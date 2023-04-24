Biden to welcome ‘Tennessee Three’ to White House to discuss gun control

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The three Tennessee state lawmakers who faced expulsion votes after participating in protests over last month’s school shooting in Nashville are scheduled to meet with President Biden on Monday for what the White House is billing as a conversation about “commonsense gun reform.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden plans to welcome Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson to the Oval Office in the afternoon. Pearson and Jones, who are Black, were expelled by the Republican-led legislature after protesting on the house floor but later reinstated by local officials on an interim basis. Johnson, who is White, narrowly survived an expulsion vote.

“[W]hat you’ll see is the President sitting down with these three legislators, having a conversation on how to move forward, on how to move forward with commonsense gun reform, how to move forward on protecting our communities, our kids, our churches,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday. “He will hear them out, and he looks forward to having that conversation.”

The expulsion of Pearson and Jones was an “attack on our democracy,” Jean-Pierre added.

Vice President Harris visited Nashville this month to show the administration’s support for “Tennessee Three” — all Democrats — and their calls for greater gun control.

The lawmakers are coming to Washington after a legislative session in Nashville that was deeply disappointing for them. On Friday, close to a month after the shooting at a Nashville Christian school, Republicans cut short the year’s session without taking any action explicitly on guns despite the extended presence of hundreds of students, parents and teachers calling for an assault weapons ban and other measures.

The March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville left three children and three staff members dead.

In June, Biden signed into federal law bipartisan legislation that he touted as the most significant gun-control bill in decades while acknowledging that it well short of what he has advocated.

The law provided funding for mental health services and school security initiatives, expanded criminal background checks for some gun buyers, barred a larger group of domestic-violence offenders from purchasing firearms and funded programs that would allow authorities to seize guns from troubled individuals.

It did not include a reinstatement of a ban on assault weapons, which Biden has urged Congress to pass over the past year.

Jones told media in Tennessee that he will ask Biden to declare a public health emergency related to gun violence.

“I think that we need emergency response [because] we’re facing a crisis situation,” he said, according to WTVF. “In states like ours, we need help from our national leaders, because we’re in a state where the only action that our colleagues took in response to the mass shooting in Nashville was to expel the two youngest Black lawmakers and then to pass a law to protect gun manufacturers. That’s all they passed this session.”

