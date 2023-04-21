Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This Democratic senator is trying to move her party on mining for critical minerals

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) has a message for her Democratic colleagues: If they want to accelerate the nation’s shift to clean energy and electric vehicles, they should embrace mining for critical minerals instead of worrying about its environmental consequences.

“If we really want to go in that direction of clean energy and reduce our carbon footprint, it starts with these critical minerals,” Cortez Masto said in a recent interview in her office. “Lithium hydroxide is key. And so we should, as a country, be making that investment.”

Cortez Masto, who won reelection in a battleground state last year, has championed the clean-energy sector since coming to Congress in 2017. During the Trump administration, she helped extend tax incentives for solar energy that were later expanded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Now, the Democrat is tackling one of the thorniest debates surrounding America’s transition to clean energy: whether mining for minerals used in electric cars, solar panels and other green technologies is worth the potential harms to wildlife, ecosystems and tribal rights. The debate is augmented by growing concerns over U.S. reliance on goods from China, which accounts for more than 70 percent of EV battery production capacity globally.

The issue is front and center in Nevada, which has benefited from a flurry of EV spending from the Biden administration, including:

Energy Department to Redwood Materials , a company that makes components of EV batteries from new and recycled materials at a manufacturing campus near Reno. A $2 billion conditional loan from theto, a company that makes components of EV batteries from new and recycled materials at a manufacturing campus near Reno.

Ioneer to develop a proposed open-pit lithium mine in southwestern Nevada. Another conditional loan of up to $700 million for the Australian companyto develop a proposed open-pit lithium mine in southwestern Nevada.

These investments will help Nevada dominate “the whole ecosystem around electric vehicles,” Cortez Masto said, adding that they will help create well-paying jobs in the state.

Democrats divided

Yet some liberal Democrats have called for no new mining until Congress modernizes the 1872 mining law, which hasn’t been updated in more than 150 years.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (N.M.) and Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, have introduced legislation that would reform the law by requiring mining companies to pay fees to the federal government for operating on public lands.

The measure also would require federal agencies to consult with tribes before permitting mines near Indigenous communities. It has garnered 19 co-sponsors in the House and six in the Senate.

“We need some of these metals — copper and others — in the transition to clean energy,” Grijalva told The Climate 202 yesterday. “But we can do that with a clean mining law and these assurances. You don’t sacrifice one for the other.”

Grijalva added that he thinks tribes and environmentalists didn’t have meaningful input in the Bureau of Land Management’s rush to approve plans for the Thacker Pass lithium mine in northern Nevada.

Leaders of the Paiute Tribe say the mine is on sacred land where their ancestors were slain by the U.S. Cavalry in 1865.

Western Watersheds Project has also argued that the mine would destroy critical habitat for dwindling sage grouse populations, although the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit last month Thehas also argued that the mine would destroy critical habitat for dwindling sage grouse populations, although thelast month rejected the conservation group’s request to halt the mine, allowing construction to begin.

Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, said Cortez Masto is following in the footsteps of the late Senate majority leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), who defeated past efforts to reform the 1872 mining law.

“Certainly, politicians from Western states have a tendency to have a pet industry that they protect and don’t hold accountable from an environmental standpoint,” he said. “In Nevada, it’s the mining industry.”

‘We can do both’

Cortez Masto strongly rejected this notion, saying mining opponents have presented a false choice between environmental destruction and the status quo.

“I think there’s a way we can all protect the environment and still do the mining that’s necessary,” she said. “I am not convinced that you have to do this trade-off, one or the other. We can do both.”

Cortez Masto said that while she hasn’t discussed the issue with House lawmakers, she speaks with fellow Democratic senators “all the time about it,” although she declined to identify them. During those conversations, she said she has emphasized that mining companies in Nevada “want to be environmental stewards.”

Lithium Americas , the company behind the Thacker Pass project, says it will meet or exceed all state and federal requirements during construction, operation and cleanup.

And Ioneer, the firm behind the proposed Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine in southern Nevada, argues it has taken steps to protect critical habitat for the Tiehm’s buckwheat, a rare wildflower found only near the project.

“We’ve got to give these companies the opportunity to be at the table and have these conversations,” Cortez Masto said. “Some people are convinced the answer is just no. And that’s not going to get us the clean-energy future we want.”

Tim Crowley, a spokesman for Lithium Americas, said in an email that the company appreciates Cortez Masto’s focus “on supporting a Nevada-based battery supply chain that benefits not only local communities, workers, and tribes, but our national carbon reduction efforts as well.”

Ioneer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the Hill

Exclusive: Centrist Democrats press White House on permitting

The New Democrat Coalition, a group of nearly 100 centrist House Democrats, will send a letter to the White House Council on Environmental Quality today urging the Biden administration to speed up the permitting process for transmission lines that carry clean energy nationwide, according to a copy shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

The letter from coalition Clean Energy and Climate Change Task Force Chair Rep. Scott Peters (Calif.) and Vice Chairs Sean Casten (Ill.), Eric Sorensen (Ill.) and Susan Wild (Pa.) calls on the administration to accelerate this process using Section 216(h) of the Federal Power Act, which empowers the Energy Department to coordinate all permits for transmission projects on public lands.

In March, White House climate adviser John D. Podesta announced that several federal agencies would issue a memorandum of understanding on using this section of the law.

“This crucial authority is part of a multilayered solution, alongside legislative action, to establish American clean energy security in the 21st century green economy, and we look forward to a strong final Memorandum of Understanding,” the coalition wrote.

The letter comes as permitting talks intensify on Capitol Hill, with Republicans including their own permitting proposals in their legislation to lift the debt ceiling.

Pressure points

Biden to sign executive order on environmental justice

President Biden on Friday will sign an executive order directing agencies across the federal government to invest in disadvantaged communities that have historically borne the brunt of pollution, according to a White House fact sheet.

The order establishes an Office of Environmental Justice within the White House. It also requires agencies to notify nearby communities of toxic releases from federal facilities, and to hold public meetings to share information on health risks and necessary precautions.

In a 2021 executive order, Biden directed the government to steer 40 percent of its sustainability spending to disadvantaged communities. The president will sign the new order in the White House Rose Garden before traveling to Florida, where he will announce investments to strengthen coastal resilience in extreme storms and other climate effects.

Natural gas industry spends millions to defeat ban in Oregon city

The natural gas industry is preparing to spend millions of dollars to prevent Eugene, Ore., from banning gas hookups in new homes, turning the liberal stronghold into a test case for blocking similar bans nationwide, The Washington Post’s Anna Phillips reports.

Sue Forrester, the American Gas Association’s vice president for advocacy, told a March meeting of gas utilities, contractors and labor unions that pro-gas advocates expect to spend $4 million on the Eugene campaign, according to an audio recording obtained by The Post.

“This is something that we want you all to pay attention to because what happens here will spread across the country,” Forrester said. “If there’s a win here, it’s certainly going to help the case that you don’t need to be banning gas infrastructure, gas stoves, period, but especially in new construction.”

Eugene passed Oregon’s first gas ban last year. But voters will weigh a referendum on November’s ballot that would overturn the law. The Eugene ban could also face legal challenges; a federal appeals court on Monday struck down Berkeley, Calif.'s first-in-the-nation gas ban.

International climate

Biden pledges $500 million to curb Amazon deforestation

President Biden on Thursday pledged $500 million to combat deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest and more than $1 billion to help developing countries deal with climate change, The Post’s Amy B Wang reports.

During a virtual meeting with leaders of the world’s biggest economies, Biden said he would seek to contribute $500 million over five years to the Amazon Fund, Brazil’s effort to end deforestation by 2030. But the aid, which would require congressional approval, is far from guaranteed with Republicans controlling the House.

The administration also said yesterday it would contribute $1 billion to the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries reduce emissions and cope with climate disasters. That money will come from discretionary funds at the State Department.

In the atmosphere

