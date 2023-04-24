North Dakota governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota has signed into law a near-total ban on abortion, becoming the latest Republican governor to adopt stringent antiabortion measures after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Many health experts argue that six weeks is too early for most women to know they are pregnant, much less decide on whether to seek an abortion.
In a statement, Burgum said the legislation “clarifies and refines existing state law” to reaffirm North Dakota as a “pro-life state,” the Associated Press reported.
Last month, the state’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s order blocking an earlier abortion ban as it hears a challenge to its constitutionality.
The ruling in March stemmed from a case filed by abortion providers last year through the Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights group. It argued that the state’s constitution guarantees the right to life and liberty, which should protect abortion rights.
North Dakota does not have any abortion clinics. The last one moved to Minnesota in August, The Washington Post reported.
