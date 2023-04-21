Supreme Court to decide on access to key abortion drug as appeal proceeds

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court has given itself a midnight deadline to decide whether a medication used in more than half of abortion procedures should remain available as courts wrestle with a challenge to the drug's safety.

The Biden administration has asked the justices to uphold the Food and Drug Administration's finding that mifepristone, approved by the agency more than 20 years ago, should remain widely available for those who want to end early pregnancies. Antiabortion activists have won lower court battles challenging the FDA's action and its decisions since 2016 that the drug is so safe that past restrictions can be relaxed.

The justices are considering whether to keep those decisions on hold while legal battles continue.

Whatever the court orders will mark its first major decision on the controversial topic of abortion since its conservative majority last June overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a federal right to abortion.

Mifepristone which currently can be sent by mail and taken at home, has increased in importance as states limit or ban abortions after the Supreme Court’s ruling last June in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Antiabortion groups have attacked the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, as well as more recent changes making the drug more accessible. Drugmakers, the Biden administration and abortion providers say all the agency’s decisions are science based and proper, based on what years of mifepristone use have shown to be safe.

Skip to end of carousel How mifepristone is used What is mifepristone? Mifepristone is one of two drugs that work together to terminate a pregnancy, and is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through 10 weeks gestation. Mifepristone was first approved for use in France in 1988, and approved in the U.S. in 2000 How a medication abortion works A patient first takes mifepristone as a single pill, which blocks the hormone progesterone, preventing a pregnancy from progressing. About 24 hours later, the patient typically takes a four-pill dose of misoprostol to prompt contractions that expel the embryo or fetus. Safety A large body of research shows mifepristone is safe and effective . The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists analyzed hundreds of published studies, and found "serious side effects occur in less than 1% of patients, and major adverse events — significant infection, blood loss, or hospitalization — occur in less than 0.3%.” Mifepristone and abortion access Mifepristone is used in more than half of U.S. abortions , according to the Guttmacher Institute, a group that supports abortion rights. If mifepristone is taken off the market, abortion providers will have to provide only surgical abortions, or use a medication abortion regimen that includes only misoprostol. Misoprostol-only medication abortion misoprostol-only abortion requires three doses of four pills each. While misoprostol is widely used on its own to perform abortions around the world, studies show it is less effective than the two-step regimen, and usually causes more cramping and potential side effects, including diarrhea, fever and chills. 1 / 5 End of carousel

The justices are considering a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that rolled back the FDA’s actions since 2016 increasing access to mifepristone — approving the drug’s use through 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven, allowing patients to get mifepristone through the mail and authorizing prescriptions by medical professionals other than doctors.

The appeals court action followed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s recent ruling in Texas to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone altogether. More than 5 million women have used the drug — in combination with a second pill, misoprostol — to end their pregnancies since it was first cleared for use in the United States in 2000.

The Biden administration and drugmakers called Kacsmaryk's decision an unprecedented attack on the expertise of the FDA, which relied on data from dozens of clinical trials when it approved the drug. They told the Supreme Court the lower court rulings would create chaos for abortion providers and upend the FDA’s regulatory authority, with far-reaching repercussions for other drugs.

The challengers, an association of antiabortion doctors and others, said the FDA had succumbed to political pressure in approving the drug and then lifting restrictions over its use.

“For nearly a quarter-century,” the antiabortion doctors said in their filing to the Supreme Court, the FDA and the manufacturer of mifepristone “have brazenly flouted the law and applicable regulations, disregarded holes and red flags in their own safety data, intentionally evaded judicial review, and continually placed politics above women’s health.”

The group behind the Texas lawsuit, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed its challenge in Amarillo, where Kacsmaryk — a nominee of President Donald Trump with long-held antiabortion views — is the sole sitting judge. The group has a mailing address in Tennessee, records show, and incorporated in Texas several months before submitting its legal challenge.

Kacsmaryk agreed with the alliance’s claim that the FDA did not follow proper procedure or sufficiently consider safety concerns. The judge’s April 7 ruling was the first time a court issued an order to suspend a long-approved medication, and medical experts said the decision ignored hundreds of scientific studies attesting to the drug’s safety.

Language in Kacsmaryk’s ruling echoed terminology used by antiabortion activists, referring to abortion providers as “abortionists” and to fetuses and embryos as “unborn humans.”

The Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, the pharmaceutical company that makes mifepristone, appealed the ruling to the 5th Circuit.

The appeals court agreed with Kacsmaryk that the FDA failed to examine relevant data when it eliminated certain safeguards in 2016. The 5th Circuit also said the individual doctors and antiabortion associations probably have sufficient legal grounds to proceed with their challenge because there are instances when a medication abortion is unsuccessful and requires additional treatment.

The appeals court scheduled oral argument for May 17.

Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said in a brief to the Supreme Court that challengers should not be granted legal standing because they do not take or prescribe mifepristone. The challengers, she wrote, were ignoring the significant chaos a ruling in their favor would cause for patients, prescribers and the health-care system.

“Nor do they justify the harm of denying women lawful access to a drug under conditions FDA determined are safe and effective and instead requiring them to undergo invasive surgical procedures,” Prelogar wrote

Adding to the complex legal situation, on the same day that Kacsmaryk ruled, a federal judge in Washington state issued a contradictory decision in a separate mifepristone-related lawsuit filed by Democratic attorneys general. The judge ordered the FDA not to make any changes to the availability of the drug in 17 states and the District of Columbia, all of which are part of the litigation.

The cases before the Supreme Court are FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

This story will be updated.

