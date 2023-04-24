Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1961, the White House put out a statement saying President John F. Kennedy “bears sole responsibility for the events of the past few days” — meaning the failure of the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba.

The big idea

Key voters see Biden as best choice, but lukewarm choice

After considerable slippage on the calendar, President Biden is expected to formally launch his reelection campaign this week. With a video. On Tuesday. We think. So a group of my colleagues scoured five battleground states vital to his 2020 victory to take voters’ temperature about 2024.

Cleve R. Wootson Jr. traveled to Georgia, Sabrina Rodriguez went to Arizona, Colby Itkowitz dove into Pennsylvania, Meryl Kornfield reported from Michigan, Dylan Wells was in Wisconsin. Together, they talked to more than 130 voters.

“Polls and dozens of interviews show most of his party does not want him to be their nominee,” my colleagues noted. “But the lack of enthusiasm is tempered by another widespread motivator working in Biden’s favor: The determination to prevent a second Donald Trump term, or the ascent of another Trump-like politician.”

Or as they put it elsewhere: “A slow and steady Biden, while unexciting, might be a recipe for victory in 2024, particularly if Republicans nominate a candidate seen by many as extreme.”

Read the whole thing, as they say.

Both of those paragraphs highlight a phenomenon we might call Biden the Bulwark. Not generating a ton of passion, but Democrats seeing him as his party’s best chance — the country’s best chance — of holding off a right-wing return to power.

Progressive doubts

And that’s interesting in part because Biden hasn’t really gone head to head with Republicans on culture-war issues as hard as progressive Democrats want. Over in the opinion section, my colleague Perry Bacon Jr., highlighted that complaint just last week.

Perry noted Biden’s focus on the steps he has taken to bolster the economy, and notably job creation.

“But in reality, there is little evidence that focusing on economics and playing down other issues is sound electoral politics, while there is growing evidence the opposite is true. Opposition to Trump, not support of Democratic economic ideas, drove the massive turnout in 2018 and 2020 that boosted Democrats. Biden’s poll numbers plunged in 2021 and early 2022 as he focused on economic issues. The issues that resulted in the better-than-expected performance from Democrats in last year’s midterms were abortion and democracy, not infrastructure and microchips.”

‘Economy’ vs ‘Extremism’

Perry’s criticisms reminded The Daily 202 of a comment an anonymous senior White House official gave Ron Brownstein of the Atlantic in January, and which has stayed with us:

“I don’t know whether the angry white people in Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin are less angry if we get them 120,000 more manufacturing jobs,” Ron quoted the official as saying. “But we are going to run that experiment.”

“Biden and his aides are betting that they can reel back in some of the non-college-educated voters drawn to Republican cultural and racial messages if they can improve their material circumstances with the huge public and private investments already flowing from the key economic bills passed during his first two years,” Ron reported.

But, Ron warned, “For most of these voters, the evidence suggests that cultural attitudes have exerted more influence on their political allegiance than their economic circumstance has.”

The Biden strategy

The Daily 202 isn’t sure how this shakes out. It seems fairly clear that many pundits missed the impact of the Supreme Court getting rid of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 would have on the midterm elections a few months later, helping Democrats.

But Biden has effectively been in campaign mode for months — intensely so since the run up to the 2022 midterms — and it seems evident, at least until we see Tuesday’s video, that the economy, not fighting the far-right on the culture-war battlefield, is his theory of the case.

His overarching argument is that: Human history is at an inflection point, and democracies have to show they can deliver for their citizens better than authoritarian regimes can. This is “the economy” as a weapon against “the extremism.”

Get into the details, and Biden has what The Daily 202 has dubbed, at different points last year, a quality-of-life strategy or a “no-job-too-big-no-job-too-small” approach.

especially employment that — is central to this pitch. It’s part of an effort to recapture voters who don’t have that educational credential in the face of GOP inroads with non-White working class Americans. Job creation — does not require a college degree — is central to this pitch. It’s part of an effort to recapture voters who don’t have that educational credential in the face of GOP inroads with non-White working class Americans.

But there are also highly publicized efforts to rein in costly modern irritants like fees charged by airlines, banks or hotels.

And of course there are ribbon cutting events to highlight not just the bipartisan nature of his massive infrastructure investments but his “see? Government can deliver for you!” message.

Can Biden’s brand of economic outreach and the perception he’s the best Democrat to beat the Republican nominee overcome doubts among Democrats and Independents about the economy and Biden’s age? His party may soon be running that experiment.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

“In a shocking announcement on Monday morning, the Fox News Channel announced that primetime host Tucker Carlson is leaving the network,” Jeremy Barr reports.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. "

Hunter Biden lawyer seeks ethics probe of Greene for ‘verbal abuses’

“A lawyer for Hunter Biden called Monday for a congressional ethics investigation into the behavior of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), alleging that she has repeatedly directed ‘unmoored verbal abuses’ at the president’s son, including false accusations of human trafficking and cavorting with prostitutes,” John Wagner reports.

Proud Boys saw themselves as ‘Trump’s army,’ U.S. says in trial closings

“Longtime Proud Boys chairman Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio agreed ‘that the Proud Boys are a fighting force lined up behind Donald Trump and ready to commit violence on his behalf,’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Conor Mulroe told jurors. He quoted other Proud Boys as saying they were ‘waiting for orders’ as ‘foot solders of the right’ preparing for 'all-out war,'” Spencer S. Hsu, Rachel Weiner and Tom Jackman report.

Trial begins in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

“Robert D. Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., faces 63 counts in the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. The charges include alleged hate crimes and gun-related offenses that could make him eligible for the death penalty if he is found guilty,” David Nakamura reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

The conservative campaign to rewrite child labor laws

“When Iowa lawmakers voted last week to roll back certain child labor protections, they blended into a growing movement driven largely by a conservative advocacy group … The measure, which still must pass the Iowa House, is among several the Foundation for Government Accountability is maneuvering through state legislatures,” Jacob Bogage and María Luisa Paúl report.

“The Florida-based think tank and its lobbying arm, the Opportunity Solutions Project, have found remarkable success among Republicans to relax regulations that prevent children from working long hours in dangerous conditions. And they are gaining traction at a time the Biden administration is scrambling to enforce existing labor protections for children.”

At U.S. behest, Ukraine held off anniversary attacks on Russia

“In February, with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine days away, officials in Kyiv were busy making plans to attack Moscow … Back in Washington, officials were secretly monitoring the Ukrainians’ plans. The White House had long worried that attacks inside Russia could provoke an aggressive response from the Kremlin,” Shane Harris and Isabelle Khurshudyan report.

“On Feb. 22, two days before the anniversary, the CIA circulated a new classified report: [Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate] ‘had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes’ on Moscow.”

… and beyond

House GOP warns FBI to stay out of controversial surveillance talks

“The FBI is getting warned to stay away from Congress’ fight over renewing a controversial surveillance program — even by its allies on the Hill,” Politico’s Jordain Carney reports.

“A portion of surveillance law that’s meant to ease the monitoring of foreign targets, but also gives the intelligence community the power to inadvertently collect the communications of Americans, is set to expire at the end of the year if lawmakers don’t act. While both FBI and Justice Department leadership typically make a personal pitch to Congress for an extension of the program known as Section 702, the deepening chasm between House Republicans and top law enforcement officials has complicated that dynamic.”

Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M

“Fox had about $4 billion of cash on hand as of December 2022, and Moffett Nathanson analyst Robert Fishman expects the company to pay the settlement during the current quarter. How much the lawsuit will actually end up costing Fox is unclear because there are ways it can defray some of the expense, primarily through insurance and the use of tax deductions,” the Associated Press’s Mae Anderson reports.

The Biden agenda

Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy chief

“Susan Rice will step down as White House domestic policy adviser, President Biden announced Monday, praising her work on some of the more divisive issues for his administration, including immigration and health care. Rice, 58, previously served as national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, and was reported to be under consideration for Biden’s vice presidential running mate in 2020,” Amy B Wang reports.

Ukraine, China main focus as South Korean president visits White House

“Biden will host [South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol] at the White House this week for a state dinner to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the mutual defense treaty that bound together their security interests after the Korean War ended with a cease-fire. On Thursday, Yoon is scheduled to deliver a speech at a joint session of Congress, the first South Korean president in a decade to do so,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports.

Biden’s team fears the aftermath of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive

“The Biden administration is quietly preparing for the possibility that if Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive falls short of expectations, critics at home and allies abroad will argue that America has come up short, too,” Politico’s Jonathan Lemire and Alexander Ward report.

Biden opens a new back door on immigration

“Amid a protracted stalemate in Congress over immigration, President Biden has opened a back door to allow hundreds of thousands of new immigrants into the country, significantly expanding the use of humanitarian parole programs for people escaping war and political turmoil around the world,” the New York Times’s Miriam Jordan reports.

Support for a second Biden term, visualized

“Across eight national polls in 2022 and 2023, an average of 38 percent of Democrats want Biden to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024 — while a 57 percent majority want to nominate someone else. During Trump’s first term, an average of 73 percent of Republicans wanted the GOP to renominate him. An average of 75 percent of Democrats wanted to renominate Barack Obama during his first presidential term,” our colleagues report.

Hot on the left

Supreme Court decision allows abortion pill to continue being distributed by mail

“With 7-2 vote, justices blocked a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that put restrictions on the use of mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used in medication abortions. The restrictions would have meant the pill could not be used past seven weeks of pregnancy, would have required three in-person doctors visits to obtain and could not be mailed. The Supreme Court’s ruling returns the case to the 5th Circuit, and it could take months or years for the legal battle to be resolved. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented,” the 19th’s Abby Johnston reports.

Hot on the right

In Tokyo, DeSantis wades into foreign policy

“On his first overseas trip since 2019, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and presumptive Republican presidential candidate, met with the Japanese prime minister on Monday and said he hoped the United States would stand by Japan ‘every step of the way’ as it bolstered its defenses to meet rising challenges from North Korea and China,” the NYT’s Motoko Rich and Nicholas Nehamas report.

“Mr. DeSantis’s comments appeared to depart from the stance taken by Donald J. Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican nomination.”

Today in Washington

At noon, Biden will have lunch with Vice President Harris.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will honor the teachers of the year at 2 p.m.

At 3:15 p.m., Biden will meet with the Tennessee Three.

In closing

She adopted a 40-pound cat, and now they’re on a weight loss journey together

“Patches, a 6-year-old domestic short-haired cat, arrived at the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter earlier this month, surrendered by his owner. Staff was stunned by his enormous size,” Sydney Page reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

