This week, that appropriation became impossible to swallow,” the Associated Press’s Samuel Petrequin reports.

“At the request of the trade body defending the interests of houses and growers of the northeastern French sparkling wine, Belgian customs crushed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as such.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Kremlin tries to build antiwar coalition in Germany, documents show

“The coming together of political opposites in Berlin under the banner of peace had been percolating for months, though the union remains ad hoc and unofficial. But marrying Germany’s extremes is an explicit Kremlin goal and was first proposed by senior officials in Moscow in early September, according to a trove of sensitive Russian documents largely dated from July to November that were obtained by a European intelligence service and reviewed by The Washington Post,” Catherine Belton, Souad Mekhennet and Shane Harris report.

Abortion ban states see steep drop in OB/GYN residency applicants

“States that have enacted abortion bans saw a 10.5 percent drop in applicants for obstetrics and gynecology residencies in 2023 from the previous year, according to new data from the Association of American Medical Colleges,” Fenit Nirappil and Frances Stead Sellers report.

“That decline carries a potential long-term impact on the availability of doctors to care for pregnant people and deliver babies across a large swath of the South and Midwest because medical residents often choose to stay and work where they trained.”

… and beyond

Trump killed the ‘values voter’ wing of the GOP. It isn’t coming back in 2024.

“Unlike in Republican presidential primaries past, just two candidates — [Mike] Pence, the former Catholic turned evangelical, and [Tim] Scott, who speaks of finding a ‘God Solution’ to the country’s racial divide — stand alone in making explicit appeals to Evangelical voters. Trump and DeSantis, meanwhile, are relying solely on their reputations as brute-force brawlers in the culture wars,” Politico’s Adam Wren, Natalie Allison and Meridith McGraw report.

“Their success — and the difficulties Pence and Scott are having courting voters, according to recent polls — reflects a major change in the evangelical bloc of the GOP electorate in the Trump era.”

How rich is the U.S. Supreme Court?

“The nine Supreme Court justices in total are worth at least $24 million. Or it might be closer to $68 million,” Bloomberg News’s Emily Birnbaum and Bill Allison report.

“It’s impossible to get more specific than that. That’s because federal ethics laws require justices to disclose only those assets that might pose a conflict of interest. As a result, the public can only assess part of each justice’s holdings, valued in a broad range.”

‘A quick death or a slow death’: Prisoners choose war to get lifesaving drugs

“In Russian prisons, they said they were deprived of effective treatments for their H.I.V. On the battlefield in Ukraine, they were offered hope, with the promise of anti-viral medications if they agreed to fight. It was a recruiting pitch that worked for many Russian prisoners,” the New York Times’s Andrew E. Kramer reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden preparing to announce reelection campaign next week

“President Biden and his team are preparing to announce his reelection campaign next week, with aides finalizing plans to release a video for the president to officially launch his campaign, according to three people briefed on the plans,” Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report.

“Biden and his aides have targeted Tuesday for the release of the video to coincide with the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch. The people briefed on the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, cautioned that the official announcement could be delayed.”

Biden administration to announce plans for anticipated border surge

“Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that the Biden administration plans to announce preparations across the U.S.-Mexico border next week in anticipation of an influx of migrants after the White House lifts pandemic-related restrictions on May 11,” Nick Miroff reports.

Biden 2024 splits Dems but most would back him: AP-NORC poll

“Only about half of Democrats think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, a poll shows, but a large majority say they’d be likely to support him if he became the nominee,” the Associated Press’s Seung Min Kim and Emily Swanson report.

“The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January. Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January.”

How TV money fuels teams' revenue, visualized

“Changing viewing habits are fueling another shift for American sports. With one regional sports network in bankruptcy and others losing subscribers, the local sports TV model is in upheaval, threatening the financial foundations of MLB, the NHL and the NBA. The effects could be wide-ranging, from how fans watch their favorite teams to how much players get paid,” Ben Strauss reports.

Hot on the left

Corporate America condemned those who embraced Jan. 6. (For a little while.)

“While some companies, like Microsoft and Coke, are still staying away, Comcast is more typical. The company resumed giving barely a month after condemning RAGA, and has since contributed close to half a million dollars. Many others are back in the fold as well, including Amazon, Walmart, Visa, Capital One, MasterCard, Intuit, Walgreens, General Motors, Altria, Home Depot and JPMorgan Chase’s PAC. Even the University of Phoenix, having pulled its donation, is filling RAGA’s coffers once again,” ProPublica’s Ilya Marritz reports.

Hot on the right

Trump touts authoritarian vision for second term: ‘I am your justice’

“Where he earlier changed border policies to reduce refugees and people seeking asylum, he’s now promising to conduct an unprecedented deportation operation. Where he previously moved to make it easier to fire federal workers, he’s now proposing a new civil service exam. After urging state and local officials to take harsher measures on crime and homelessness, Trump says he is now determined to take more direct federal action,” Isaac Arnsdorf and Jeff Stein report.

“In 2016, I declared I am your voice,” Trump said in a speech last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference and repeated at his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco a few weeks later. “Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

Today in Washington

At 2:15 p.m., Biden will speak in the Rose Garden about “building healthy communities” and will announce “new actions to advance environmental justice.”

Biden will leave for Camp David at 4:10 p.m.

In closing

Foolproof

