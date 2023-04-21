Supreme Court to decide on access to key abortion drug as appeal proceeds

The Supreme Court has given itself a midnight deadline to decide whether a medication used in more than half of abortion procedures should remain available as courts wrestle with a challenge to the drug’s safety.
The justices are considering whether to keep those decisions on hold while legal battles continue.
Whatever the court orders will mark its first major decision on the controversial topic of abortion since its conservative majority last June overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a federal right to abortion.
Mifepristone which currently can be sent by mail and taken at home, has increased in importance as states limit or ban abortions after the Supreme Court’s ruling last June in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Antiabortion groups have attacked the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, as well as more recent changes making the drug more accessible. Drugmakers, the Biden administration and abortion providers say all the agency’s decisions are science based and proper, based on what years of mifepristone use have shown to be safe.
The justices are considering a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that rolled back the FDA’s actions since 2016 increasing access to mifepristone — approving the drug’s use through 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven, allowing patients to get mifepristone through the mail and authorizing prescriptions by medical professionals other than doctors.
The appeals court action followed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s recent ruling in Texas to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone altogether. More than 5 million women have used the drug — in combination with a second pill, misoprostol — to end their pregnancies since it was first cleared for use in the United States in 2000.
The Biden administration and drugmakers called Kacsmaryk's decision an unprecedented attack on the expertise of the FDA, which relied on data from dozens of clinical trials when it approved the drug. They told the Supreme Court the lower court rulings would create chaos for abortion providers and upend the FDA’s regulatory authority, with far-reaching repercussions for other drugs.
The challengers, an association of antiabortion doctors and others, said the FDA had succumbed to political pressure in approving the drug and then lifting restrictions over its use.
“For nearly a quarter-century,” the antiabortion doctors said in their filing to the Supreme Court, the FDA and the manufacturer of mifepristone “have brazenly flouted the law and applicable regulations, disregarded holes and red flags in their own safety data, intentionally evaded judicial review, and continually placed politics above women’s health.”
The group behind the Texas lawsuit, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed its challenge in Amarillo, where Kacsmaryk — a nominee of President Donald Trump with long-held antiabortion views — is the sole sitting judge. The group has a mailing address in Tennessee, records show, and incorporated in Texas several months before submitting its legal challenge.
Kacsmaryk agreed with the alliance’s claim that the FDA did not follow proper procedure or sufficiently consider safety concerns. The judge’s April 7 ruling was the first time a court issued an order to suspend a long-approved medication, and medical experts said the decision ignored hundreds of scientific studies attesting to the drug’s safety.
Language in Kacsmaryk’s ruling echoed terminology used by antiabortion activists, referring to abortion providers as “abortionists” and to fetuses and embryos as “unborn humans.”
The Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, the pharmaceutical company that makes mifepristone, appealed the ruling to the 5th Circuit.
The appeals court agreed with Kacsmaryk that the FDA failed to examine relevant data when it eliminated certain safeguards in 2016. The 5th Circuit also said the individual doctors and antiabortion associations probably have sufficient legal grounds to proceed with their challenge because there are instances when a medication abortion is unsuccessful and requires additional treatment.
The appeals court scheduled oral argument for May 17.
Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said in a brief to the Supreme Court that challengers should not be granted legal standing because they do not take or prescribe mifepristone. The challengers, she wrote, were ignoring the significant chaos a ruling in their favor would cause for patients, prescribers and the health-care system.
“Nor do they justify the harm of denying women lawful access to a drug under conditions FDA determined are safe and effective and instead requiring them to undergo invasive surgical procedures,” Prelogar wrote
Adding to the complex legal situation, on the same day that Kacsmaryk ruled, a federal judge in Washington state issued a contradictory decision in a separate mifepristone-related lawsuit filed by Democratic attorneys general. The judge ordered the FDA not to make any changes to the availability of the drug in 17 states and the District of Columbia, all of which are part of the litigation.
The cases before the Supreme Court are FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.
This story will be updated.
Roe v. Wade and abortion access in America
In June 2022 the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion. Read the full decision here.
What happens now? The legality of abortion is left to individual states. The Post is tracking states where abortion is banned or under threat, as well as Democratic-dominated states that moved to protect abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
Abortion pills: The Justice Department appealed a Texas judge’s decision that would block approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Here’s how the ruling could impact access to the abortion pill mifepristone.
Post-Roe America: With Roe overturned, women who had secret abortions before Roe v. Wade felt compelled to speak out. Other women, who were and seeking abortions while living in states with strict abortion bans shared also shared their experience with The Post through calls, text messages and other documentation that supported their accounts. Here are photos and stories from across America since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.