Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to @TheTechnology220! Just kidding: It’s still us, we promise. Send news and verification tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com.



Below: President Biden plans to take aim at critical Chinese technologies, and an Irish regulator warns against banning chatbots. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twitter’s blue check purge claims top political figures, risking impostors Twitter started to remove verification marks from celebrities, journalists and public figures on Thursday, delivering on a long-standing pledge by owner Elon Musk, as my colleague Rachel Lerman reported.

Musk has derided the blue check marks, used by platforms across the tech industry to authenticate users’ identities, for creating a “lords & peasants system” and said that requiring that people pay for them “will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people.”

Advertisement

But the move has stripped the verification of dozens of government officials and political figures — according to a review late Thursday afternoon by The Technology 202 — whose accounts may now become bigger targets for impersonation.

That could stoke confusion about which messages are coming from official channels, which are often used to disseminate critical information to the public, especially during emergencies.

Here’s an incomplete list of which public leaders lost their verified statuses to the purge:

Presidential contenders

At least three declared 2024 U.S. presidential candidates lost their blue checks, most notably former president Donald Trump, whose account Musk reinstated but has yet to return to the site. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and former Montana secretary of state Corey Stapleton, both Republicans, also lost their verified statuses, according to our review.

Advertisement

Other declared candidates, including Republicans Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, now have blue checks noting they are “verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue,” seemingly signaling they paid for the status.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely expected to challenge Trump and has been endorsed by Musk, also appears to have paid for Twitter Blue. (Some Twitter users publicly disputed their label Thursday, saying they had not paid for the status.)

State and local officials

Dozens of state governors had lost their blue check marks as of Thursday afternoon, our review found, including Colorado’s Jared Polis (D), Georgia’s Brian Kemp (R) and New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham (D).

A handful of governors, including California’s Gavin Newsom (D) and Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro (D), had blue checks noting they are “verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue,” seemingly signaling they paid for the status.

Advertisement

Another handful of governors had official gray check marks denoting their accounts are verified because they are “a government or multilateral organization account,” including New Jersey’s Phil Murphy (D), Texas’s Greg Abbott (R) and Illinois’s J.B. Pritzker (D).

The blue check purge also appears to have claimed an untold number of local officials, including New York Mayor Eric Adams (D), Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

Congressional campaign accounts, committees, caucuses

While U.S. lawmakers’ official accounts appear to have largely avoided losing their verified statuses, many of their campaign or personal accounts did not, including those of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who is running for Senate.

Advertisement

Congressional committees and caucuses were also hit by blue check removals, including for the House Ways and Means Committee, the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, the congressional Progressive Caucus and the House Freedom Caucus.

Some federal officials, agencies

While members of Congress, high-ranking Biden administration officials and federal agencies seem to have largely avoided the removals by verifying their government accounts in advance, some still lost their blue checks, including: the Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the National Science Foundation and the Peace Corps.

Global leaders

The blue check purge claimed world leaders, too, including Pope Francis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. And it claimed the official accounts of numerous foreign governments.

Our top tabs

Biden plans to sign order limiting U.S. investments in China’s critical technology sectors

President Biden intends to sign an executive order that would limit investments U.S. firms can direct toward China’s semiconductor, AI and quantum computing industries, Jenny Leonard reports for Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

The administration plans to unveil the measures around the time when the Group of Seven summit of world economies convenes in May, the report says, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

The executive order closes in on investments where U.S. companies “play an active role in management” including venture capital, private equity and some forms of technology transfer and joint ventures. New investments in the critical technologies would be targeted, not current ones, according to officials involved in drafting the orders.

The measures are being unveiled on national security grounds, according to the report.

“Tensions have escalated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict in which the U.S. and China effectively find themselves on opposite sides, and there’s growing concern about a new Cold War that could fracture the world economy into rival blocs,” Leonard writes.

Fischer, Hickenlooper introduce bill to address FCC ‘rip and replace’ budget shortage

Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) unveiled a bill seeking to address a budget shortfall needed to extract telecommunications equipment deemed threatening to U.S. national security.

Advertisement

The FCC program, also known as “rip and replace” was initiated in 2020 to help small and rural broadband providers remove and replace telecommunications equipment manufactured by Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE after the agency had designated the companies as security threats.

The Defend Our Networks Act intends to close a current budget gap in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program by redirecting uncommitted federal funding for covid-19 relief programs to the agency. The funding would come from various pandemic response measures, including the Cares Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the bill.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told Congress last year the agency is facing a shortfall of $3.08 billion in fulfilling eligible applications from broadband providers seeking to swap their equipment. That amount would be transferred to the FCC within 90 days of the bill becoming law to fulfill the agency’s funding demands.

Ireland data protection regulator calls for regulation, not ban of generative AI tools

Ireland’s data protection commissioner said generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT should be regulated, and emphasized that governments should not necessarily rush to ban them, Padraic Halpin reports for Reuters.

Advertisement

“For the Irish data protection commission, where we are at is trying to understand a little bit more about the technology, about the large language models, about where the training data is sourced,” Commissioner Helen Dixon said at a Bloomberg conference.

“So I think it’s early days, but it's time to be having those conversations now rather than rushing into prohibitions that really aren’t going to stand up,” Dixon added.

U.S. consumer protection regulators this week told a House panel that they intend to crack down on companies that deploy or utilize AI technologies that perpetrate biases or deceive consumers. Other U.S. federal agencies are taking preliminary steps to regulate AI as popularity for large language models like ChatGPT continues to skyrocket.

Rant and rave

Twitter accounts react as legacy blue check verifications are removed for journalists, celebrities, organizations and other public figures not subscribed to Twitter Blue. Merriam-Webster:

check mark | noun | a mark typically ✓ placed beside an item to show it has been noted, examined, or verified — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 20, 2023

Music artist Ciara:

Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2023

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern:

Today is the day.



The day you all find out I pay for Twitter Blue.



Please don't @ me. — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) April 20, 2023

Hill happenings

Inside the industry

Competition watch

Workforce report

Before you log off

*Blue checks disappearing on Twitter*



Me, who never had a blue check to begin with: pic.twitter.com/zYJlZcRUjm — David DiMolfetta (@ddimolfetta) April 20, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article